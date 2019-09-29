Florida to wear throwback 1960’s uniforms as a nod to Steve Spurrier for matchup against Auburn

Florida is going retro this weekend for their upcoming mega-matchup against SEC rival Auburn at the Swamp.

The school announced on Sunday that they would be donning throwback 1960’s era uniforms when the Tigers visit Gainesville, a look that is a nod to when the Head Ball Coach himself was wearing the threats many decades ago.

Of course there are a few notable changes from back in the day, with the updated uniforms being some of Nike’s latest technology and not anywhere near the materials that were once used. There’s Jordan Brand logos too and a CFB150 decal on the front of the helmet instead of the usual patch that teams have been wearing this season honoring the sports 150th anniversary.

According to the school, the full look includes blue jerseys, white pants, black shoes and white helmets with the more strait-laced “F” on them instead of the script version that’s been common in recent years. The uniform tops and bottoms haven’t been worn as a throwback by the Gators since 2006 and the cleats involved will be the first time UF has worn black with white laces in decades (though these do have a big Jordan logo on them as a modern touch).

It sure seems like Florida is breaking out all the stops in their top 10 battle against Auburn, which is the Tigers first trip to the Swamp since, remarkably, 2007 and the two SEC rivals first meeting since 2011.

Look good, feel good, play good? That seems to be the thinking at UF this week based on this pretty slick throwback uniform setup for the Gators.