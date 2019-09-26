Pac-12 won’t sell equity stake to private equity firms

The Pac-12 is still for sale, but finance bros need not apply.

Commissioner Larry Scott said the conference is still seeking a partner to own an equity stake in the Pac-12, but the league presidents have decided not to sell to a private equity firm or any entity that is “pure finance,” according to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News.

The Pac-12 is the only conference that could sell an equity stake in itself, because the Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference that owns the whole of its media rights. The SEC and ACC sold theirs to ESPN, the Big Ten partnered with FOX to create BTN, and the Big 12 does not pool its third-tier rights, instead leaving it up its member schools. Instead, the Pac-12 sells its first- and second-tier rights to ESPN and FOX, and remains in control of its third-tier rights to populate the conference-owned Pac-12 Networks.

And because of all that, the Pac-12 is the only conference that needs to sell an equity stake, as the conference is set to become No. 5 of the Power 5 conference in terms of revenue once the ACC Network becomes fully operational.

“We’ve narrowed the field,’’ Scott told the paper. “(The CEOs) were not interested in doing something with a pure financial institution, even though we had a lot of interesting offers at the kind of valuations we were hoping for and really great terms.

“They don’t want to do something with a private equity or financial firm.”

The conference is seeking $500 to $750 million based on a valuation of $5 billion.

Instead, the conference presidents would like to pursue a deal with a media or tech company, someone that could provide value beyond cash ahead of the Pac-12’s media rights negotiations in 2023-24, Scott said.