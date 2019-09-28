Michigan OC Josh Gattis moves to field level as Wolverine offense finally clicks against Rutgers

Michigan’s offense was in need of a jolt. A week after a blowout loss at Wisconsin, the Wolverines got the perfect “get right” game opportunity at home against Rutgers, but offensive coordinator Josh Gattis wanted to try something different too. Gattis coached from a coaches box for the first few games of the season but switched things up by heading down to the field to call plays from the sideline.

Maybe Gattis was on to something.

Michigan racked up 476 yards of offense, including 35 through the air in a 52-0 rout of Rutgers. Michigan went 6-for-11 on third down and nobody lost a fumble. how much of the success was based on Gattis coming down to the field or simply getting to play Rutgers at home (Rutgers has now been shutout nine times by a Big Ten opponent since joining the conference and the Scarlet Knights have traditionally struggled on the road against the top programs in the conference)

“I think this group really leans on leadership and they need it,” Gattis said in a radio interview before the game. “To be on the field and to be able to provide that leadership in good and bad times is something I think that I want to encourage. They’re used to me being on the field in practice calling plays, so it will be no different from that scenario.”

After the game, it was clear the decision by Gattis to come down to the field was received well by the players, including quarterback Shea Patterson. It may have just been one game against Rutgers, but this likely will be something that continues next week for the Wolverines.

Current Michigan players weren’t the only ones enjoying the look of the offense. Former Michigan standout wide receiver Braylon Edwards gave his seal of approval on Twitter.

Next up for Michigan is a home game against Iowa. We can probably expect Gattis to be on the field once again when the Hawkeyes come to Ann Arbor.

