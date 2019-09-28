No. 5 Ohio State makes its case for No. 1 by hammering Nebraska

On a day when the No. 1 team in the country eked out a 21-20 win over an unranked opponent, it seems we may crown a new No. 1 on Sunday. In spanking Nebraska 48-7 in Lincoln, No. 5 Ohio State made the case for it to be them.
Though the end result was a 41-point victory, the reality is the game wasn’t as close as the final score. The Buckeyes led 38-0 at halftime, and it would’ve been 45-0 had Justin Fields not overthrown an open Chris Olave streaking toward the end zone in the final minute of the first half. (Hey, quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich has to have something to yell at him about, right?)
Other than that, Fields was near perfect. He connected on 15-of-21 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 12 times for 72 yards and another score. J.K. Dobbins didn’t score, but he did rack up 177 yards on 24 carries. Master Teague III rushed 12 times for 77 yards and two scores, and as a team the Buckeyes pounded out 52 carries for 370 yards.
But as good as the Buckeyes’ offense was, the defense might’ve been better.
Nebraska’s first half offensive output went as follows:
- Interception
- Three and out
- Interception
- Interception
- Three and out
- Three and out
- Three and out
Perhaps no play summed up the night more than this Jeffrey Okudah interception, his second of the game.
Adrian Martinez finished the game 8-of-17 for 47 yards and three interceptions. He did rush 15 times for 81 yards, but the bulk of that production came after the game was well in hand and Ohio State’s starters were well into their second post-game coffee.
Following last week’s 76-5 blowout of Miami (Ohio), Ohio State has put together back-to-back complete performances impressive enough to make a compelling argument that this is the best team in the country, at least as we sit today at the end of the season’s first month.
You know it’s bad when the home team scores a long touchdown on their first play from scrimmage. You know it’s bad when your mascot is literally run out of the building by opposing players. You know it’s bad when you lose your starting quarterback and give up six scoring drives in the first half.
Yes, it was pretty bad for Joe Moorhead and Mississippi State and that all came well before the head coach drew an unsportsmanlike penalty to put the cherry on top of a 56-23 beatdown on the Plains Saturday night as No. 7 Auburn flexed a few muscles and showed they can’t be discounted in the College Football Playoff race either.
The Tigers looked like the offense many expected to see under Gus Malzahn this year with explosive rushing plays galore and a shockingly efficient evening throwing the ball from their freshman quarterback, Bo Nix. The youngster had his best outing of the still-young season in throwing for 335 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 56 yards and a score. As impressive as the signal-caller was though, his supporting cast was even better at getting into space and making MSU pay with big plays or trips to the end zone.
Tailback JaTarvious Whitlow scored on AU’s first offensive snap and made two other trips across the goal line to go along with 55 yards on the night. Wideout Anthony Schwartz found pay dirt off a keeper on the ground while hauling in two catches for 67 yards while Seth Williams had a monster night through the air with eight receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Kam Martin chipped in with a rushing TD as well.
In short, everything that could go right for Auburn’s offense, probably did aside from three lost fumbles that had zero impact on the final score.
As outclassed as Mississippi State seemed to be throughout the game, the team never could catch even the slightest of breaks to get back into the action. Quarterback Tommy Stevens exited yet again (lower leg injury) and was replaced by Garrett Shrader, who provided an early spark (209 yards, two touchdowns while rushing for 82 yards and a score) but couldn’t keep up with the pace set by the Tigers against a much better defense on the other side. The result sets up a long off week for the Bulldogs before their trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee.
As for Auburn, they also hit the road for their next game and will head to the Swamp for what will be a huge battle against Florida next Saturday. That test should prove much tougher than the one they just passed against MSU as it’s the first of (as many as four) top 10 battles the Tigers have left on the docket. Based on how they played on the Plains, they’ll have a pretty good shot at doing some damage the rest of the way in those games to cause the College Football Playoff Selection Committee to take note.
If, that is, they haven’t already given the way Malzahn’s group is playing right now.
A week after Nebraska joined the 900-win club, the elite fraternity of college football programs is adding two more. Oklahoma and Notre Dame each won their 900th game on Saturday, becoming the sixth and seventh FBS programs to join the 900-win club.
Oklahoma and Notre Dame join a group that includes Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, and Nebraska. Yale is the only non-FBS program with 900 all-time wins.
Oklahoma’s 55-16 win over Texas Tech saw the Sooners join the club in easy fashion, with Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb putting up big numbers in their Big 12 opener. Oklahoma is now the second Big 12 team with 900 all-time wins, with the rival Texas Longhorns already there. The next Big 12 team in line will likely be West Virginia, but the Mountaineers are still a few seasons away from joining the 800-win club first. West Virginia has 755 all-time wins according to Winsipedia.
For Notre Dame, this is the second time in the 900-win club. The Irish were stripped of 21 wins by the NCAA in Feb. 2018. but they’re back now, and they intend on staying there after a strong second-half performance to top Virginia in South Bend.
That may be all for the new additions to the 900-win club this season, although Penn State is now nine wins away from joining the party. Penn State would have to get to 13 wins in order to reach the 900-win milestone. The way things are going, that is not quite entirely out of the realm of possibility, although the odds are Penn State will climb to the 900th win early next season. After Penn State, it should a while before another school reaches 900 wins. Harvard would be the next school in line after the Nittany Lions, but the next FBS program on the all-time win list is USC at (842) and Tennessee (839).
Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate will reportedly be out of tonight’s Pac-12 contest with UCLA. Tate will be sidelined by a hamstring injury, according to multiple reports ahead of tonight’s game. Grant Gunnell will get the start for the Wildcats if Tate is indeed not available. Arizona will also be without running back J.J. Taylor, according to an AZ Central report.
Tate suffered the hamstring injury in Arizona’s last game against Texas Tech two weeks ago. The Wildcats had a bye week last weekend, giving them extra time to prepare for UCLA. Unfortunately for Arizona, that extra time off may not have been enough to get Tate back to full mobility.
Gunnell has appeared in one game this season (against Northern Arizona) and completed nine of 11 pass attempts for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
Taylor is Arizona’s third-leading rusher (but Tate is the team’s leading rusher), with 208 yards and two touchdowns. He is reportedly out due to a right lower leg injury. Junior running back Gary Brightwell will carry the ball a few more times, in all likelihood.
