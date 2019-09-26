Texas not ‘holding our breath’ for WR Collin Johnson’s return vs. West Virginia Oct. 5

Even as the door hasn’t been completely slammed shut, don’t expect Collin Johnson back on the field the next time his Texas teammates do so.
Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener against Louisiana Tech that, even as he played through it in a Week 2 in the loss to LSU, has sidelined the fourth-year senior wide receiver for the Longhorns’ past two games. UT is on a bye this weekend, with their next contest scheduled for Oct. 5 against West Virginia.
Despite two weeks between games, Tom Herman doesn’t sound optimistic that Johnson will be healthy enough to take the field against the Mountaineers.
Herman provided this update on WR Collin Johnson, who’s missed each of Texas’ past two games with a hamstring injury, when asked how he’s currently trending: pic.twitter.com/WI8UWmjjIj
Back in mid-August, it was reported that HBO had lined up four Power Five programs as part of a Hard Knocks-style series that is set to air this coming college football season, including Alabama along with Arizona State, Penn State and Washington State. Earlier this month, HBO confirmed that the latter three schools will indeed be involved in “24/7 College Football,” although it’ll be Florida, not Alabama, representing the SEC in what is being called a Docu-Reality series by the channel.
The series will premier Oct. 2, with Episode One of the four-part program featuring Florida in the week leading up to the Sept. 28 game against FCS Towson.
Ahead of that premiere, HBO Thursday released a trailer highlighting its all-access series
Below is the schedule released by HBO, so set your DVRs accordingly:
Episode 1: Florida Gators Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) Chronicles Week Leading Up to Florida vs. Towson (Sept. 28)
Episode 2: Penn State Nittany Lions Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) Chronicles Week Leading Up to Purdue @ Penn State (Oct. 5)
Episode 3: Arizona State Sun Devils Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) Chronicles Week Leading Up to Washington State @ Arizona State (Oct. 12)
Episode 4: Washington State Cougars Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) Chronicles Week Leading Up to Colorado @ Washington State (Oct. 19)
Thumb surgery to sideline Arkansas State starting QB Logan Bonner for the rest of the 2019 campaign
Logan Bonner waited three years to take over as Arkansas State’s starter under center. Unfortunately for the player and the program, that time has prematurely come to an end, at least when it comes to 2019.
Earlier this season, Bonner sustained an injury to his right (throwing) thumb. While the redshirt junior played through the injury for the first third of the regular season, Bonner took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce that he had undergone surgery to repair the damage in his thumb.
As a result, Bonner will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season.
In four games this season, the first four starts of his career, Bonner completed nearly 60 percent of his 153 passes for 10 touchdowns and just one interception. His 137.5 passer rating is currently fourth among Sun Belt Conference quarterbacks.
Devon Williams may have left the Pac-12 South, but, as it turns out, he hasn’t left the conference.
On Sept. 11 of this year, it was reported that Williams had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. Exactly two weeks after that initial report surfaced, Oregon State confirmed in a press release (and a tweet) that the wide receiver has been added to the football program’s roster.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Williams will not be eligible to play for the Beavers in 2019. Beginning with the 2020 season, however, he’ll have three seasons of eligibility at his disposal.
Williams was a four-star member of the Trojans’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 40 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only five other signees in USC’s class that year were rated higher than Williams.
As a true freshman, Williams accounted for 87 yards and a touchdown on four receptions in a dozen appearances. In one game prior to his decision to leave the Trojans, Williams caught one pass for 11 yards this season.
Michigan State’s Brandon Bouyer-Randle enters transfer portal
Michigan State has been one of the very few FBS programs who have been relatively unscathed by the portal. This week, they’ve been a bit scathed.
According to multiple media outlets Wednesday, Brandon Bouyer-Randle has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database as the first step in potentially leaving the Spartans. The linebacker could opt to pull his name from the portal and remain in East Lansing, although, more times than not, that doesn’t end up being the case.
Entering the database gives the player the opportunity to be contacted by other programs without receiving permission from his current one, but it also gives his current school the option of pulling the scholarship after the semester in which he enters the database.
The football program has yet to comment publicly on the reports, which came a day after Mark Dantonio indicated he didn’t expect any defections.
“I don’t anticipate it. It may happen,” the head coach said according to the Detroit News. “I’m sure that today’s society, anything’s possible, I guess. But I’ve not heard of that yet, but I could see things happening like that as you go through the course of a year, and how you address it, you’ve got to get your young guys ready to play if something like that happens with a veteran guy.”
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, Bouyer-Randle had played in all 30 games prior to his decision to enter the portal. On the most recent depth chart, the Battle Creek, Mich., product was listed as the No. 2 strongside linebacker.
Because he appeared in four games this season, he can preserve a year of eligibility that can be used in 2020.