WATCH: HBO releases trailer for Hard Knocks-style college football series

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s nearly here.

Back in mid-August, it was reported that HBO had lined up four Power Five programs as part of a Hard Knocks-style series that is set to air this coming college football season, including Alabama along with Arizona State, Penn State and Washington State. Earlier this month, HBO confirmed that the latter three schools will indeed be involved in “24/7 College Football,” although it’ll be Florida, not Alabama, representing the SEC in what is being called a Docu-Reality series by the channel.

The series will premier Oct. 2, with Episode One of the four-part program featuring Florida in the week leading up to the Sept. 28 game against FCS Towson.

Ahead of that premiere, HBO Thursday released a trailer highlighting its all-access series

Below is the schedule released by HBO, so set your DVRs accordingly:

Episode 1: Florida Gators

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Florida vs. Towson (Sept. 28)

Episode 2: Penn State Nittany Lions

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Purdue @ Penn State (Oct. 5)

Episode 3: Arizona State Sun Devils

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Washington State @ Arizona State (Oct. 12)

Episode 4: Washington State Cougars

Debut date: WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Colorado @ Washington State (Oct. 19)