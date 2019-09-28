No. 5 Ohio State makes case for No. 1 by hammering Nebraska

On a day when the No. 1 team in the country eked out a 21-20 win over an unranked opponent, it seems we may crown a new No. 1 on Sunday. In spanking Nebraska 48-7 in Lincoln, No. 5 Ohio State made the case for it to be them.

Though the end result was a 41-point victory, the reality is the game wasn’t as close as the final score. The Buckeyes led 38-0 at halftime, and it would’ve been 45-0 had Justin Fields not overthrown an open Chris Olave streaking toward the end zone in the final minute of the first half. (Hey, quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich has to have something to yell at him about, right?)

Other than that, Fields was near perfect. He connected on 15-of-21 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 12 times for 72 yards and another score. J.K. Dobbins didn’t score, but he did rack up 177 yards on 24 carries. Master Teague III rushed 12 times for 77 yards and two scores, and as a team the Buckeyes pounded out 52 carries for 370 yards.

But as good as the Buckeyes’ offense was, the defense might’ve been better.

Nebraska’s first half offensive output went as follows:

Interception

Three and out

Interception

Interception

Three and out

Three and out

Three and out

Perhaps no play summed up the night more than this Jeffrey Okudah interception, his second of the game.

ARE YOU KIDDING US JEFF OKUDAH pic.twitter.com/pR6A0yvGEG — Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 29, 2019

Adrian Martinez finished the game 8-of-17 for 47 yards and three interceptions. He did rush 15 times for 81 yards, but the bulk of that production came after the game was well in hand and Ohio State’s starters were well into their second post-game coffee.

Following last week’s 76-5 blowout of Miami (Ohio), Ohio State has put together back-to-back complete performances impressive enough to make a compelling argument that this is the best team in the country, at least as we sit today at the end of the season’s first month.