No. 8 Wisconsin defense scores twice as Badgers hang on against Northwestern

It was to be expected that Northwestern (1-3, 0-2) would have a difficult time scoring on No. 8 Wisconsin (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon. What may not have been accounted for was just how difficult it would be for the Northwestern offense to prevent the Badgers defense from scoring. Wisconsin scored two defensive touchdowns on the Wildcats in a 24-15 game in Big Ten play.

After leading Northwestern just 7-3 at halftime, courtesy of Jonathan Taylor’s touchdown run on the game’s opening possession, Wisconsin’s defense gave some breathing room with a fumble recovery in the end zone. Late in the third quarter, Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson was sacked by Eric Burrell and the ball went flying backward into the end zone. Matt Henningsen fell on the loose ball for an easy touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

The Badgers added a field goal early in the fourth quarter and the defense made another big play moments later to put the game well out of reach for a struggling and beat-up Northwestern offense. Aidan Smith entered the game in place of an injured Johnson. After two incompletions, Smith then tossed up a pass under pressure that was easily picked off by Noah Burks, who returned the ball 68 yards for a touchdown.

Johnson did not return to the game for the Wildcats. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald also made questionable decisions to attempt two-point conversions in the fourth quarter, keeping the game just out of reach despite a couple of fourth-quarter scores. There was no report of any injury to Northwestern’s kicker, so this seemed like a case of Fitzgerald simply over thinking the situation.

Wisconsin’s Taylor finished the game with 119 rushing yards on 26 carries and the one touchdown score don the opening drive. Northwestern fared well in keeping him from making too many highlights against them. But sometimes, Wisconsin can by on their defense even though the Wildcats clawed together a bit of a late rally to cut into the lead. In the end, Wisconsin was fortunate the defense scored twice.

With the win, Wisconsin jumps out to a 2-0 start in Big Ten play with home wins against Michigan and the Wildcats. Wisconsin will jump out of conference play next week for a home game against Kent State. After that will be a home game against Michigan State as the Badgers face another opponent from the Big Ten East. Northwestern will be on the road again next week for another division game, this time against Nebraska.

