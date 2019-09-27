QB K.J. Costello ruled out by Stanford for Oregon State game

The Stanford Cardinal will once again rely on the services of backup quarterback Davis Mills this week. Starting quarterback K.J. Costello has officially been ruled out by Stanford head coach David Shaw ahead of this weekend’s game against Oregon State. Stanford announced the roster news Friday afternoon via Twitter.

K.J. Costello has been ruled out for Saturday's game at Oregon State, per David Shaw. Davis Mills is expected to make his second career start. pic.twitter.com/iTPXqnPpDY — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) September 27, 2019

Costello missed a Week 2 game at USC after getting banged up in the season opener against Northwestern, but he returned for the Cardinal in Week 3 for a road game at UCF. Costello played again last weekend against Oregon, completing 16 of 30 passes for 120 yards with an interception in a 21-6 loss to the Ducks. While Shaw and Stanford have not gone into great detail about the injury status of Costello, it is safe to say this season has not exactly gone according to plan in Palo Alto.

The senior quarterback has completed just 56.4% of his pass attempts for 471 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Mills did not play against Oregon but has appeared in each of Stanford’s first three games, including a start against USC. He has completed 58.2% of his passes for 352 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

For now, there is no indication of how much more playing time Costello could possibly mix. It appears Stanford is playing it week by week with his status.

