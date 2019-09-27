Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

No. 12 Penn State shredding shell-shocked Maryland, 38-0 at halftime

If Maryland was ready to make a statement tonight against No. 12 Penn State, this isn’t the statement they wanted to make. The Nittany Lions have been in full control of the game from the start and lead Maryland 38-0 at halftime in College Park.

Penn State’s defense has been dominant by holding the home team to fewer than 100 yards and forcing a pair of turnovers. Penn State has intercepted Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson twice, including one near the endzone on Maryland’s most promising offensive series of the first half. The defense came up with a big play on the game’s opening possession when Jan Johnson intercepted Jackson on the fifth play of the game. The return took the ball to the Maryland 44-yard line and a pair of penalties on Maryland moved the ball all the way to the nine-yard line. Sean Clifford kept the ball himself and ran up the middle for a touchdown on the first play after the turnover, and it was off to the races for Penn State.

Penn State scored touchdowns on their first four possessions of the game, and five of their six first-half possessions. Clifford completed passes to KJ Hamler for 58 yards and Journey Brown for 37 yards and touchdowns where the receiver racked up yards after the catch. Ricky Slade and Nick Bowers have also scored for Penn State.

The first half also saw a player from each team ejected for targeting. Penn State’s Micah Parsons was tossed in the first quarter for a hit on Jackson. Maryland’s Deon Jones was ejected in the second quarter for a hit on Penn State receiver Justin Shorter. Both players will be eligible to return to their teams in their next game.

Maryland has also had some injury issues. Offensive lineman Marcus Minor was helped off the field to the locker room, and Lorenzo Harrison had to go into the medical tent in the first half.

Because the rules require it, there will be 30 more minutes of football played in College Park tonight.

Duke’s biggest blowout of Virginia Tech since 1951 leaves Hokies searching for answers

After a painfully slow start to the game, Duke (3-1, 1-0) picked up a win in their ACC opener in a big way. Duke’s 45-10 victory at Virginia Tech (2-2, 0-2 ACC) was the most lopsided victory by the Blue Devils in Blacksburg in series history. the win was also the fourth most-lopsided win by Duke against the Hokies and the most decisive victory since 1951.

Virginia Tech struggled to take advantage of great field position early on in the game as Duke struggled to establish anything on offense in the first quarter. One field goal was all Virginia Tech could get on the board but the defense was helping to make up for their own offensive woes. And when a lost fumble led to a quick Duke touchdown, the tide had officially turned on the home team. Duke scored on three consecutive possessions to take a 21-3 lead into halftime.

It was more of the same in the second half as Duke scored 10 points to build a 31-3 lead before Virginia Tech could get back on the board. Duke answered the score with a 10-play touchdown drive capped by a 32-yard Deon Jackson touchdown run. Duke added one more touchdown before the game ended to put an exclamation point on the big win.

While Duke goes home to celebrate their big win in ACC play, Virginia Tech is left trying to put the pieces back together once again. Justin Fuente has failed to get a quarterback he feels comfortable with that can lead the type of offense he had at Memphis. This a week after having to struggle to get past Furman and a closer-than-desired result against Old Dominion. Virginia Tech’s offense has been a disappointment under Fuente, which is particularly shocking because that is why he was brought to Virginia Tech. The offense isn’t the only problem, of course, as Friday night’s results showed.

Virginia Tech will try to rebound next week at Miami. Duke will be home for their next two games in division play with games against Pitt (next week) and Georgia Tech (another program dealing with some struggles).

Report: Nevada RB Jaxson Kincaide to sit remainder of season, enter transfer portal

Nevada running back Jaxson Kincaide is joining the in-season redshirt parade and will enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Nevada Sports Net.

Because Kincaide has appeared in four games this season, he is eligible to save the 2019 season and use it as his redshirt season. The NCAA modified the redshirt rule last season to allow players to appear in up to four games before counting a season against their eligibility. If Kincaide does transfer, he will do so as a graduate transfer, allowing him to be eligible to play immediately in 2020 as opposed to the typical transfer rule of waiting a season before returning to the field.

Kincaide’s decision to enter the transfer portal after four games have been played is the latest in a new and growing trend under the new redshirt rule. While designed to be beneficial to players missing playing time due to injuries, the rule has quickly become beneficial for players looking to potentially move on after the season got started. Houston quarterback D’Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin each have decided to sit and redshirt for the remainder of the 2019 season, although both have suggested thay intend to remain at Houston. Last year’s most notable in-season redshirt decision came from Kelly Bryant of Clemson. He left the Tigers to join Missouri (and some freshman led Clemson to the national championship).

Kincaide is Nevada’s second-leading rusher with 146 yards and one touchdown (last season’s leading rusher, sophomore Toa Taua leads the Wolfpack with 197 yards and two touchdowns on 12 more carries).

As for the redshirt rule, unless the NCAA takes a hard look at the rule again in the offseason, expect more of these in-season redshirt decisions from players looking to transfer. This is the new norm.

Purdue and Ole Miss schedule home-and-home series in 2033-2034, per report

For those who like to plan ahead, Purdue and Ole Miss have reportedly agreed to a couple of college football games that will be played a little more than 14 and 15 years from now.

According to Mike Carmin of Journal & Courier, (via Twitter), Purdue and Ole Miss have set a pair of dates for a future home-and-home series that will be played in 2033 and 2034. Ole Miss would serve as host for the first game in the agreement on Sept. 10, 2033. The Boilermakers would then host the Rebels the following season on Sept. 9, 2034.

Neither school has officially announced the series of upcoming games at this time.

It is interesting to see both Purdue and Ole Miss schedule this home-and-home series so far out in advance. According to the schedules compiled by FBSchedules.com, Ole Miss has not confirmed any non-conference games beyond 2026 at this time. Purdue’s confirmed schedule includes opponents up until 2030. It is entirely possible both schools have scheduling deals being negotiated with other scheduling partners that could be filling in the gaps between the confirmed dates and the reported home-and-homer series. Football programs are busy locking in schedules as far in advance as possible before losing out on potential arrangements.

As members of the Big Ten and the SEC, both Purdue and Ole Miss are supposed to schedule at least one non-conference opponent form another power conference. This would satisfy those scheduling commitments for each. Purdue also has future power conference matchups with Boston College (2020), Oregon State (2021, 2024), Notre Dame (2021, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028), Syracuse (2022, 2023), Virginia Tech (2023), TCU (2030) and Wake Forest (2026, 2028). Purdue also has another SEC opponent scheduled in 2029 with a road trip to Vanderbilt (Purdue hosted Vanderbilt this season in Week 2, and TCU in Week 3).

Ole Miss has future power conference matchups with Baylor (2020), Louisville (2021), Georgia Tech (2022, 2023), and Wake Forest (2024, 2025).

Purdue and Ole Miss have met once before, back in 1929. Purdue celebrated a 27-7 victory over Ole Miss. In other words, Ole Miss will have waited over 100 years for revenge (barring any potential bowl matchups between now and 2033).

QB K.J. Costello ruled out by Stanford for Oregon State game

The Stanford Cardinal will once again rely on the services of backup quarterback Davis Mills this week. Starting quarterback K.J. Costello has officially been ruled out by Stanford head coach David Shaw ahead of this weekend’s game against Oregon State. Stanford announced the roster news Friday afternoon via Twitter.

Costello missed a Week 2 game at USC after getting banged up in the season opener against Northwestern, but he returned for the Cardinal in Week 3 for a road game at UCF. Costello played again last weekend against Oregon, completing 16 of 30 passes for 120 yards with an interception in a 21-6 loss to the Ducks. While Shaw and Stanford have not gone into great detail about the injury status of Costello, it is safe to say this season has not exactly gone according to plan in Palo Alto.

The senior quarterback has completed just 56.4% of his pass attempts for 471 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Mills did not play against Oregon but has appeared in each of Stanford’s first three games, including a start against USC. He has completed 58.2% of his passes for 352 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

For now, there is no indication of how much more playing time Costello could possibly mix. It appears Stanford is playing it week by week with his status.