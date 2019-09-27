Purdue and Ole Miss schedule home-and-home series in 2033-2034, per report

For those who like to plan ahead, Purdue and Ole Miss have reportedly agreed to a couple of college football games that will be played a little more than 14 and 15 years from now.

According to Mike Carmin of Journal & Courier, (via Twitter), Purdue and Ole Miss have set a pair of dates for a future home-and-home series that will be played in 2033 and 2034. Ole Miss would serve as host for the first game in the agreement on Sept. 10, 2033. The Boilermakers would then host the Rebels the following season on Sept. 9, 2034.

Neither school has officially announced the series of upcoming games at this time.

It is interesting to see both Purdue and Ole Miss schedule this home-and-home series so far out in advance. According to the schedules compiled by FBSchedules.com, Ole Miss has not confirmed any non-conference games beyond 2026 at this time. Purdue’s confirmed schedule includes opponents up until 2030. It is entirely possible both schools have scheduling deals being negotiated with other scheduling partners that could be filling in the gaps between the confirmed dates and the reported home-and-homer series. Football programs are busy locking in schedules as far in advance as possible before losing out on potential arrangements.

As members of the Big Ten and the SEC, both Purdue and Ole Miss are supposed to schedule at least one non-conference opponent form another power conference. This would satisfy those scheduling commitments for each. Purdue also has future power conference matchups with Boston College (2020), Oregon State (2021, 2024), Notre Dame (2021, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028), Syracuse (2022, 2023), Virginia Tech (2023), TCU (2030) and Wake Forest (2026, 2028). Purdue also has another SEC opponent scheduled in 2029 with a road trip to Vanderbilt (Purdue hosted Vanderbilt this season in Week 2, and TCU in Week 3).

Ole Miss has future power conference matchups with Baylor (2020), Louisville (2021), Georgia Tech (2022, 2023), and Wake Forest (2024, 2025).

Purdue and Ole Miss have met once before, back in 1929. Purdue celebrated a 27-7 victory over Ole Miss. In other words, Ole Miss will have waited over 100 years for revenge (barring any potential bowl matchups between now and 2033).

