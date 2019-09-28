Oklahoma, Notre Dame join 900-win club

A week after Nebraska joined the 900-win club, the elite fraternity of college football programs is adding two more. Oklahoma and Notre Dame each won their 900th game on Saturday, becoming the sixth and seventh FBS programs to join the 900-win club.
Oklahoma and Notre Dame join a group that includes Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, and Nebraska. Yale is the only non-FBS program with 900 all-time wins.
Oklahoma’s 55-16 win over Texas Tech saw the Sooners join the club in easy fashion, with Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb putting up big numbers in their Big 12 opener. Oklahoma is now the second Big 12 team with 900 all-time wins, with the rival Texas Longhorns already there. The next Big 12 team in line will likely be West Virginia, but the Mountaineers are still a few seasons away from joining the 800-win club first. West Virginia has 755 all-time wins according to Winsipedia.
For Notre Dame, this is the second time in the 900-win club. The Irish were stripped of 21 wins by the NCAA in Feb. 2018. but they’re back now, and they intend on staying there after a strong second-half performance to top Virginia in South Bend.
That may be all for the new additions to the 900-win club this season, although Penn State is now nine wins away from joining the party. Penn State would have to get to 13 wins in order to reach the 900-win milestone. The way things are going, that is not quite entirely out of the realm of possibility, although the odds are Penn State will climb to the 900th win early next season. After Penn State, it should a while before another school reaches 900 wins. Harvard would be the next school in line after the Nittany Lions, but the next FBS program on the all-time win list is USC at (842) and Tennessee (839).
History was made in the latest AP Poll and it has nothing to do with the new No. 1 team in the land.
There was a new program atop the Week 6 edition of the poll but it was old familiar Alabama, who has now pipped previous No. 1 Clemson in all three of the major polls released on Sunday. The Tigers narrowly avoided losing to North Carolina on Saturday and voters have appropriately punished Dabo Swinney’s team by dropping them across the board. Georgia remained No. 3 while Ohio State moved into the top four after flipping spots with No. 5 LSU. The top 14 was otherwise unchanged aside from No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Florida changing places.
The most interesting team in the top 25 though? That would be none other than No. 24 SMU, which is ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 1986 — an era before the school was given the Death Penalty in football a year later. The Mustangs are 5-0 at the moment after beating USF over the weekend and topped DFW rival TCU the week prior for their best start since 1983.
The full AP Top 25:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Texas
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Washington
- Boise State
- Utah
- UCF
- Michigan
- Arizona State
- Oklahoma State
- Wake Forest
- Virginia
- SMU
- Texas A&M
We have our first head coach fired for the 2019 season and we’re not even into the month of October.
Rutgers confirmed reports on Sunday that the school has let go of head coach Chris Ash, just hours after the team was blown out by Michigan 52-0 in Ann Arbor.
“We appreciate Chris’s dedicated efforts on behalf of our football program, our department and our University,” said AD Pat Hobbs in a release. “This change is especially difficult because of the steadfast commitment that Chris and his family have made to our student-athletes. Progress has been achieved in many areas, but, unfortunately, that progress has not been realized on the field of play. As such, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change.”
Terms of Ash’s buyout were not released but NJ.com says that the school owes roughly $8.47 million as part of the contractual agreement with the now-former head coach.
Ash’s departure was surprising only in its timing as he entered 2019 on one of the hottest seats in the country. Faced with one of the most difficult jobs in the Power Five, he compiled an 8-32 record overall in Piscataway and a 3-26 mark in Big Ten play.
The school also announced that offensive coordinator John McNulty was relieved of his duties as well. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.
Already there’s been speculation that a possible reunion with former head coach Greg Schiano could be in the cards for the Scarlet Knights though it’s still too early to say what direction the upcoming coaching search will take under Hobbs. One thing is for sure, whoever takes over for Ash on a permanent basis will face one of the biggest rebuilding jobs in all of FBS.
The college football coaches that vote in their aptly named poll apparently put more in a close win than a blowout on the road.
That’s one takeaway from the latest Week 6 Coaches Poll from USAToday, which saw Alabama ascend to the No. 1 spot after beating Ole Miss and No. 2 Clemson slide down a spot despite taking home the most first place votes.
No. 5 Ohio State was the other riser in the otherwise unchanged top 15, flipping spots with No. 6 LSU despite a convincing win at Nebraska on Saturday night. The Buckeyes did pick up four first place votes, the most outside of the Tigers and Tide.
Pac-12 programs like Washington and Utah also moved up while Virginia dropped to No. 22 with their first loss of the season at No. 10 Notre Dame. California, Kansas State and USC dropped out of the top 25 thanks to losses while Michigan State, Memphis and Oklahoma State took their spots. Mike Norvell’s Tigers are the third Group of Five program in the poll, joining No. 19 UCF and No. 15 Boise State.
The full top 25 Coaches Poll entering Week 6:
- Alabama (29 first place votes)
- Clemson (30)
- Georgia (1)
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State (4)
- LSU
- Auburn
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Texas
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Boise State
- Washington
- Utah
- Michigan
- UCF
- Wake Forest
- Texas A&M
- Virginia
- Michigan State
- Memphis
- Oklahoma State
To say there is no filter on Washington State head coach Mike Leach’s mouth would be an understatement. One never really seems to know where a conversation is going when it starts with the mercurial figure, which can be both endearing and wearing at the same time.
Well on Saturday night after his team suffered their second straight loss in Pac-12 play, falling to Utah in Salt Lake City, Leach wasn’t having anything and didn’t hold back in his press conference by ripping the Cougars a new one with some rather colorful language.
Per the Associated Press, he described his players as “fat, dumb, happy, and entitled” while remarking that many of them were just free agents (i.e. soon to join the NCAA transfer portal) after facing some adversity this season.
“We’re a very soft team,” Leach said. “We get a lot of good press. We like to read it a lot. We like to pat ourselves on the back and if we get any resistance, we fold.”
But really, how do you truly feel Mike?
Things have been rough on the field for Wazzu, having blown a remarkable 32 point lead against UCLA at home in which they had a QB throw for nine touchdowns and then getting run over at Rice Eccles by the Utes on Saturday. The team currently sits at 3-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play heading into their off week.
While some coaches might throw themselves on the firing line in order to protect their players from criticism in the wake of a slump like this, that certainly isn’t the case with Leach — who is taking motivation and throwing that out the window to throw his own players under the buss in the process.