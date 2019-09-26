Texas not ‘holding our breath’ for WR Collin Johnson’s return vs. West Virginia Oct. 5

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even as the door hasn’t been completely slammed shut, don’t expect Collin Johnson back on the field the next time his Texas teammates do so.

Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener against Louisiana Tech that, even as he played through it in a Week 2 in the loss to LSU, has sidelined the fourth-year senior wide receiver for the Longhorns’ past two games. UT is on a bye this weekend, with their next contest scheduled for Oct. 5 against West Virginia.

Despite two weeks between games, Tom Herman doesn’t sound optimistic that Johnson will be healthy enough to take the field against the Mountaineers.

Herman provided this update on WR Collin Johnson, who’s missed each of Texas’ past two games with a hamstring injury, when asked how he’s currently trending: pic.twitter.com/WI8UWmjjIj — Kaelen Jones (@kaelenjones) September 26, 2019

Following the WVU game, Texas will tangle with rival Oklahoma in its annual matchup at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

In two games this season, Johnson has totaled 108 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. Johnson led the Longhorns in receiving in 2017 (54-765) and was a second a year ago (68-985).

In early January, Johnson announced that he would be eschewing early entry into the 2019 NFL Draft and returning to Texas for his final season.