Michigan hangover? No. 8 Wisconsin leads Northwestern 7-3 at halftime

It was just another day at the office for Jalen Hurts and No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 big 12). The Sooners won their conference opener against Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) the way that has come to be expected, with big numbers on offense. Hurts passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns and CeeDee Lamb was responsible for 185 receiving yards and all three of the touchdowns thrown by Hurts.
If there is a better quarterback-receiver combo in the country, they may be playing in the NFL. Hurts and Lamb were essentially unflappable against a Texas Tech team that had their defensive unit abused from start to finish. Poor tackling led to big plays, and Lamb getting space to hit fifth gear was lethal for the Red Raiders as well.
Hurts has now thrown for 1,295 yards this season with 12 touchdown passes. After just four games in an Oklahoma uniform, Hurts is easily on pace to have a career season. His career-high for season passing yards is 2,780 yards at Alabama in 2016, which is also when he threw career-high 23 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. Hurts may pass that touchdown total in the next 3-4 games, and the season-high passing mark could be passed by the end of October too.
Oklahoma’s offense put up 644 yards in the game, more than doubling the offensive output by the Red Raiders. Texas Tech clearly has a different offensive approach under new head coach Matt Wells. The Red Raiders rushed for 192 yards in an attempt to have the clock work in their favor, but Oklahoma’s offense was too explosive to allow for that gameplan to work out in Texas Tech’s favor.
The win moves Oklahoma into the 900-win club in college football. Nebraska joined the elite club last week, and Notre Dame can rejoin the club this afternoon with a win over Virginia. The Sooners are the second Big 12 school with 900 all-time wins. Texas (911 all-time wins) got there first.
Oklahoma will look to go 2-0 in Big 12 play next week when they head to Kansas. Texas Tech will look to regroup next week at home against Oklahoma State.
It was to be expected that Northwestern (1-3, 0-2) would have a difficult time scoring on No. 8 Wisconsin (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon. What may not have been accounted for was just how difficult it would be for the Northwestern offense to prevent the Badgers defense from scoring. Wisconsin scored two defensive touchdowns on the Wildcats in a 24-15 game in Big Ten play.
After leading Northwestern just 7-3 at halftime, courtesy of Jonathan Taylor’s touchdown run on the game’s opening possession, Wisconsin’s defense gave some breathing room with a fumble recovery in the end zone. Late in the third quarter, Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson was sacked by Eric Burrell and the ball went flying backward into the end zone. Matt Henningsen fell on the loose ball for an easy touchdown and a 14-3 lead.
The Badgers added a field goal early in the fourth quarter and the defense made another big play moments later to put the game well out of reach for a struggling and beat-up Northwestern offense. Aidan Smith entered the game in place of an injured Johnson. After two incompletions, Smith then tossed up a pass under pressure that was easily picked off by Noah Burks, who returned the ball 68 yards for a touchdown.
Johnson did not return to the game for the Wildcats. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald also made questionable decisions to attempt two-point conversions in the fourth quarter, keeping the game just out of reach despite a couple of fourth-quarter scores. There was no report of any injury to Northwestern’s kicker, so this seemed like a case of Fitzgerald simply over thinking the situation.
Wisconsin’s Taylor finished the game with 119 rushing yards on 26 carries and the one touchdown score don the opening drive. Northwestern fared well in keeping him from making too many highlights against them. But sometimes, Wisconsin can by on their defense even though the Wildcats clawed together a bit of a late rally to cut into the lead. In the end, Wisconsin was fortunate the defense scored twice.
With the win, Wisconsin jumps out to a 2-0 start in Big Ten play with home wins against Michigan and the Wildcats. Wisconsin will jump out of conference play next week for a home game against Kent State. After that will be a home game against Michigan State as the Badgers face another opponent from the Big Ten East. Northwestern will be on the road again next week for another division game, this time against Nebraska.
When an FCS school beats a team from the FBS, especially one from a power conference, they have some bragging rights that are not easy to forget. The Citadel is still beaming with pride for its win at Georgia Tech this season, and the football program’s Twitter account took aim at the Yellow Jackets once again.
The Citadel is on the road today to play Samford down in Alabama. On the way from their South Carolina campus, the program stopped in Atlanta to get a practice in. To do that, they were allowed to use Georgia State’s home field. While back in Atlanta, The Citadel made sure to let Georgia Tech know they weren’t in town to cause any more trouble.
Whoever is behind the keyboard for the Citadel Twitter account is certainly no stranger to trolling power conference programs. Last year, after scoring a touchdown on Alabama, the account made sure LSU and Mississippi State knew about it. Both LSU and Mississippi State were shutout by the Tide last season. Citadel then made sure Oklahoma knew they managed to hold Alabama to fewer first-quarter points than the Sooners too during the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Is there a stronger troll game in the world of official college football accounts right now? Probably not. And if you are Georgia State, why not help another program take a swipe at Georgia Tech?