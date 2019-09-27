Getty Images

Western Michigan WR Tyron Arnett makes his way into the portal

By John TaylorSep 27, 2019, 6:42 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Did you think we’d start the day any other way?

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Tyron Arnett announced that, “[a]fter [an] innumerous amount of prayer and talks with my family, I’ve decided to forgo my junior season to open my recruitment back up and enter the Transfer Portal.” Because he played in four or fewer games, the wide receiver would have two seasons of eligibility he could use at another FBS program beginning in 2020 if he leaves WMU as a graduate transfer.

It does appear he will be departing as a grad transfer as Arnett ends his tweet by declaring that he “will have two years of eligibility left.”

In a little over two seasons and 19 games, Arnett has caught 21 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown.

This season, Arnett has four receptions for 51 yards.  His best year came as a true freshman in 2017 as he totaled 210 yards and a touchdown on 13 receptions.

Big plays, second half defense lift Memphis over Navy in showdown of AAC unbeatens

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 26, 2019, 11:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On the field and on the stat sheet, Navy dominated Memphis in the first half. The visiting Middies darn near ran the Tigers out of their own stadium, racking up 43 first-half carries for 217 yards while adding 75 yards on seven pass attempts — an even 50 plays. Memphis, meanwhile, ran 15. The Tigers totaled 69 first-half rushing yards on 10 carries, which sounds good until you realize their first carry went for 75.

But Memphis did get that 75-yard carry, a first-offensive-snap-of-the-game touchdown bolt from the aptly-named Kenneth Gainwell, and they got a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown from Gabriel Rogers. It was enough to keep the home team in the game, 20-14, at halftime, at which point the script completely flipped after the break, allowing the Tigers to pull away for a 35-23 win.

After throwing for just 29 first-half yards, Brady White came alive in the second, hitting 14-of-18 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

White put Memphis (4-0, 1-0 American) up for good when he found Kederian Jones for a 5-yard touchdown at the 9:05 mark of the third quarter, punctuating a drive in which the pair also hooked up for gains of 12 and 13 yards. White then gave Memphis control of the game with a 73-yard snatch-and-dash strike to Antonio Gibson, the Tigers’ longest passing play of the season. (They have three rushing plays of 70-plus yards thus far, the most in the country.)

When a 49-yard Bijan Nichols field goal pulled Navy (2-1, 1-1 American) within 28-23 with 12:17 to play, White provided the dagger, hitting Gainwell for a 13-yard gain (which turned into 28 when adding a Navy personal foul) and then Damonte Coxie for a 31-yard touchdown, capping the scoring with 11:27 to play.

After rushing for 217 first-half yards, Navy mustered just 74 yards on 23 carries after halftime. The Midshipmen entered the night as the nation’s leading rushers (371.5 yards per game) but ended 80 yards below their season average.

After Navy out-gained Memphis 292-98 in the first half, Memphis won the second 203-81.

Before it fell apart, though, everything started perfectly for Navy. The Middies opened the game with a 41-yard end around and scored touchdowns on three of their first five possessions, two on 1-yard Malcolm Perry keepers and on beautiful 17-yard Perry pass to Chance Warren on 3rd-and-9. But Perry, who battled injuries throughout the game, could not carry the offense when the running game dried up. He went just 2-of-4 for seven yards after the break, while backup Perry Olsen was intercepted on Navy’s final offensive play.

Navy leads, but big plays keep Memphis in the game

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettSep 26, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If not for two plays, Navy would be blowing out Memphis in the Liberty Bowl. As it stands, though, the Midshipmen settled for a 20-14 halftime lead.

Navy accepted the ball to start the game and picked up 41 yards on the first play, an end around to Keoni-Kordell Makekau that fooled the Tigers’ defense. Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry fumbled the snap on the next play, but the Midshipmen recovered and eventually scored, a 1-yard Perry keeper on fourth-and-goal.

And then Memphis immediately tied it on a 75-yard burst down the left side by Kenneth Gainwell.

After a pair of punts, Navy went 86 yards in 10 plays, the first nine on the ground until Perry hit Chance Warren for a beautiful 17-yard touchdown strike on a 3rd-and-9. (The PAT failed.) Navy then took a 20-7 lead on another 1-yard Perry run — the drive was keyed by a 47-yard pass from Perry to Ryan Mitchell — but the Middies immediately gave the score back when Gabriel Rogers raced 99 yards for a touchdown on the ensuring kickoff.

Memphis closed its offensive half with a missed 55-yard Riley Patterson field goal, and Navy returned the favor with a missed 46-yard Bijan Nichols field goal.

Navy dominated the ball and the box score in the first half, racking up 43 carries for 217 yards while Perry completed four of his six passes for 75 yards.

Memphis has run just 15 offensive plays, running 10 times for 69 yards — remember, their first carry went for 75 — while Brady White threw for just 29 yards on 4-of-5 passing.

Gene Deckerhoff gearing up to broadcast 500th Florida State game on radio

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 26, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Regardless of the result, Saturday will be a special game for the great Gene Deckerhoff. Florida State’s radio play-by-play broadcaster will be on the call for his 500th Seminoles football game, a home date with NC State.

Deckerhoff in his 41st season as the voice of the ‘Noles, having served in the job since 1979.

“That’s special,” Deckerhoff said. “When you get the job in 1979, number one, do you think you’re going to be blessed to live as many years as I have? And let alone do as many football games as I’ve been able to do?

“Yeah, it’s a tremendous milestone. I thought 400 was big. Now, all of a sudden, it’s 100 more games. I can’t believe it.”

Florida State has only played 822 games — Michigan, for instance, has won 955 games — which means Deckerhoff has narrated more than three-fifths of the Seminoles’ entire football history.

Deckerhoff has also called Florida State men’s basketball since 1976 and served as the radio voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1989. He worked for a local TV station in Tallahassee when he won the job back in 1979, beating out two other finalists, one of whom was Craig Sager.

The voice of three national championship teams, three Heisman Trophy winners and three future Pro Football Hall of Famers, Deckerhoff lists Jameis Winston‘s pass to Kelvin Benjamin to seal a comeback from 21-3 down to beat Auburn in the 2014 BCS National Championship as his top moment behind the mic.

“He’s an FSU great,” FSU head coach Willie Taggart said. “When it’s said and done, Gene’s a Hall-of-Famer and I’m glad to be a part of it. Can’t wait to talk to Gene after the game on Saturday.”

Deckerhoff is already a member of the FSU Athletics and the Florida Sports Halls of Fame.

Joe Burrow describes 6 TD effort vs. Vandy ‘worst game I’ve played so far’

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 26, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

No LSU quarterback has ever thrown more passes in a single game than Joe Burrow did in his 6-touchdown effort against Vanderbilt on Saturday. The man who threw all those scores wasn’t impressed.

“Yeah, I think that was probably the worst game I’ve played so far,” Burrow told The Advocate. “I don’t want to say ‘bad game,’ because I still played very well. But I played better in the first three. I have some things to correct, just like we do as an offense. I think through my first four games, I’ve played very well. I’m just going to try and get better every game.”

To be sure, he’s not exactly wrong. Through four games to date this season, Burrow’s 230.10 rating in the Vanderbilt was a close third — a game in which he completed 25-of-34 passes for 398 yards with a school-record six touchdowns and no interceptions.

In terms of pure quarterback rating, Burrow’s worst game, by far, was LSU’s 45-38 win at Texas. Burrow went 31-of-39 for 471 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, equal to a 209.65 rating.

For the year, Burrow has it 100-of-124 throws (80.6 percent) for 1,520 yards (12.3 per attempt) with 17 touchdowns against two interceptions. His 225.63 rating is second nationally to Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (another guy who can’t wait to trash his record-breaking performances), his 80.6 percent accuracy rate is first (he’s thrown more than twice the passes as second-place Hurts), his 12.3 yards per attempt average is second (behind only Hurts, who, again, has thrown less than half as many passes) and his 17 touchdown passes trail only Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, who has thrown 183 passes to Burrow’s 124. Gordon has thrown a touchdown every 8.7 passes; Burrow throws one every 7.3.

As a team, LSU is fifth in total offense (563.5 yards per game), fifth in yards per play (7.99), second in passing (431.8 yards per game), and first in scoring (57.8 points per game).

So what Burrow is saying is, once these LSU Tigers finally get their act together, they can really start to accomplish something.