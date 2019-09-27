Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Report: Purdue, Ole Miss schedule home-and-home series in 2033-2034

By Kevin McGuireSep 27, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT
2 Comments

For those who like to plan ahead, Purdue and Ole Miss have reportedly agreed to a couple of college football games that will be played a little more than 14 and 15 years from now.

According to Mike Carmin of Journal & Courier, (via Twitter), Purdue and Ole Miss have set a pair of dates for a future home-and-home series that will be played in 2033 and 2034. Ole Miss would serve as host for the first game in the agreement on Sept. 10, 2033. The Boilermakers would then host the Rebels the following season on Sept. 9, 2034.

Neither school has officially announced the series of upcoming games at this time.

It is interesting to see both Purdue and Ole Miss schedule this home-and-home series so far out in advance. According to the schedules compiled by FBSchedules.com, Ole Miss has not confirmed any non-conference games beyond 2026 at this time. Purdue’s confirmed schedule includes opponents up until 2030. It is entirely possible both schools have scheduling deals being negotiated with other scheduling partners that could be filling in the gaps between the confirmed dates and the reported home-and-homer series. Football programs are busy locking in schedules as far in advance as possible before losing out on potential arrangements.

As members of the Big Ten and the SEC, both Purdue and Ole Miss are supposed to schedule at least one non-conference opponent form another power conference. This would satisfy those scheduling commitments for each. Purdue also has future power conference matchups with Boston College (2020), Oregon State (2021, 2024), Notre Dame (2021, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028), Syracuse (2022, 2023), Virginia Tech (2023), TCU (2030) and Wake Forest (2026, 2028). Purdue also has another SEC opponent scheduled in 2029 with a road trip to Vanderbilt (Purdue hosted Vanderbilt this season in Week 2, and TCU in Week 3).

Ole Miss has future power conference matchups with Baylor (2020), Louisville (2021), Georgia Tech (2022, 2023), and Wake Forest (2024, 2025).

Purdue and Ole Miss have met once before, back in 1929. Purdue celebrated a 27-7 victory over Ole Miss. In other words, Ole Miss will have waited over 100 years for revenge (barring any potential bowl matchups between now and 2033).

The Citadel fires another Twitter shot at Georgia Tech

Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 28, 2019, 11:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When an FCS school beats a team from the FBS, especially one from a power conference, they have some bragging rights that are not easy to forget. The Citadel is still beaming with pride for its win at Georgia Tech this season, and the football program’s Twitter account took aim at the Yellow Jackets once again.

The Citadel is on the road today to play Samford down in Alabama. On the way from their South Carolina campus, the program stopped in Atlanta to get a practice in. To do that, they were allowed to use Georgia State’s home field. While back in Atlanta, The Citadel made sure to let Georgia Tech know they weren’t in town to cause any more trouble.

Whoever is behind the keyboard for the Citadel Twitter account is certainly no stranger to trolling power conference programs. Last year, after scoring a touchdown on Alabama, the account made sure LSU and Mississippi State knew about it. Both LSU and Mississippi State were shutout by the Tide last season. Citadel then made sure Oklahoma knew they managed to hold Alabama to fewer first-quarter points than the Sooners too during the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Is there a stronger troll game in the world of official college football accounts right now? Probably not. And if you are Georgia State, why not help another program take a swipe at Georgia Tech?

Maryland wide receiver DJ Turner arrested for DUI

Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 28, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT
5 Comments

After Maryland was whacked at home by Penn State on Friday night, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was asked why one of his top wide receivers did not play. Now we know why. DJ Turner was charged for driving under the influence of alcohol early on September 20, according to a report from The Washington Post.

“It was my decision to not play DJ,” Locksley said in his postgame press conference Friday night. “DJ has to focus on the non-football things right now. I won’t get into or comment on anything further on that until I have more information.”

Those non-football things were later reported to be his DUI charge. The Washington Post reported the charge after confirming with Maryland judiciary logs. Turner was charged with disobeying lawful order or direction of a police officer, reckless driving and more in addition to the DUI charge. Nobody was hurt as a result of the alleged reckless driving, and Turner was stopped by University of Maryland police.

This is not the first time Turner has been suspended by the team. In 2016, Turner and running back Lorenzo Harrison were suspended for their role in a BB gun incident. The two players were charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Although the charges were later dropped, the two players missed four games.

How much time turner misses remains to be seen.

Undefeated no more! Arizona State tops No. 15 Cal in defensive battle

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 28, 2019, 1:41 AM EDT
3 Comments

For the first time since 2009, no team from the Pac-12 managed to get through the first five games of the season without a loss. No. 15 Cal (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) was upset at home Friday night by Arizona State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) in a 24-17 game showcasing two of the toughest defenses the conference has to offer. Eno Benjamin scored the game-winning touchdown for Arizona State with 4:41 to play in the game. The Sun Devils tacked on a field goal later in the fourth quarter for the final score.

Cal’s offensive hopes took a hit with the loss of starting quarterback Chase Garbers in the second quarter. Garbers fell to the ground hard on his right shoulder and left the game favoring his throwing arm. Garbers did not return to the game in uniform but did return to the Cal sideline with his arm in a sling.

Without Garbers and against a solid defensive team like Arizona State, Cal going with backup quarterback Devon Modster was far from an ideal situation. Fortunately, Cal’s defense was up to the task and the Bears had enough to power through a scoring drive with their running game to tie the game at 14-14 in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter is when Cal seemed to have the ball just bounce their way. As Cal converged on Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels and forced a fumble, the football fell into the hands of Cameron Goode to give the ball to Cal. Quick reaction time by Goode allowed Cal to gain possession, which led to a go-ahead field goal by Greg Thomas from 47 yards away.

The lead would not last. for as much defense as this game had, teams seemed to have answers to their opponent’s scores all night. After Cal took the 17-14 lead, Arizona State embarked on a 15-play drive led by Daniels and Benjamin. The 15-play drive consumed just over six minutes of clock in the fourth quarter. With the defenses leading the way, that played to the advantage of Herm Edwards and his program.

 

For the first time since 2009, no team in the Pac-12 has managed to go 5-0. Cal losing for the first time means there will be no undefeated Pac-12 champion. The one-loss Pac-12 champion is still certainly in play, although there is still two months of conference games to get through and there could very well be some cannibalism within the conference still to come. Even if Cal wasn’t a real threat to reach the College Football Playoff, the Pac-12 appears to be on track to miss out on the playoff for a second consecutive season.

Cal will be on the road next week for a big game in the Pac-12 North Divison. Cal visits Oregon, who has won three straight games since losing their season opener against Auburn. Oregon won last year’s meeting, 42-24. Cal’s last win against Oregon was in 2016 in a 52-49 shootout. Oregon will be coming off a bye week after beating Stanford last week.

Arizona State will get a week off before playing a pair of tough games back-to-back. The Sun Devils host Washington State in two weeks and follow that with a road game at Utah.

Cal, Arizona State tied at halftime; Cal QB Chase Garbers leaves game with injury

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 27, 2019, 11:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On a night that has already seen three winning teams score at least 40 points, Cal and Arizona State look determined to have a race to about 20 points to determine a winner. No. 15 Cal and Arizona State are tied at 7-7 after one half of play in Berkley. Cal quarterback Chase Garbers left the game in the second quarter after a hard fall on his right shoulder at the end of a run.

Garbers left the sideline shortly before halftime to go to the locker room. Whether that was just to get a head start in the locker room before halftime with no chance of getting back on the field before halftime or because of a more severe diagnosis remains unknown.

Both teams got in the end zone in the first quarter. After exchanging punts to start the game, Arizona State struck first with Eno Benjamin running for an 11-yard touchdown. Cal answered with Garbers completing a 16-yard pass to Trevon Clark to tie the game up. Arizona State has had chances to tack on more points, but two missed field goals have kept the game tied.

Cal also had a chance to get to halftime with a lead, but backup quarterback Devon Modster was picked off in the end zone late in the second quarter.

Cal is the last undefeated team left standing in the Pac-12. Will they remain undefeated? We’ll have to stay up late to find out.