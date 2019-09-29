Health warning about mosquitos prompts UConn to move football game vs. USF to noon

We’ve seen any number of reasons for college football games to be moved or cancelled over the years, most having to do with the weather. Well we can add a rather unique addition to the least this week thanks to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

According to a release from UConn, the Huskies upcoming game on Saturday against USF is being moved from a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Rentschler Field in East Hartford up to noon. The reason given for the sudden change? The state’s Department of Public Health issued a warning about mosquitos in the region and the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus.

“Though the risk is low, as a precaution, we want to take any reasonable steps we can to help reduce the exposure of student-athletes, staff and the public to this illness,” UConn President Thomas Katsouleas said in a statement. “I want to thank the conference, USF and our own division of athletics for their flexibility.”

The game was set to be televised on CBS Sports Network though such plans have obviously changed with relation to this news.

Per the school, mosquitos are most active after dusk and the recommendation was made to reschedule any activities to occur prior to that (and after dawn) so as to minimize any potential exposure to the virus.

It has been a long, strange year for UConn given all the news related to their departure from the AAC and general uncompetitiveness on the field but something says moving a game due to mosquitos might take the cake.