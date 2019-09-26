Oregon State landing spot for USC transfer Devon Williams

Devon Williams may have left the Pac-12 South, but, as it turns out, he hasn’t left the conference.

On Sept. 11 of this year, it was reported that Williams had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. Exactly two weeks after that initial report surfaced, Oregon State confirmed in a press release (and a tweet) that the wide receiver has been added to the football program’s roster.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Williams will not be eligible to play for the Beavers in 2019. Beginning with the 2020 season, however, he’ll have three seasons of eligibility at his disposal.

Williams was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 40 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only five other signees in USC’s class that year were rated higher than Williams.

As a true freshman, Williams accounted for 87 yards and a touchdown on four receptions in a dozen appearances. In one game prior to his decision to leave the Trojans, Williams caught one pass for 11 yards this season.