No. 6 Oklahoma gets big games form Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb in rout of Texas Tech

It was just another day at the office for Jalen Hurts and No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 big 12). The Sooners won their conference opener against Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) the way that has come to be expected, with big numbers on offense. Hurts passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns and CeeDee Lamb was responsible for 185 receiving yards and all three of the touchdowns thrown by Hurts.

If there is a better quarterback-receiver combo in the country, they may be playing in the NFL. Hurts and Lamb were essentially unflappable against a Texas Tech team that had their defensive unit abused from start to finish. Poor tackling led to big plays, and Lamb getting space to hit fifth gear was lethal for the Red Raiders as well.

Hurts has now thrown for 1,295 yards this season with 12 touchdown passes. After just four games in an Oklahoma uniform, Hurts is easily on pace to have a career season. His career-high for season passing yards is 2,780 yards at Alabama in 2016, which is also when he threw career-high 23 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. Hurts may pass that touchdown total in the next 3-4 games, and the season-high passing mark could be passed by the end of October too.

Oklahoma’s offense put up 644 yards in the game, more than doubling the offensive output by the Red Raiders. Texas Tech clearly has a different offensive approach under new head coach Matt Wells. The Red Raiders rushed for 192 yards in an attempt to have the clock work in their favor, but Oklahoma’s offense was too explosive to allow for that gameplan to work out in Texas Tech’s favor.

The win moves Oklahoma into the 900-win club in college football. Nebraska joined the elite club last week, and Notre Dame can rejoin the club this afternoon with a win over Virginia. The Sooners are the second Big 12 school with 900 all-time wins. Texas (911 all-time wins) got there first.

Oklahoma will look to go 2-0 in Big 12 play next week when they head to Kansas. Texas Tech will look to regroup next week at home against Oklahoma State.

