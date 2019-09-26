Getty Images

Texas not ‘holding our breath’ for WR Collin Johnson’s return vs. West Virginia

By John TaylorSep 26, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT
Even as the door hasn’t been completely slammed shut, don’t expect Collin Johnson back on the field the next time his Texas teammates do so.

Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener against Louisiana Tech that, even as he played through it in a Week 2 in the loss to LSU, has sidelined the fourth-year senior wide receiver for the Longhorns’ past two games. UT is on a bye this weekend, with their next contest scheduled for Oct. 5 against West Virginia.

Despite two weeks between games, Tom Herman doesn’t sound optimistic that Johnson will be healthy enough to take the field against the Mountaineers.

Following the WVU game, Texas will tangle with rival Oklahoma in its annual matchup at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

In two games this season, Johnson has totaled 108 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.  Johnson led the Longhorns in receiving in 2017 (54-765) and was a second a year ago (68-985).

In early January, Johnson announced that he would be eschewing early entry into the 2019 NFL Draft and returning to Texas for his final season.

The Citadel fires another Twitter shot at Georgia Tech

By Kevin McGuireSep 28, 2019, 11:12 AM EDT
When an FCS school beats a team from the FBS, especially one from a power conference, they have some bragging rights that are not easy to forget. The Citadel is still beaming with pride for its win at Georgia Tech this season, and the football program’s Twitter account took aim at the Yellow Jackets once again.

The Citadel is on the road today to play Samford down in Alabama. On the way from their South Carolina campus, the program stopped in Atlanta to get a practice in. To do that, they were allowed to use Georgia State’s home field. While back in Atlanta, The Citadel made sure to let Georgia Tech know they weren’t in town to cause any more trouble.

Whoever is behind the keyboard for the Citadel Twitter account is certainly no stranger to trolling power conference programs. Last year, after scoring a touchdown on Alabama, the account made sure LSU and Mississippi State knew about it. Both LSU and Mississippi State were shutout by the Tide last season. Citadel then made sure Oklahoma knew they managed to hold Alabama to fewer first-quarter points than the Sooners too during the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Is there a stronger troll game in the world of official college football accounts right now? Probably not. And if you are Georgia State, why not help another program take a swipe at Georgia Tech?

Maryland wide receiver DJ Turner arrested for DUI

By Kevin McGuireSep 28, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT
After Maryland was whacked at home by Penn State on Friday night, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was asked why one of his top wide receivers did not play. Now we know why. DJ Turner was charged for driving under the influence of alcohol early on September 20, according to a report from The Washington Post.

“It was my decision to not play DJ,” Locksley said in his postgame press conference Friday night. “DJ has to focus on the non-football things right now. I won’t get into or comment on anything further on that until I have more information.”

Those non-football things were later reported to be his DUI charge. The Washington Post reported the charge after confirming with Maryland judiciary logs. Turner was charged with disobeying lawful order or direction of a police officer, reckless driving and more in addition to the DUI charge. Nobody was hurt as a result of the alleged reckless driving, and Turner was stopped by University of Maryland police.

This is not the first time Turner has been suspended by the team. In 2016, Turner and running back Lorenzo Harrison were suspended for their role in a BB gun incident. The two players were charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Although the charges were later dropped, the two players missed four games.

How much time turner misses remains to be seen.

Undefeated no more! Arizona State tops No. 15 Cal in defensive battle

By Kevin McGuireSep 28, 2019, 1:41 AM EDT
For the first time since 2009, no team from the Pac-12 managed to get through the first five games of the season without a loss. No. 15 Cal (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) was upset at home Friday night by Arizona State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) in a 24-17 game showcasing two of the toughest defenses the conference has to offer. Eno Benjamin scored the game-winning touchdown for Arizona State with 4:41 to play in the game. The Sun Devils tacked on a field goal later in the fourth quarter for the final score.

Cal’s offensive hopes took a hit with the loss of starting quarterback Chase Garbers in the second quarter. Garbers fell to the ground hard on his right shoulder and left the game favoring his throwing arm. Garbers did not return to the game in uniform but did return to the Cal sideline with his arm in a sling.

Without Garbers and against a solid defensive team like Arizona State, Cal going with backup quarterback Devon Modster was far from an ideal situation. Fortunately, Cal’s defense was up to the task and the Bears had enough to power through a scoring drive with their running game to tie the game at 14-14 in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter is when Cal seemed to have the ball just bounce their way. As Cal converged on Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels and forced a fumble, the football fell into the hands of Cameron Goode to give the ball to Cal. Quick reaction time by Goode allowed Cal to gain possession, which led to a go-ahead field goal by Greg Thomas from 47 yards away.

The lead would not last. for as much defense as this game had, teams seemed to have answers to their opponent’s scores all night. After Cal took the 17-14 lead, Arizona State embarked on a 15-play drive led by Daniels and Benjamin. The 15-play drive consumed just over six minutes of clock in the fourth quarter. With the defenses leading the way, that played to the advantage of Herm Edwards and his program.

 

For the first time since 2009, no team in the Pac-12 has managed to go 5-0. Cal losing for the first time means there will be no undefeated Pac-12 champion. The one-loss Pac-12 champion is still certainly in play, although there is still two months of conference games to get through and there could very well be some cannibalism within the conference still to come. Even if Cal wasn’t a real threat to reach the College Football Playoff, the Pac-12 appears to be on track to miss out on the playoff for a second consecutive season.

Cal will be on the road next week for a big game in the Pac-12 North Divison. Cal visits Oregon, who has won three straight games since losing their season opener against Auburn. Oregon won last year’s meeting, 42-24. Cal’s last win against Oregon was in 2016 in a 52-49 shootout. Oregon will be coming off a bye week after beating Stanford last week.

Arizona State will get a week off before playing a pair of tough games back-to-back. The Sun Devils host Washington State in two weeks and follow that with a road game at Utah.

Cal, Arizona State tied at halftime; Cal QB Chase Garbers leaves game with injury

By Kevin McGuireSep 27, 2019, 11:57 PM EDT
On a night that has already seen three winning teams score at least 40 points, Cal and Arizona State look determined to have a race to about 20 points to determine a winner. No. 15 Cal and Arizona State are tied at 7-7 after one half of play in Berkley. Cal quarterback Chase Garbers left the game in the second quarter after a hard fall on his right shoulder at the end of a run.

Garbers left the sideline shortly before halftime to go to the locker room. Whether that was just to get a head start in the locker room before halftime with no chance of getting back on the field before halftime or because of a more severe diagnosis remains unknown.

Both teams got in the end zone in the first quarter. After exchanging punts to start the game, Arizona State struck first with Eno Benjamin running for an 11-yard touchdown. Cal answered with Garbers completing a 16-yard pass to Trevon Clark to tie the game up. Arizona State has had chances to tack on more points, but two missed field goals have kept the game tied.

Cal also had a chance to get to halftime with a lead, but backup quarterback Devon Modster was picked off in the end zone late in the second quarter.

Cal is the last undefeated team left standing in the Pac-12. Will they remain undefeated? We’ll have to stay up late to find out.