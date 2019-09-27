Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Purdue and Ole Miss schedule home-and-home series in 2033-2034, per report

By Kevin McGuireSep 27, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
For those who like to plan ahead, Purdue and Ole Miss have reportedly agreed to a couple of college football games that will be played a little more than 14 and 15 years from now.

According to Mike Carmin of Journal & Courier, (via Twitter), Purdue and Ole Miss have set a pair of dates for a future home-and-home series that will be played in 2033 and 2034. Ole Miss would serve as host for the first game in the agreement on Sept. 10, 2033. The Boilermakers would then host the Rebels the following season on Sept. 9, 2034.

Neither school has officially announced the series of upcoming games at this time.

It is interesting to see both Purdue and Ole Miss schedule this home-and-home series so far out in advance. According to the schedules compiled by FBSchedules.com, Ole Miss has not confirmed any non-conference games beyond 2026 at this time. Purdue’s confirmed schedule includes opponents up until 2030. It is entirely possible both schools have scheduling deals being negotiated with other scheduling partners that could be filling in the gaps between the confirmed dates and the reported home-and-homer series. Football programs are busy locking in schedules as far in advance as possible before losing out on potential arrangements.

As members of the Big Ten and the SEC, both Purdue and Ole Miss are supposed to schedule at least one non-conference opponent form another power conference. This would satisfy those scheduling commitments for each. Purdue also has future power conference matchups with Boston College (2020), Oregon State (2021, 2024), Notre Dame (2021, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028), Syracuse (2022, 2023), Virginia Tech (2023), TCU (2030) and Wake Forest (2026, 2028). Purdue also has another SEC opponent scheduled in 2029 with a road trip to Vanderbilt (Purdue hosted Vanderbilt this season in Week 2, and TCU in Week 3).

Ole Miss has future power conference matchups with Baylor (2020), Louisville (2021), Georgia Tech (2022, 2023), and Wake Forest (2024, 2025).

Purdue and Ole Miss have met once before, back in 1929. Purdue celebrated a 27-7 victory over Ole Miss. In other words, Ole Miss will have waited over 100 years for revenge (barring any potential bowl matchups between now and 2033).

Report: Nevada RB Jaxson Kincaide to sit remainder of season, enter transfer portal

Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 27, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT
Nevada running back Jaxson Kincaide is joining the in-season redshirt parade and will enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Nevada Sports Net.

Because Kincaide has appeared in four games this season, he is eligible to save the 2019 season and use it as his redshirt season. The NCAA modified the redshirt rule last season to allow players to appear in up to four games before counting a season against their eligibility. If Kincaide does transfer, he will do so as a graduate transfer, allowing him to be eligible to play immediately in 2020 as opposed to the typical transfer rule of waiting a season before returning to the field.

Kincaide’s decision to enter the transfer portal after four games have been played is the latest in a new and growing trend under the new redshirt rule. While designed to be beneficial to players missing playing time due to injuries, the rule has quickly become beneficial for players looking to potentially move on after the season got started. Houston quarterback D’Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin each have decided to sit and redshirt for the remainder of the 2019 season, although both have suggested thay intend to remain at Houston. Last year’s most notable in-season redshirt decision came from Kelly Bryant of Clemson. He left the Tigers to join Missouri (and some freshman led Clemson to the national championship).

Kincaide is Nevada’s second-leading rusher with 146 yards and one touchdown (last season’s leading rusher, sophomore Toa Taua leads the Wolfpack with 197 yards and two touchdowns on 12 more carries).

As for the redshirt rule, unless the NCAA takes a hard look at the rule again in the offseason, expect more of these in-season redshirt decisions from players looking to transfer. This is the new norm.

QB K.J. Costello ruled out by Stanford for Oregon State game

Photo by Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 27, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT
The Stanford Cardinal will once again rely on the services of backup quarterback Davis Mills this week. Starting quarterback K.J. Costello has officially been ruled out by Stanford head coach David Shaw ahead of this weekend’s game against Oregon State. Stanford announced the roster news Friday afternoon via Twitter.

Costello missed a Week 2 game at USC after getting banged up in the season opener against Northwestern, but he returned for the Cardinal in Week 3 for a road game at UCF. Costello played again last weekend against Oregon, completing 16 of 30 passes for 120 yards with an interception in a 21-6 loss to the Ducks. While Shaw and Stanford have not gone into great detail about the injury status of Costello, it is safe to say this season has not exactly gone according to plan in Palo Alto.

The senior quarterback has completed just 56.4% of his pass attempts for 471 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Mills did not play against Oregon but has appeared in each of Stanford’s first three games, including a start against USC. He has completed 58.2% of his passes for 352 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

For now, there is no indication of how much more playing time Costello could possibly mix. It appears Stanford is playing it week by week with his status.

Former USC receiver who transferred to Oregon State says he is now an Oregon Duck

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 27, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT
If it looks like a Trojan and sounds like a beaver, then it might just be a duck.

Devon Williams, who entered the transfer portal just a few weeks ago and was officially announced as an Oregon State roster addition two weeks later, is on the move once again. And this time, he’s heading to Oregon. Williams announced his latest decision with a brief statement on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

“First I would like to say thank you to Oregon State University especially Coach Smith for opening their arms to me and my family and giving me the opportunity to play in their program,” Williams said. “This has been a long time coming and I appreciate everyone who has helped me get to this place. I know in my heart that this is where I belong and I cannot wait to be playing in Autzen Stadium wearing Green and Yellow. With all that being said I would like [to] announce that IT’S OFFICIAL I AM A DUCK AT THE UNIVERSITY OF OREGON.”

Just two days ago, Oregon State officially announced Williams was coming to their program. Now, he’s going to Oregon State’s in-state rival. How about that?

Williams will be eligible to play for Oregon in 2020. He will have three years of eligibility to use in Eugene. The former four-star recruit in USC’s Class of 2018 had four receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans in 12 appearances.

If we give it another 48-72 hours, Williams may be heading to Washington next.

Two more Wyoming football players arrested

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 27, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
For the second and third times this month, head coach Craig Bohl has off-field issues involving a couple of his Wyoming football players with which to deal, although these two are decidedly less serious than the first.

According to the Casper Star-Tribune, a pair of Cowboys cornerbacks, redshirt sophomore Azizi Hearn and fifth-year senior Antonio Hull (pictured), were arrested Wednesday for alleged traffic violations.  Hearn has been charged with reckless driving and driving on a suspended license, while Hull had an arrest warrant for failure to pay fines stemming from a previous conviction for driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license.

The events that led up to the arrests were not detailed.

The football program is aware of the development, although the newspaper wrote that “[a] UW spokesman told the Star-Tribune the athletic department does not comment on traffic violations.”

Hearn began his collegiate playing career at Arizona but transferred to Wyoming this offseason.  Immediately eligible to play for the Cowboys as he was a walk-on with the Wildcats, Hearn has appeared in all four games this season.  He started last weekend’s 24-21 loss to Tulsa, Wyoming’s first loss on the season after starting the season 3-0.

After starting all 12 games last season, Hull left the team prior to the start of the 2019 campaign because of a “personal matter” before rejoining it ahead of last weekend’s game.  According to the paper, he traveled with the team but didn’t play.

Late last week, Wyoming defensive back Allen Smith III was arrested for allegedly pointing an unloaded gun — the player’s lawyer claimed it was an air-soft gun that shoots non-lethal pellets — and pulling the trigger, with the alleged victims telling police they feared for their lives.  In a press release shortly after reports of the off-field incident began to surface, the Wyoming football program revealed that Smith had been indefinitely suspended by Bohl last Friday and did not travel with the rest of the team for the Week 4 matchup with Tulsa.