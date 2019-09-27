Amidst transfer rumors, LSU QB Myles Brennan says he’s ‘never thought about’ leaving Tigers

It appears you can put this one to bed.

When he signed as a highly-touted member of LSU’s 2017 signing class, Myles Brennan was viewed as the future for the Tigers at the quarterback position. With the appearance of Joe Burrow last year as a transfer from Ohio State and his emergence as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football this year, though, that future had been put on hold.

With that as a backdrop, Brennan, whose dad tamped down transfer talk in May of 2018, was not seen at practice the past two days. Those non-appearances triggered speculation that Brennan was possibly considering a transfer from the Tigers.

Thursday night, the redshirt sophomore took to Twitter to quash the rumors once and for all — even as some will see the last five words of his brief statement as leaving the door slightly ajar.

BREAKING NEWS: I’m not transferring.. Never have thought about it and don’t see myself doing so. — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) September 26, 2019

Given the situation in Baton Rouge beyond 2019, it would seem hasty and foolish for a transfer to even remotely be a consideration.

Burrow is in his final season of eligibility. Brennan, a four-star signee who was the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2017, will be given the first chance to grab the keys to an offense that’s among the most explosive in the sport. Plus, on top of all that, he has two seasons of eligibility he can use in that offense after this year.

Now, if he were to lose out on the starting job next spring or on into summer camp? All transfer bets would then be off.

Until then, Brennan is still the future under center for the Tigers. And the Rumor Mill can take a sabbatical on this front.