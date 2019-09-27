Florida, Utah confirm future home-and-home

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Urban Meyer Bowl is officially on.

In announcing an extension to the Holy War rivalry earlier this week, BYU revealed that “the Cougars and Utes have agreed to take a two-year break in 2022 and 2023, allowing Utah an opportunity to schedule a home-and-home series with an opponent from the Southeastern Conference, which is in the process of being finalized.” Friday, Utah confirmed that SEC opponent is indeed Florida, with both football programs announcing that they have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home.

The games will be played in Gainesville in 2022 and Salt Lake City the following season The specific dates have yet to be released.

The schools have met just once previously, a 38-29 Gators win over the Utes in Gainesville in 1977.

UF also noted that the 2022 game will be “the first time the Gators will face an opponent from the Pac-12 since they matched up against Washington in 1989.” At this point in time, the Gators have played 10 games all-time against schools from the Pac-12.

The Utes, meanwhile, have five games against teams that were members of the SEC at the time it was played.