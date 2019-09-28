Late TD gives No. 18 Virginia halftime lead over No. 10 Notre Dame

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bryce Perkins has been dealing through one half of action in South Bend, and as a result No. 18 Virginia holds a 17-14 halftime lead over No. 10 Notre Dame.

Virginia took the ball to open the game and rolled 69 yards in seven plays, scoring on 6-yard, third-and-goal toss from Perkins to Joe Reed. Notre Dame immediately answered, moving 75 yards in a more methodical 13 snaps, as Tony Jones, Jr. charged for a 5-yard rush.

Notre Dame’s defense made the first play of the game on the ensuing series when Julian Okwara sacked and stripped Perkins, then recovered the ball near midfield. The Irish needed only four plays, with the help of two Wahoo penalties, to go up 14-7 on an 11-yard C’Bo Flemister run near the end of the first quarter.

Virginia answered by notching a 32-yard Brian Delaney field goal, then posted its first stop of the game via a 47-yard Jonathan Doerer field goal that sliced wide left.

After an exchange of three-and-outs, Perkins tossed a pair of dimes to put Virginia back on top. The first 39-yard toss over the middle to Hasise Dubois that moved the ball from the Virginia 28-yard line to the Notre Dame 33, and the second was a 16-yard strike to Dubois in the corner of the end zone with 43 seconds left before halftime.

Perkins closed the half 18-of-22 for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He’s carried the Cavs’ offense, as Virginia has totaled 13 credited rushes for minus-2 yards.