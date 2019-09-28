Oklahoma, Notre Dame join 900-win club

A week after Nebraska joined the 900-win club, the elite fraternity of college football programs is adding two more. Oklahoma and Notre Dame each won their 900th game on Saturday, becoming the sixth and seventh FBS programs to join the 900-win club.

Oklahoma and Notre Dame join a group that includes Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, and Nebraska. Yale is the only non-FBS program with 900 all-time wins.

Oklahoma’s 55-16 win over Texas Tech saw the Sooners join the club in easy fashion, with Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb putting up big numbers in their Big 12 opener. Oklahoma is now the second Big 12 team with 900 all-time wins, with the rival Texas Longhorns already there. The next Big 12 team in line will likely be West Virginia, but the Mountaineers are still a few seasons away from joining the 800-win club first. West Virginia has 755 all-time wins according to Winsipedia.

For Notre Dame, this is the second time in the 900-win club. The Irish were stripped of 21 wins by the NCAA in Feb. 2018. but they’re back now, and they intend on staying there after a strong second-half performance to top Virginia in South Bend.

That may be all for the new additions to the 900-win club this season, although Penn State is now nine wins away from joining the party. Penn State would have to get to 13 wins in order to reach the 900-win milestone. The way things are going, that is not quite entirely out of the realm of possibility, although the odds are Penn State will climb to the 900th win early next season. After Penn State, it should a while before another school reaches 900 wins. Harvard would be the next school in line after the Nittany Lions, but the next FBS program on the all-time win list is USC at (842) and Tennessee (839).

Follow @KevinOnCFB