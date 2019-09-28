Associated Press

No. 10 Notre Dame forces five turnovers, eight sacks to push past No. 18 Virginia

By Zach BarnettSep 28, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT
The halftime strategy session inside Notre Dame’s defensive locker room had to be pretty simple: stop Bryce Perkins. Virginia’s quarterback carried the visitors to a 17-14 halftime lead, completing 18-of-22 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns while the Cavaliers mustered all of minus-2 yards on the ground.

The message sunk in. No. 10 Notre Dame’s defense harassed Perkins to the tune of five second-half sacks, two interceptions and two fumbles, turning a 3-point deficit into a 35-20 win over No. 18 Virginia.

The first of those three second-half turnovers came at the 9:50 mark of the third quarter, when Jamir Jones sacked Perkins and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (Tua’s cousin) raced the ball 48 yards to the Virginia 7-yard line, setting up Tony Jones, Jr.’s 2-yard go-ahead touchdown, his second of the day.

Then, with 1:41 left in the third quarter, Julian Okwara sacked and stripped Perkins, which Adetokunbo Ogundeji scooped and scored from 23 yards out, giving the Irish a commanding 28-17 lead.

Finally, Alohi Gilman intercepted Perkins at Notre Dame’s 29 with 12:32 left in the third quarter, setting up Notre Dame’s offense to put the game away for good with a 5-play, 71-yard touchdown drive, punctuated by a 30-yard Jones rush. Jones finished the game with 131 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

Perkins opened the game by orchestrating a 7-play, 69-yard touchdown drive that scored on a 6-yard toss to Joe Reed on third-and-goal. Notre Dame (3-1) then surged ahead 14-7 with touchdown drives on its first two opportunities, scoring on runs by Jones and C’Bo Flemister.

Virginia (4-1) then scored 10 straight, taking the lead on a 16-yard Perkins toss to Hasise Dubois with 43 seconds left in the first half. Bronco Mendenhall then capitalized on his team’s momentum by opening the second half with an onside kick, which the Wahoos recovered. That possession ended in a punt from Notre Dame’s 40, and another possession, which began after Notre Dame fumbled a punt return at its own 41 and the Cavs trailing 21-17, ended in a turnover on downs.

With Virginia trailing 35-20 with just under four minutes to play, Perkins erased any hopes of a comeback when he fired his second interception of the day to Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton. Perkins finished the game 30-of-43 for 334 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions and three fumbles while being sacked eight times.

No. 1 Clemson hangs on against UNC for 20th straight win

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 28, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT
Over the course of a 20-game winning streak, there are bound to be some close calls. On Saturday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, No. 1 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) had one of the closest calls of their current 20-game winning streak as the Tigers held on to escape an upset bid by North Carolina (2-3, 1-1 ACC), 21-20. Clemson came up with a stop on a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute of the game and prevented UNC from coming up with an onside kick to grab the win.

North Carolina did a good job of keeping Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence off his mark for most of the night (Lawrence was 18-of-30 for 206 yards and a touchdown), but he delivered a perfect pass to give Clemson its first lead of the game in the fourth quarter with a pass to Tee Higgins.

UNC had an answer, however. Freshman quarterback Sam Howell led the Tar Heels on a 16-play drive and 75 yards to get on the doorstep of the end zone in the final minutes of the game. Javonte Williams pushed the ball in for a touchdown to cut the Clemson lead to one. Head coach Mack Brown didn’t hesitate and was ready to go for two and the win. But Clemson was ready for the play and was all over Howell on the run.

After the win, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney praised the effort by the Tar Heels and admitted to being out-coached by Brown. Swinney also said his team is not entitled to win and still has to go out and earn their wins just like everybody else.

Clemson now continues to extend its winning streak to 20 games, a school record. After getting next week off, the Tigers will host Florida State. North Carolina will visit Georgia Tech next week. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 24-2 loss at Temple.

No. 17 Washington clamps down on Matt Fink, holds off No. 21 USC for big Pac-12 win

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 28, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
No. 17 Washington was trending toward falling in the same old hole they did in a loss to Cal earlier this season, with big drops, lackluster red zone trips and a number of blown assignments holding back the Huskies from taking full control of a pivotal Pac-12 contest. Luckily tailback Salvon Ahmed was back in the lineup and proved to be fully healthy in breaking off a game-breaking 89 yard touchdown run that all but cemented their eventual 28-14 win over No. 21 USC on Saturday afternoon.

Ahmed wound up finishing with 153 yards on the day in his return to action after missing last week’s win over BYU, helping pace an offense that was solid but unspectacular in a situation where they simply didn’t execute up to a level you expect out of a Chris Petersen-coached team. A lot of that had to do with several overthrows and drops in the passing game, which was far from crisp on an otherwise perfect fall day on Montlake. QB Jacob Eason recorded only 180 yards on 16 completions and failed to find the end zone through the air.

Richard Newton chipped in with 20 yards and a score of his own on the ground, while wideout Andre Baccellia complemented two catches for 13 yards by falling on a fumble in the end zone for a big score late in the first half. The Huskies did move into the red zone two other times but had to settle for a pair of Peyton Henry field goals otherwise the final score could have been a lot more comfortable for the purple and gold.

The outcome probably wasn’t too surprising for those that follow the Trojans given how beat up the team was coming in. Matt Fink started for the first time on the road at quarterback in place of Kedon Slovis, who reportedly travelled to Seattle but didn’t play after suffering a concussion last week in the win against Utah. The veteran quarterback had a few moments where he flashed (one long TD pass to Michael Pittmanone scramble for a rushing score) but far more where he didn’t (163 yards passing, three bad interceptions that led to points the other way) against one of the league’s best defenses.

The end result dropped USC to 3-2 on the year, which somehow still allows them to stay in the thick of the Pac-12 South race but makes life difficult overall for head coach Clay Helton. The team heads into their off week with plenty of questions beyond the quarterback position and still has to travel to South Bend to face a Notre Dame squad in the top 10. The loss to the Huskies only further cements the head coach’s spot on the hot seat and the number of penalties and defensive lapses are enough to cause many in the cardinal and gold pining for a change being made sooner rather than later.

As for Washington, they’ll hit the road as well the next few weeks against Stanford and Arizona as that battle with No. 13 Oregon looms in the middle of next month as possibly the game of the year in the Pac-12 North.

Tua Tagovailoa breaks Alabama school record for career touchdowns

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 28, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
Move over AJ McCarron, because there is a new all-time leader sitting on top of the Alabama school records. Tua Tagovailoa set a new record for career touchdowns with his 81st career touchdown. It came on a seven-yard run that gave Alabama a lead on Ole Miss.

Touchdowns responsible for includes rushing touchdowns, passing touchdowns and touchdown receptions (as well as special teams and defensive scores, although Tagovailoa doesn’t have any of those). McCarron set the Alabama record of 80 between 2009 and 2013. Tagovailoa came into this week with 17 passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. In the first half against Ole Miss, Tagovailoa accounted for four touchdowns through the air and one more on the ground to bring his career total up to 84 career touchdowns responsible for. And we’re not even in October yet.

The game has evolved to rack up the stats for top quarterbacks, but Tagovailoa may be putting together quite a record at Alabama that will be difficult to match.

In other Alabama school records being broken news, wide receiver Devonta Smith has broken the single-game touchdown record with four touchdown receptions. the previous record was three.

