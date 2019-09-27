Amidst transfer rumors, LSU QB Myles Brennan says he’s ‘never thought about’ leaving Tigers

It appears you can put this one to bed.
When he signed as a highly-touted member of LSU’s 2017 signing class, Myles Brennan was viewed as the future for the Tigers at the quarterback position. With the appearance of Joe Burrow last year as a transfer from Ohio State and his emergence as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football this year, though, that future had been put on hold.
With that as a backdrop, Brennan, whose dad tamped down transfer talk in May of 2018, was not seen at practice the past two days. Those non-appearances triggered speculation that Brennan was possibly considering a transfer from the Tigers.
Thursday night, the redshirt sophomore took to Twitter to quash the rumors once and for all — even as some will see the last five words of his brief statement as leaving the door slightly ajar.
Given the situation in Baton Rouge beyond 2019, it would seem hasty and foolish for a transfer to even remotely be a consideration.
Burrow is in his final season of eligibility. Brennan, a four-star signee who was the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2017, will be given the first chance to grab the keys to an offense that’s among the most explosive in the sport. Plus, on top of all that, he has two seasons of eligibility he can use in that offense after this year.
Now, if he were to lose out on the starting job next spring or on into summer camp? All transfer bets would then be off.
Until then, Brennan is still the future under center for the Tigers. And the Rumor Mill can take a sabbatical on this front.
ESPN‘s College GameDay picks segment could be a particularly emotional one this weekend.
The wildly popular pregame show is setting up camp in Lincoln for Saturday’s Ohio State-Nebraska clash, with the No. 6 Buckeyes visiting Memorial Stadium for just the third time ever. It was also confirmed earlier this week that actress Gabrielle Union, a Nebraska native, would join the show as its guest picker.
On her personal Twitter account not long after the announcement was made, Union asked her four million-plus followers “which @HuskerFBNation jersey do I rock on the show?”
Christian Gaylord took that idea and publicly ran with it.
A senior offensive lineman for the Cornhuskers, Gaylord is sidelined for the 2019 season because of a torn ACL suffered during summer camp. Tragically, his 54-year-old father, Scott Gaylord, was one of three people killed in a multi-vehicle accident in a construction zone one week ago today.
In response to Union’s request, Gaylord tweeted an offer for the wife of Dwayne Wade to wear the No. 65 jersey his father wore to the offensive lineman’s games. Union then tweeted she “would be honored” to wear the jersey and asked NU’s athletic department and football program if they could make it happen.
As of this posting, it’s unclear if all of the parties involved have worked out the details.
A quick primer on who, what and where to look for as we head into Week 5 of the 2019 college football season.
WEEK 5 STORYLINES
- Five teams in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 are idle this week, with all five of those residing in the Top 16 of that particular poll. There are a pair of Top 25 matchups this weekend in No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 21 USC at No. 17 Washington, with both of those matchups kicking off in the 3:30 ET slot. For the first time since 2007 and just the second time ever, ESPN‘s College GameDay traveling roadshow is in Lincoln this weekend as No. 5 Ohio State heads into Memorial Stadium for a clash with Nebraska.
- A total of 24 teams enter Week 5 undefeated, with three of those unbeatens (Boise State, Georgia, LSU) enjoying a bye this weekend. There is just one battle of undefeated teams… and that took place Thursday night as Navy took its first loss at the hands of a Memphis squad that upped its record to 4-0. Of the other 19, 11 of the schools that haven’t suffered a loss yet this year will face one-loss opponents, including three such matchups involving Big 12 teams — 2-1 Texas Tech at 3-0 Oklahoma, 2-1 Iowa State at 3-0 Baylor, 3-0 Kansas State at 3-1 Oklahoma State. The other eight unbeatens — Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, SMU, UAB, Wisconsin — all play teams that have two or more losses.
- We’re entering Week 5 of the 2019 season, and the Pac-12 has exactly one undefeated team left standing:
Oregon Washington USC Washington State Utah Stanford Cal, just like everyone expected, right? Yeah, not exactly. The media picked the Golden Bears to finish in fifth place in the six-team North Division; Phil Steele‘s college football bible had them in the same slot as well. The Pac-12 is the only Power Five conference with so few unbeatens as the SEC (five), Big Ten (four) and Big 12 (three) all at least tripled up the Left Coast league; hell, even the top-heavy ACC boasts two in Clemson and Virginia (for now). For the Pac-12, their only hope to avoid losing out on a College Football Playoff berth for the third straight year and fourth time in six seasons is for one of its members win out and utter chaos erupts in the other four power conferences.
- If it seems like passing numbers have been even more absurd and video game-like than usual, you’re probably not wrong. Just one example? The top five quarterbacks in pass efficiency rating — Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, LSU’s Joe Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, Ohio State Justin Fields — have combined for 77 touchdown passes versus just six interceptions — and four of those picks belong to one player (Gordon). Three of them (Hurts, Tagovailoa, Fields) have yet to throw a pick in nearly 300 attempts between them. In the 19 games played between them, that quintet has thrown four touchdown passes in a single contest five times; five touchdown passes four times; six touchdown passes once; and are-you-freaking-kidding-me nine once.
SIX-PACK OF MUST-SEE GAMES
- No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame (12½) — Under Brian Kelly, Notre Dame is 10-4 versus ranked teams in South Bend. … Versus ranked teams on the road, Virginia has lost six straight, with the last win coming in 2011 against No. 23 Florida State; the last road win over a Top 10 team came at FSU’s expense in 2005. … The Fighting Irish and Cavaliers are both allowing 18 points per game this season, tied for 28th nationally; the former averages 39.3 points per game on offense, the latter 35.3. … The two schools have met just twice previously, the first in 1985 and the most recently in 2015. The Irish won both of those games by a combined score of 70-40.
- No. 5 Ohio State (-17½) at Nebraska — After beating the Cornhuskers by a combined score of 181-55 in their three previous meetings, the ninth-ranked Buckeyes escaped Columbus with a 36-31 win this past season. … Right now, OSU is third nationally in both scoring offense (53.5 points per game) and scoring defense (9.0 ppg), with NU in the middle of the pack defensively (25.3 ppg, tied for 62nd nationally with dumpster-fire Tennessee). … Since joining the Big Ten in 2011, the Cornhuskers have gone 6-19 vs. ranked opponents.
- No. 21 USC at No. 17 Washington (-10) — Because of injuries to their top two quarterbacks, the Trojans are down to their third-string signal-caller in Matt Fink… and all he did was pass for 351 yards and three touchdowns in the upset of then-No. 10 Utah in Week 3. … With season-opening starter JT Daniels done for the year because of a torn ACL and his replacement, true freshman Kedon Slovis, is still in concussion protocol, Fink will make the first start of his career — on the road, no less — against a Huskies team that has beaten the Trojans three of the last four seasons, with all of those wins coming by double-digits.
- Mississippi State at No. 7 Auburn (-10½) — Honestly, this is my most favorite under-the-radar matchup of Week 5, if for nothing more than the following: Mississippi State averages 228.3 yards rushing per game, while Auburn allows just 89.5. … Taking it to a finer point, the Bulldogs have scored 11 of their 16 offensive touchdowns on the ground while the Tigers have allowed just a pair of rushing scores in four games, with none of those coming since the opener against Oregon. … Given the uncertainty for MSU at the quarterback position, Auburn’s strength against the run plays right into the home team’s hands.
- Washington State at No. 19 Utah (-5) — Wazzu is coming off a stunning come-from ahead loss in which they were up on UCLA by 32 points midway through the third quarter. … Utah, meanwhile will attempt to rebound from its previously-mentioned loss to a reeling USC squad. … This game is the quintessential irresistible force vs. immovable object matchup as the Cougars lead the nation in points per game at 52.8 while the Utes give up just 14.8. … Wazzu has won each of the past four meetings between the schools.
- No. 12 Penn State (-6½) at Maryland — Which Maryland team shows up Friday night, the one that scored a combined 142 points in the first two games of the season — including 63 against then-No. 21 Syracuse — or the one that struggled against a stout Temple defense in a 20-17 Week 3 loss? … Then again, which Penn State team will show up in College Park, the one that won its first two games by the combined score of 124-20 or the one that struggled at home in barely holding off a very average Pitt team by the score of 17-10? … Prior to beating Syracuse this season, Maryland had lost 11 straight home games against ranked opponents after beating No. 21 North Carolina State in November of 2010.
BEST/WORST WAGERS OF WEEK 5
- BEST: The over/under in the Texas Tech-No. 6 Oklahoma game is 70½. Take the over and don’t look back. Oklahoma itself is averaging 55.7 points per game this season, second-best in the country behind LSU’s 57.8 ppg (that is still so surreal to type, incidentally). The past four meetings between these two programs, they have combined for 97, 76, 125 and 100 points.
- WORST: Rutgers at No. 20 Michigan (-27½). Michigan’s offense is a mess — they’ve scored 28 points combined in regulation the past two games — but, then again, Rutgers is a mess on both sides of the ball (still). The last time the Scarlet Knights went into the Big House, they lost by “just” 21 at 35-14. RU won’t win the game, but they’ll cover as U-M struggles a bit with a Wisky hangover.
- COVER SPECIAL: Northwestern at No. 8 Wisconsin (-24½). Wisconsin has outscored its opponents 145-14 this season, including a Week 4 win over a then-No. 11 Michigan that wasn’t even remotely as close as the 35-14 score would indicate. Northwestern has played two games against Power Five teams this season and scored a total of 17 points in a pair of losses. Early Saturday afternoon in Madison, the Badgers will do something they haven’t done since 2013: beat the Wildcats by 25 or more points.
HEISMAN TROPHY WATCH
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma (Last week: No. 1) — With the Sooners off in Week 4, the Alabama transfer enters this weekend leading the country in passing efficiency at 250.2 (80.3 completion percentage, nine touchdowns, no interceptions) and is 15th nationally in passing yards per game (293.3).
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (No. 2) — The junior has thrown 17 touchdowns this season — he’s averaging one every 6.6 pass attempts — and has back-to-back five-TD games despite playing in roughly six quarters combined in the twin blowouts.
- Joe Burrow, QB, LSU (No. 3) — With 17 touchdown passes in four games this season — he had a school-record six in the Week 4 blowout of Vanderbilt — Burrow now has 33 in 16 appearances since transferring from Ohio State to LSU; in the two years prior to his arrival, Tiger quarterbacks accounted for 29 in 25 games.
- Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (No. 4) — The first-year starter’s 19 touchdowns responsible for (13 passing, six rushing) are second-most at the FBS level behind a player four spots down on this list. The rushing scores are tied for the most among quarterbacks.
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin (No. 5) — On his way to perhaps finishing this season as the FBS’ all-time leading rusher, the junior ran for a season-high 203 yards in UW’s boot-stomping of Michigan. His 10 rushing touchdowns in four games are the most for any player at this level.
- Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas (No. 6) — Ehlinger leads all Big 12 quarterbacks with 15 touchdown passes — he’s thrown four TDs in three different games — although he tossed his first interception of the season in Week 4. Speaking of picks…
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (No. 7) — For the first time this season, the preseason Heisman favorite went through an entire game without throwing an interception, so he has that going for him. Which is nice.
- Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State (No. 8) — In the first four starts of his collegiate career, the fifth-year senior has thrown for 420, 464, 440 and 570 yards. His 473.5 yards per game is tops in the FBS and is nearly 100 yards more a game than the second-best (Burrow’s 380). He tossed a school-record nine touchdown passes in Wazzu’s stunning loss to UCLA in Week 4, giving him a nation’s-best 21 on the season.
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State (No. 9) — Hubbard currently leads the nation in rushing yards (642), rushing touchdowns (nine) and name awesomeness.
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama (No. 10) — The junior’s six receiving touchdowns are tied for the second-most in the country, while he’s ninth in receptions per game (7.5) and 15th in receiving yards per game (101).
(DROPPED OUT: none)
WEEK 5 BRAZEN PREDICTIONS
BRYAN FISCHER (@BryanDFischer): We’ve seen several teams rise up and pull off an upset away from home the past few weeks… but that’s not the case this week in college football. In fact, I’ll go with Wake Forest (at Boston College), Penn State (at Maryland) and Ohio State (at Nebraska) as the only successful road teams to get a ‘W’ across all of the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC and Big 12.
ZACH BARNETT (@zach_barnett): Florida State beats NC State to move to 2-0 in ACC play. Chaotic as they’ve been this season, Willie Taggart‘s ‘Noles have actually led in all four fourth quarters this season (they’ve also trailed in all four). It hasn’t been pretty and it won’t be on Saturday, either, but Florida State will beat another bad ACC team in spite of itself.
KEVIN MCGUIRE (@KevinOnCFB): Ohio State gets caught in a back-and-forth game in Lincoln as the promise of what Scott Frost brings to Nebraska begins to really shine in the spotlight. But the Huskers run out of steam and the Buckeyes shut things down in the fourth quarter to avoid the annual bad road loss. In the Pac-12, Cal remains the only unbeaten team in the conference after holding off Arizona State, while Washington handles USC.
JOHN TAYLOR (@CFTalk): The Big Ten and SEC account for nearly half of the AP Top 25, with six each coming from those Power Five conferences. Of that dozen, 10 are in action in Week 5; all 10 will exit the weekend with a win as each conference holds serve with zero upsets heading into Week 6 of the 2019 campaign.
NFL DRAFT PROSPECT WATCH
As expected, Arkansas is getting a near-midseason boost to its running game.
In late February, Chad Morris confirmed that T.J. Hammonds was not a part of his Arkansas football team “right now” as the running back looked to get his academic house in order. Three months later, Hammonds was back with the program.
In late August, however, Morris announced that Hammonds would be suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season. With the four-game suspension served and no further academic setbacks, it’s been confirmed that Hammonds has been reinstated and will be available for this Saturday’s home game against No. 23 Texas A&M.
How much action Hammonds receives Saturday remains to be seen.
The past three seasons, Hammonds, a four-star 2016 signee, has rushed for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. Just 28 of those yards came last season, although he did catch four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
Through four games, Rakeem Boyd is far and away the Razorbacks’ leading rusher with 394 yards. Devwah Whaley‘s 136 yards are second on the team.
Did you think we’d start the day any other way?
On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Tyron Arnett announced that, “[a]fter [an] innumerous amount of prayer and talks with my family, I’ve decided to forgo my junior season to open my recruitment back up and enter the Transfer Portal.” Because he played in four or fewer games, the wide receiver would have two seasons of eligibility he could use at another FBS program beginning in 2020 if he leaves WMU as a graduate transfer.
It does appear he will be departing as a grad transfer as Arnett ends his tweet by declaring that he “will have two years of eligibility left.”
In a little over two seasons and 19 games, Arnett has caught 21 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown.
This season, Arnett has four receptions for 51 yards. His best year came as a true freshman in 2017 as he totaled 210 yards and a touchdown on 13 receptions.