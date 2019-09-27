Two more Wyoming football players arrested

For the second and third times this month, head coach Craig Bohl has off-field issues involving a couple of his Wyoming football players with which to deal, although these two are decidedly less serious than the first.
According to the Casper Star-Tribune, a pair of Cowboys cornerbacks, redshirt sophomore Azizi Hearn and fifth-year senior Antonio Hull (pictured), were arrested Wednesday for alleged traffic violations. Hearn has been charged with reckless driving and driving on a suspended license, while Hull had an arrest warrant for failure to pay fines stemming from a previous conviction for driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license.
The events that led up to the arrests were not detailed.
The football program is aware of the development, although the newspaper wrote that “[a] UW spokesman told the Star-Tribune the athletic department does not comment on traffic violations.”
Hearn began his collegiate playing career at Arizona but transferred to Wyoming this offseason. Immediately eligible to play for the Cowboys as he was a walk-on with the Wildcats, Hearn has appeared in all four games this season. He started last weekend’s 24-21 loss to Tulsa, Wyoming’s first loss on the season after starting the season 3-0.
After starting all 12 games last season, Hull left the team prior to the start of the 2019 campaign because of a “personal matter” before rejoining it ahead of last weekend’s game. According to the paper, he traveled with the team but didn’t play.
Late last week, Wyoming defensive back Allen Smith III was arrested for allegedly pointing an unloaded gun — the player’s lawyer claimed it was an air-soft gun that shoots non-lethal pellets — and pulling the trigger, with the alleged victims telling police they feared for their lives. In a press release shortly after reports of the off-field incident began to surface, the Wyoming football program revealed that Smith had been indefinitely suspended by Bohl last Friday and did not travel with the rest of the team for the Week 4 matchup with Tulsa.
The Stanford Cardinal will once again rely on the services of backup quarterback Davis Mills this week. Starting quarterback K.J. Costello has officially been ruled out by Stanford head coach David Shaw ahead of this weekend’s game against Oregon State. Stanford announced the roster news Friday afternoon via Twitter.
Costello missed a Week 2 game at USC after getting banged up in the season opener against Northwestern, but he returned for the Cardinal in Week 3 for a road game at UCF. Costello played again last weekend against Oregon, completing 16 of 30 passes for 120 yards with an interception in a 21-6 loss to the Ducks. While Shaw and Stanford have not gone into great detail about the injury status of Costello, it is safe to say this season has not exactly gone according to plan in Palo Alto.
The senior quarterback has completed just 56.4% of his pass attempts for 471 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Mills did not play against Oregon but has appeared in each of Stanford’s first three games, including a start against USC. He has completed 58.2% of his passes for 352 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
For now, there is no indication of how much more playing time Costello could possibly mix. It appears Stanford is playing it week by week with his status.
If it looks like a Trojan and sounds like a beaver, then it might just be a duck.
Devon Williams, who entered the transfer portal just a few weeks ago and was officially announced as an Oregon State roster addition two weeks later, is on the move once again. And this time, he’s heading to Oregon. Williams announced his latest decision with a brief statement on Twitter on Friday afternoon.
“First I would like to say thank you to Oregon State University especially Coach Smith for opening their arms to me and my family and giving me the opportunity to play in their program,” Williams said. “This has been a long time coming and I appreciate everyone who has helped me get to this place. I know in my heart that this is where I belong and I cannot wait to be playing in Autzen Stadium wearing Green and Yellow. With all that being said I would like [to] announce that IT’S OFFICIAL I AM A DUCK AT THE UNIVERSITY OF OREGON.”
Just two days ago, Oregon State officially announced Williams was coming to their program. Now, he’s going to Oregon State’s in-state rival. How about that?
Williams will be eligible to play for Oregon in 2020. He will have three years of eligibility to use in Eugene. The former four-star recruit in USC’s Class of 2018 had four receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans in 12 appearances.
If we give it another 48-72 hours, Williams may be heading to Washington next.
The Urban Meyer Bowl is officially on.
In announcing an extension to the Holy War rivalry earlier this week, BYU revealed that “the Cougars and Utes have agreed to take a two-year break in 2022 and 2023, allowing Utah an opportunity to schedule a home-and-home series with an opponent from the Southeastern Conference, which is in the process of being finalized.” Friday, Utah confirmed that SEC opponent is indeed Florida, with both football programs announcing that they have reached an agreement on a future home-and-home.
The games will be played in Gainesville in 2022 and Salt Lake City the following season The specific dates have yet to be released.
The schools have met just once previously, a 38-29 Gators win over the Utes in Gainesville in 1977.
UF also noted that the 2022 game will be “the first time the Gators will face an opponent from the Pac-12 since they matched up against Washington in 1989.” At this point in time, the Gators have played 10 games all-time against schools from the Pac-12.
The Utes, meanwhile, have five games against teams that were members of the SEC at the time it was played.
As expected, No. 21 USC will roll with its third-string quarterback in the offensive backfield. On the other side of the ball, the Trojans’ defensive backfield will have a decidedly different look as well.
The Trojans confirmed Thursday that Matt Fink, who started 2019 No. 3 on the depth chart, will get the start under center in place of true freshman Kedon Slovis, who is still in concussion protocol after being injured early on in the Week 4 win over Utah. Slovis had replaced JT Daniels, who suffered a torn ACL in the season opener.
Additionally, head coach Clay Helton revealed that a pair of starting defensive backs, sophomore strong safety Talanoa Hufanga (pictured) and sophomore cornerback Olaijah Griffin, have been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Huskies. Like Slovis, Hufanga is in concussion protocol and hasn’t been medically cleared while Griffin is dealing with a back issue.
Hufanga currently leads the Trojans in tackles with 42, including a career-high 14 last weekend. Griffin, one of USC’ highest-rated 2018 signees, is tops on the team with six pass breakups.