Duke’s biggest blowout of Virginia Tech since 1951 leaves Hokies searching for answers

After a painfully slow start to the game, Duke (3-1, 1-0) picked up a win in their ACC opener in a big way. Duke’s 45-10 victory at Virginia Tech (2-2, 0-2 ACC) was the most lopsided victory by the Blue Devils in Blacksburg in series history. the win was also the fourth most-lopsided win by Duke against the Hokies and the most decisive victory since 1951.

Virginia Tech struggled to take advantage of great field position early on in the game as Duke struggled to establish anything on offense in the first quarter. One field goal was all Virginia Tech could get on the board but the defense was helping to make up for their own offensive woes. And when a lost fumble led to a quick Duke touchdown, the tide had officially turned on the home team. Duke scored on three consecutive possessions to take a 21-3 lead into halftime.

It was more of the same in the second half as Duke scored 10 points to build a 31-3 lead before Virginia Tech could get back on the board. Duke answered the score with a 10-play touchdown drive capped by a 32-yard Deon Jackson touchdown run. Duke added one more touchdown before the game ended to put an exclamation point on the big win.

While Duke goes home to celebrate their big win in ACC play, Virginia Tech is left trying to put the pieces back together once again. Justin Fuente has failed to get a quarterback he feels comfortable with that can lead the type of offense he had at Memphis. This a week after having to struggle to get past Furman and a closer-than-desired result against Old Dominion. Virginia Tech’s offense has been a disappointment under Fuente, which is particularly shocking because that is why he was brought to Virginia Tech. The offense isn’t the only problem, of course, as Friday night’s results showed.

Virginia Tech will try to rebound next week at Miami. Duke will be home for their next two games in division play with games against Pitt (next week) and Georgia Tech (another program dealing with some struggles).

