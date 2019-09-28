Tua Tagovailoa breaks Alabama school record for career touchdowns

Move over AJ McCarron, because there is a new all-time leader sitting on top of the Alabama school records. Tua Tagovailoa set a new record for career touchdowns with his 81st career touchdown. It came on a seven-yard run that gave Alabama a lead on Ole Miss.
Touchdowns responsible for includes rushing touchdowns, passing touchdowns and touchdown receptions (as well as special teams and defensive scores, although Tagovailoa doesn’t have any of those). McCarron set the Alabama record of 80 between 2009 and 2013. Tagovailoa came into this week with 17 passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. In the first half against Ole Miss, Tagovailoa accounted for four touchdowns through the air and one more on the ground to bring his career total up to 84 career touchdowns responsible for. And we’re not even in October yet.
The game has evolved to rack up the stats for top quarterbacks, but Tagovailoa may be putting together quite a record at Alabama that will be difficult to match.
In other Alabama school records being broken news, wide receiver Devonta Smith has broken the single-game touchdown record with four touchdown receptions. the previous record was three.
Bryce Perkins has been dealing through one half of action in South Bend, and as a result No. 18 Virginia holds a 17-14 halftime lead over No. 10 Notre Dame.
Virginia took the ball to open the game and rolled 69 yards in seven plays, scoring on 6-yard, third-and-goal toss from Perkins to Joe Reed. Notre Dame immediately answered, moving 75 yards in a more methodical 13 snaps, as Tony Jones, Jr. charged for a 5-yard rush.
Notre Dame’s defense made the first play of the game on the ensuing series when Julian Okwara sacked and stripped Perkins, then recovered the ball near midfield. The Irish needed only four plays, with the help of two Wahoo penalties, to go up 14-7 on an 11-yard C’Bo Flemister run near the end of the first quarter.
Virginia answered by notching a 32-yard Brian Delaney field goal, then posted its first stop of the game via a 47-yard Jonathan Doerer field goal that sliced wide left.
After an exchange of three-and-outs, Perkins tossed a pair of dimes to put Virginia back on top. The first 39-yard toss over the middle to Hasise Dubois that moved the ball from the Virginia 28-yard line to the Notre Dame 33, and the second was a 16-yard strike to Dubois in the corner of the end zone with 43 seconds left before halftime.
Perkins closed the half 18-of-22 for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He’s carried the Cavs’ offense, as Virginia has totaled 13 credited rushes for minus-2 yards.
Week 5 in college football began with five FBS teams still searching for their first win of the year. On Saturday, Vanderbilt finally found their first win of the season. The Commodores picked up a 24-18 win at home against NIU, removing them from a list no school wants to be a part of heading into October.
With Vanderbilt getting a win, every power conference program in the country now has at least one win this season. UCLA was the next-to-last power conference program in need of a win, but the Bruins miraculously got in the win column with last week’s wild upset at Washington State.
There will be no more than three teams still looking for their first win of the season when today is done. UMass and Akron are currently playing each other with the winner getting their first win of the season. Rice will go for their first win tonight but will have to do so against one of the top teams in Conference USA, Louisiana Tech. New Mexico State will also look for their first win with a home game against Fresno State.
On the flip side, Week 5 started with 23 undefeated FBS programs, but we have already lost two. Navy took their first loss on Thursday night and Cal went down in the loss column Friday night for the first time this season. We’ll see if that list is trimmed down as the day unfolds.
Matt Fink’s first road start as the new USC quarterback did not exactly go as well as his outing last week but the No. 21 Trojans were still in it trailing 17-7 at halftime to No. 17 Washington in an energetic atmosphere up in Seattle.
The one-time backup signal-caller was hot (one short touchdown run off a keeper) and cold (an interception that was later turned into a UW touchdown) in a difficult ask of anybody under center, much less USC’s third-stringer coming into the season and the starter for now with freshman Kedon Slovis still not cleared to play after suffering a concussion against Utah last Saturday. The play of Fink, who threw for 62 yards as well, was about all the team had going on offense with the big receivers Michael Pittman and Tyler Vaughns mostly kept in check on the outside and the ground game lacking for hardly any explosiveness.
The Huskies, meanwhile, were quite efficient at utilizing short fields on offense to jump out to an early lead. Off a solid punt return into plus territory, Richard Newton (14 total yards) wound up punching it into the end zone and Washington came right back again by scoring after their defense pulled in an interception. Andre Baccellia was the one who netted the six points on that latter score, falling on a fumble for a touchdown.
Strong-armed quarterback Jacob Eason didn’t have much of a chance to showcase what he could do under center in throwing for only 97 yards in the first half.
Washington does get the ball to start the second half and can put a little more distance between them and USC in what is shaping up to be a pivotal Pac-12 clash in the Pacific Northwest.
Michigan’s offense was in need of a jolt. A week after a blowout loss at Wisconsin, the Wolverines got the perfect “get right” game opportunity at home against Rutgers, but offensive coordinator Josh Gattis wanted to try something different too. Gattis coached from a coaches box for the first few games of the season but switched things up by heading down to the field to call plays from the sideline.
Maybe Gattis was on to something.
Michigan racked up 476 yards of offense, including 35 through the air in a 52-0 rout of Rutgers. Michigan went 6-for-11 on third down and nobody lost a fumble. how much of the success was based on Gattis coming down to the field or simply getting to play Rutgers at home (Rutgers has now been shutout nine times by a Big Ten opponent since joining the conference and the Scarlet Knights have traditionally struggled on the road against the top programs in the conference)
“I think this group really leans on leadership and they need it,” Gattis said in a radio interview before the game. “To be on the field and to be able to provide that leadership in good and bad times is something I think that I want to encourage. They’re used to me being on the field in practice calling plays, so it will be no different from that scenario.”
After the game, it was clear the decision by Gattis to come down to the field was received well by the players, including quarterback Shea Patterson. It may have just been one game against Rutgers, but this likely will be something that continues next week for the Wolverines.
Current Michigan players weren’t the only ones enjoying the look of the offense. Former Michigan standout wide receiver Braylon Edwards gave his seal of approval on Twitter.
Next up for Michigan is a home game against Iowa. We can probably expect Gattis to be on the field once again when the Hawkeyes come to Ann Arbor.