Every P5 team now has at least one win this season

Week 5 in college football began with five FBS teams still searching for their first win of the year. On Saturday, Vanderbilt finally found their first win of the season. The Commodores picked up a 24-18 win at home against NIU, removing them from a list no school wants to be a part of heading into October.

With Vanderbilt getting a win, every power conference program in the country now has at least one win this season. UCLA was the next-to-last power conference program in need of a win, but the Bruins miraculously got in the win column with last week’s wild upset at Washington State.

There will be no more than three teams still looking for their first win of the season when today is done. UMass and Akron are currently playing each other with the winner getting their first win of the season. Rice will go for their first win tonight but will have to do so against one of the top teams in Conference USA, Louisiana Tech. New Mexico State will also look for their first win with a home game against Fresno State.

On the flip side, Week 5 started with 23 undefeated FBS programs, but we have already lost two. Navy took their first loss on Thursday night and Cal went down in the loss column Friday night for the first time this season. We’ll see if that list is trimmed down as the day unfolds.

Follow @KevinOnCFB