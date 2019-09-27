Two more Wyoming football players arrested

For the second and third times this month, head coach Craig Bohl has off-field issues involving a couple of his Wyoming football players with which to deal, although these two are decidedly less serious than the first.

According to the Casper Star-Tribune, a pair of Cowboys cornerbacks, redshirt sophomore Azizi Hearn and fifth-year senior Antonio Hull (pictured), were arrested Wednesday for alleged traffic violations. Hearn has been charged with reckless driving and driving on a suspended license, while Hull had an arrest warrant for failure to pay fines stemming from a previous conviction for driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license.

The events that led up to the arrests were not detailed.

The football program is aware of the development, although the newspaper wrote that “[a] UW spokesman told the Star-Tribune the athletic department does not comment on traffic violations.”

Hearn began his collegiate playing career at Arizona but transferred to Wyoming this offseason. Immediately eligible to play for the Cowboys as he was a walk-on with the Wildcats, Hearn has appeared in all four games this season. He started last weekend’s 24-21 loss to Tulsa, Wyoming’s first loss on the season after starting the season 3-0.

After starting all 12 games last season, Hull left the team prior to the start of the 2019 campaign because of a “personal matter” before rejoining it ahead of last weekend’s game. According to the paper, he traveled with the team but didn’t play.

Late last week, Wyoming defensive back Allen Smith III was arrested for allegedly pointing an unloaded gun — the player’s lawyer claimed it was an air-soft gun that shoots non-lethal pellets — and pulling the trigger, with the alleged victims telling police they feared for their lives. In a press release shortly after reports of the off-field incident began to surface, the Wyoming football program revealed that Smith had been indefinitely suspended by Bohl last Friday and did not travel with the rest of the team for the Week 4 matchup with Tulsa.