Oregon State landing spot for USC transfer Devon Williams

Devon Williams may have left the Pac-12 South, but, as it turns out, he hasn’t left the conference.
On Sept. 11 of this year, it was reported that Williams had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. Exactly two weeks after that initial report surfaced, Oregon State confirmed in a press release (and a tweet) that the wide receiver has been added to the football program’s roster.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Williams will not be eligible to play for the Beavers in 2019. Beginning with the 2020 season, however, he’ll have three seasons of eligibility at his disposal.
Williams was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 40 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only five other signees in USC’s class that year were rated higher than Williams.
As a true freshman, Williams accounted for 87 yards and a touchdown on four receptions in a dozen appearances. In one game prior to his decision to leave the Trojans, Williams caught one pass for 11 yards this season.
Logan Bonner waited three years to take over as Arkansas State’s starter under center. Unfortunately for the player and the program, that time has prematurely come to an end, at least when it comes to 2019.
Earlier this season, Bonner sustained an injury to his right (throwing) thumb. While the redshirt junior played through the injury for the first third of the regular season, Bonner took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce that he had undergone surgery to repair the damage in his thumb.
As a result, Bonner will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season.
In four games this season, the first four starts of his career, Bonner completed nearly 60 percent of his 153 passes for 10 touchdowns and just one interception. His 137.5 passer rating is currently fourth among Sun Belt Conference quarterbacks.
With Bonner out, former Alabama quarterback Layne Hatcher is in line to take over for ASU. Hatcher transferred from the Crimson Tide to the Red Wolves in April of this year.
Michigan State has been one of the very few FBS programs who have been relatively unscathed by the portal. This week, they’ve been a bit scathed.
According to multiple media outlets Wednesday, Brandon Bouyer-Randle has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database as the first step in potentially leaving the Spartans. The linebacker could opt to pull his name from the portal and remain in East Lansing, although, more times than not, that doesn’t end up being the case.
Entering the database gives the player the opportunity to be contacted by other programs without receiving permission from his current one, but it also gives his current school the option of pulling the scholarship after the semester in which he enters the database.
The football program has yet to comment publicly on the reports, which came a day after Mark Dantonio indicated he didn’t expect any defections.
“I don’t anticipate it. It may happen,” the head coach said according to the Detroit News. “I’m sure that today’s society, anything’s possible, I guess. But I’ve not heard of that yet, but I could see things happening like that as you go through the course of a year, and how you address it, you’ve got to get your young guys ready to play if something like that happens with a veteran guy.”
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, Bouyer-Randle had played in all 30 games prior to his decision to enter the portal. On the most recent depth chart, the Battle Creek, Mich., product was listed as the No. 2 strongside linebacker.
Because he appeared in four games this season, he can preserve a year of eligibility that can be used in 2020.
It was probably only a matter of time before some conference hopped on the hard seltzer bandwagon. The Big 12 became the first conference to adopt an official hard seltzer when it announced a new partnership with Anheuser-Busch. The two have come together to make Natural Light Seltzer the official hard seltzer of the Big 12 Conference.
The sponsorship will be spread across big 12 championship events, including the Big 12 Championship Game, although Dr. Pepper will remain the corporate naming sponsor of the Big 12 championship game.
“The Big 12 welcomes Anheuser-Busch to its sponsorship program,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a released statement. “We are very pleased as part of this sponsorship to work with A-B to help foster a culture of responsible drinking and making every experience with its products a positive one.”
Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise to see the Big 12 land the first hard seltzer sponsor. After all, the Big 12 is home to West Virginia, the school that helped pioneer the push to allow alcohol sales at football games in college football. To date, Baylor is the only Big 12 school with no alcoholic sales on campus. every other big 12 school offers alcohol in some capacity, with a majority of those offering only to suite and premium seating areas for now.
The Texas Longhorns are off this week, which is a good time to heal up some wounds as much as possible. That appears to be the case for starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who is reportedly being limited in practices this week with a minor rub injury.
According to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com, Ehlinger has been playing through the injury for a few weeks now.
If the injury is bothering Ehlinger at all, it’s not particularly showing. Ehlinger completed 23 of 27 pass attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns against Rice two weeks ago. He followed that by completing 20 of 28 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns (and one interception) against Oklahoma State this past weekend. Against LSU in Week 2, Ehlinger passed for 401 yards and four touchdowns in the 45-38 loss to the Tigers.
Texas will be on the road next week when they return to Big 12 play. Texas visits West Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 5 as the final game before the annual Red River Rivalry game with Oklahoma the following week. As noted by Ehlinger, Ehlinger is not expected to have to sit out of the game against the Mountaineers.