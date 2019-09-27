Report: Nevada RB Jaxson Kincaide to sit remainder of season, enter transfer portal

Nevada running back Jaxson Kincaide is joining the in-season redshirt parade and will enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Nevada Sports Net.

Because Kincaide has appeared in four games this season, he is eligible to save the 2019 season and use it as his redshirt season. The NCAA modified the redshirt rule last season to allow players to appear in up to four games before counting a season against their eligibility. If Kincaide does transfer, he will do so as a graduate transfer, allowing him to be eligible to play immediately in 2020 as opposed to the typical transfer rule of waiting a season before returning to the field.

Kincaide’s decision to enter the transfer portal after four games have been played is the latest in a new and growing trend under the new redshirt rule. While designed to be beneficial to players missing playing time due to injuries, the rule has quickly become beneficial for players looking to potentially move on after the season got started. Houston quarterback D’Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin each have decided to sit and redshirt for the remainder of the 2019 season, although both have suggested thay intend to remain at Houston. Last year’s most notable in-season redshirt decision came from Kelly Bryant of Clemson. He left the Tigers to join Missouri (and some freshman led Clemson to the national championship).

Kincaide is Nevada’s second-leading rusher with 146 yards and one touchdown (last season’s leading rusher, sophomore Toa Taua leads the Wolfpack with 197 yards and two touchdowns on 12 more carries).

As for the redshirt rule, unless the NCAA takes a hard look at the rule again in the offseason, expect more of these in-season redshirt decisions from players looking to transfer. This is the new norm.

