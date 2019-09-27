Former USC receiver who transferred to Oregon State says he is now an Oregon Duck

If it looks like a Trojan and sounds like a beaver, then it might just be a duck.

Devon Williams, who entered the transfer portal just a few weeks ago and was officially announced as an Oregon State roster addition two weeks later, is on the move once again. And this time, he’s heading to Oregon. Williams announced his latest decision with a brief statement on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

“First I would like to say thank you to Oregon State University especially Coach Smith for opening their arms to me and my family and giving me the opportunity to play in their program,” Williams said. “This has been a long time coming and I appreciate everyone who has helped me get to this place. I know in my heart that this is where I belong and I cannot wait to be playing in Autzen Stadium wearing Green and Yellow. With all that being said I would like [to] announce that IT’S OFFICIAL I AM A DUCK AT THE UNIVERSITY OF OREGON.”

Just two days ago, Oregon State officially announced Williams was coming to their program. Now, he’s going to Oregon State’s in-state rival. How about that?

Williams will be eligible to play for Oregon in 2020. He will have three years of eligibility to use in Eugene. The former four-star recruit in USC’s Class of 2018 had four receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans in 12 appearances.

If we give it another 48-72 hours, Williams may be heading to Washington next.

