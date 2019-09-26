Pac-12 won’t sell equity stake to private equity firms

The Pac-12 is still for sale, but finance bros need not apply.
Commissioner Larry Scott said the conference is still seeking a partner to own an equity stake in the Pac-12, but the league presidents have decided not to sell to a private equity firm or any entity that is “pure finance,” according to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News.
The Pac-12 is the only conference that could sell an equity stake in itself, because the Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference that owns the whole of its media rights. The SEC and ACC sold theirs to ESPN, the Big Ten partnered with FOX to create BTN, and the Big 12 does not pool its third-tier rights, instead leaving it up its member schools. Instead, the Pac-12 sells its first- and second-tier rights to ESPN and FOX, and remains in control of its third-tier rights to populate the conference-owned Pac-12 Networks.
And because of all that, the Pac-12 is the only conference that needs to sell an equity stake, as the conference is set to become No. 5 of the Power 5 conference in terms of revenue once the ACC Network becomes fully operational.
“We’ve narrowed the field,’’ Scott told the paper. “(The CEOs) were not interested in doing something with a pure financial institution, even though we had a lot of interesting offers at the kind of valuations we were hoping for and really great terms.
“They don’t want to do something with a private equity or financial firm.”
The conference is seeking $500 to $750 million based on a valuation of $5 billion.
Instead, the conference presidents would like to pursue a deal with a media or tech company, someone that could provide value beyond cash ahead of the Pac-12’s media rights negotiations in 2023-24, Scott said.
Florida State’s D’Marcus Adams set to enter transfer portal
The portal sleeps for nothing, even the playing of the college football season.
The latest program hit with a potential, or even likely, personnel loss is Florida State, with 247Sports.com, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation, reporting that D’Marcus Adams has started the process of entering the NCAA transfer database. “Adams requested to enter his name in the portal Thursday morning,” the website wrote. “Names usually take 24-48 hours to appear in the portal after a request is submitted to University compliance.”
According to the same site, Adams had planned to enter the database last November. Members of the Seminoles coaching staff were able to talk the wide receiver out of making that decision and remaining at FSU.
Whether the staff can talk him down from the transfer ledge a second time is unknown.
Adams was a three-star member of the Seminoles’ 2018 recruiting class. After taking a redshirt for his true freshman season, the Daytona Beach native hadn’t yet taken the field for a game during the 2019 campaign.
WATCH: HBO releases trailer for Hard Knocks-style college football series
Back in mid-August, it was reported that HBO had lined up four Power Five programs as part of a Hard Knocks-style series that is set to air this coming college football season, including Alabama along with Arizona State, Penn State and Washington State. Earlier this month, HBO confirmed that the latter three schools will indeed be involved in “24/7 College Football,” although it’ll be Florida, not Alabama, representing the SEC in what is being called a Docu-Reality series by the channel.
The series will premier Oct. 2, with Episode One of the four-part program featuring Florida in the week leading up to the Sept. 28 game against FCS Towson.
Ahead of that premiere, HBO Thursday released a trailer highlighting its all-access series
Below is the schedule released by HBO, so set your DVRs accordingly:
Episode 1: Florida Gators Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) Chronicles Week Leading Up to Florida vs. Towson (Sept. 28)
Episode 2: Penn State Nittany Lions Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) Chronicles Week Leading Up to Purdue @ Penn State (Oct. 5)
Episode 3: Arizona State Sun Devils Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) Chronicles Week Leading Up to Washington State @ Arizona State (Oct. 12)
Episode 4: Washington State Cougars Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) Chronicles Week Leading Up to Colorado @ Washington State (Oct. 19)
Texas not ‘holding our breath’ for WR Collin Johnson’s return vs. West Virginia Oct. 5
Even as the door hasn’t been completely slammed shut, don’t expect Collin Johnson back on the field the next time his Texas teammates do so.
Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener against Louisiana Tech that, even as he played through it in a Week 2 in the loss to LSU, has sidelined the fourth-year senior wide receiver for the Longhorns’ past two games. UT is on a bye this weekend, with their next contest scheduled for Oct. 5 against West Virginia.
Despite two weeks between games, Tom Herman doesn’t sound optimistic that Johnson will be healthy enough to take the field against the Mountaineers.
Herman provided this update on WR Collin Johnson, who’s missed each of Texas’ past two games with a hamstring injury, when asked how he’s currently trending: pic.twitter.com/WI8UWmjjIj
Logan Bonner waited three years to take over as Arkansas State’s starter under center. Unfortunately for the player and the program, that time has prematurely come to an end, at least when it comes to 2019.
Earlier this season, Bonner sustained an injury to his right (throwing) thumb. While the redshirt junior played through the injury for the first third of the regular season, Bonner took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce that he had undergone surgery to repair the damage in his thumb.
As a result, Bonner will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season.
In four games this season, the first four starts of his career, Bonner completed nearly 60 percent of his 153 passes for 10 touchdowns and just one interception. His 137.5 passer rating is currently fourth among Sun Belt Conference quarterbacks.