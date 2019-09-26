Thumb surgery to sideline Arkansas State starting QB Logan Bonner for the rest of the 2019 campaign

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Logan Bonner waited three years to take over as Arkansas State’s starter under center. Unfortunately for the player and the program, that time has prematurely come to an end, at least when it comes to 2019.

Earlier this season, Bonner sustained an injury to his right (throwing) thumb. While the redshirt junior played through the injury for the first third of the regular season, Bonner took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce that he had undergone surgery to repair the damage in his thumb.

As a result, Bonner will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season.

I’ll be back in 2020 to give y’all the summary. #Wolvesup🤘🏼🐺 pic.twitter.com/6DvkVUWn1K — LB (@LoganBaneBonner) September 25, 2019

In four games this season, the first four starts of his career, Bonner completed nearly 60 percent of his 153 passes for 10 touchdowns and just one interception. His 137.5 passer rating is currently fourth among Sun Belt Conference quarterbacks.

With Bonner out, former Alabama quarterback Layne Hatcher is in line to take over for ASU. Hatcher transferred from the Crimson Tide to the Red Wolves in April of this year.