Gabrielle Union looks to wear jersey of Nebraska OL Christian Gaylord’s late father

ESPN‘s College GameDay picks segment could be a particularly emotional one this weekend.

The wildly popular pregame show is setting up camp in Lincoln for Saturday’s Ohio State-Nebraska clash, with the No. 6 Buckeyes visiting Memorial Stadium for just the third time ever. It was also confirmed earlier this week that actress Gabrielle Union, a Nebraska native, would join the show as its guest picker.

On her personal Twitter account not long after the announcement was made, Union asked her four million-plus followers “which @HuskerFBNation jersey do I rock on the show?”

I truly love you guys!! I was always gonna do @CollegeGameDay !!! There was NO WAY I was missing a chance to talk @Huskers 🏈🏈 w/ @MiamiHEAT fan (we sat in the same section) @DesmondHoward & the guys!! Now which @HuskerFBNation jersey do I rock on the show🤔 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 26, 2019

Christian Gaylord took that idea and publicly ran with it.

A senior offensive lineman for the Cornhuskers, Gaylord is sidelined for the 2019 season because of a torn ACL suffered during summer camp. Tragically, his 54-year-old father, Scott Gaylord, was one of three people killed in a multi-vehicle accident in a construction zone one week ago today.

In response to Union’s request, Gaylord tweeted an offer for the wife of Dwayne Wade to wear the No. 65 jersey his father wore to the offensive lineman’s games. Union then tweeted she “would be honored” to wear the jersey and asked NU’s athletic department and football program if they could make it happen.

As of this posting, it’s unclear if all of the parties involved have worked out the details.