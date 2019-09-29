No. 19 Utah shuts down Washington State, rolls to a win behind QB Tyler Huntley to keep pace in Pac-12 South

So much about college football nowadays is about how your team responds to a loss, especially in conference play given how tight the standings typically are at the end of the year. That was especially true given the way No. 19 Utah (to USC’s third-string quarterback) and Washington State (collapsing against UCLA) took L’s last week prior to their meeting in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.
Safe to say that the Utes did what Kyle Whittingham was looking for between the lines from his team as they thumped a reeling Cougars squad 38-13 in a rain-soaked outing that proved the two sides were headed in opposite directions in the Pac-12 standings.
Despite adverse conditions of rain, wind and cold, Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley played perhaps his best game of the season given the stage. The senior threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns while utilizing his legs constantly, escaping pressure with ease while rushing for 31 yards and two scores as well. He certainly seemed to put the team on his back and did so without starting tailback Zach Moss, who was injured in that loss to the Trojans and was on the sidelines out of action.
Fellow Floridian Devonta’e Henry-Cole led the Utes in rushing (79 yards) while Samson Nacua had a breakout game with 90 yards and a touchdown reception. Bryan Thompson also put up numbers (111 yards on four catches) as the passing game didn’t seem phased by the loss of injured slot man Britain Covey.
While the defense was feisty as ever in forcing a turnover and limiting Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense well below their season averages, the offense soaking up most of the third quarter and running off 17 unanswered points really salted away the must-win game for the home team.
As for Wazzu, they initially looked like they were going to make this a fun finish but instead wilted in the second half for the second straight week. Anthony Gordon tossed just one touchdown pass (after a school-record nine against the Bruins) and threw for only 252 yards and two interceptions as the offense just couldn’t find the end zone enough to keep things interesting. Max Borghi rushed for 51 and caught nine passes for 70 yards but there otherwise wasn’t much to write home about for the suddenly 3-2 Cougs going into their off week.
While it appears Leach and company will fall further behind Oregon and Washington in the Pac-12 North standings, the victory by Utah allows them to keep pace in the somewhat packed Pac-12 South going into their own idle weekend. They’ll head to lowly Oregon State next before a suddenly huge game against Arizona State at home in mid-October. The slate remains pretty difficult for the Utes and they’ll have to count on USC losing at least once in order to make it to the conference title game again but they proved a lot on Saturday night by bouncing back from their first loss of the year to roll at home.
On a day when the No. 1 team in the country eked out a 21-20 win over an unranked opponent, it seems we may crown a new No. 1 on Sunday. In spanking Nebraska 48-7 in Lincoln, No. 5 Ohio State made the case for it to be them.
Though the end result was a 41-point victory, the reality is the game wasn’t as close as the final score. The Buckeyes led 38-0 at halftime, and it would’ve been 45-0 had Justin Fields not overthrown an open Chris Olave streaking toward the end zone in the final minute of the first half. (Hey, quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich has to have something to yell at him about, right?)
Other than that, Fields was near perfect. He connected on 15-of-21 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 12 times for 72 yards and another score. J.K. Dobbins didn’t score, but he did rack up 177 yards on 24 carries. Master Teague III rushed 12 times for 77 yards and two scores, and as a team the Buckeyes pounded out 52 carries for 370 yards.
But as good as the Buckeyes’ offense was, the defense might’ve been better.
Nebraska’s first half offensive output went as follows:
- Interception
- Three and out
- Interception
- Interception
- Three and out
- Three and out
- Three and out
Perhaps no play summed up the night more than this Jeffrey Okudah interception, his second of the game.
Adrian Martinez finished the game 8-of-17 for 47 yards and three interceptions. He did rush 15 times for 81 yards, but the bulk of that production came after the game was well in hand and Ohio State’s starters were well into their second post-game coffee.
Following last week’s 76-5 blowout of Miami (Ohio), Ohio State has put together back-to-back complete performances impressive enough to make a compelling argument that this is the best team in the country, at least as we sit today at the end of the season’s first month.
You know it’s bad when the home team scores a long touchdown on their first play from scrimmage. You know it’s bad when your mascot is literally run out of the building by opposing players. You know it’s bad when you lose your starting quarterback and give up six scoring drives in the first half.
Yes, it was pretty bad for Joe Moorhead and Mississippi State and that all came well before the head coach drew an unsportsmanlike penalty to put the cherry on top of a 56-23 beatdown on the Plains Saturday night as No. 7 Auburn flexed a few muscles and showed they can’t be discounted in the College Football Playoff race either.
The Tigers looked like the offense many expected to see under Gus Malzahn this year with explosive rushing plays galore and a shockingly efficient evening throwing the ball from their freshman quarterback, Bo Nix. The youngster had his best outing of the still-young season in throwing for 335 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 56 yards and a score. As impressive as the signal-caller was though, his supporting cast was even better at getting into space and making MSU pay with big plays or trips to the end zone.
Tailback JaTarvious Whitlow scored on AU’s first offensive snap and made two other trips across the goal line to go along with 55 yards on the night. Wideout Anthony Schwartz found pay dirt off a keeper on the ground while hauling in two catches for 67 yards while Seth Williams had a monster night through the air with eight receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Kam Martin chipped in with a rushing TD as well.
In short, everything that could go right for Auburn’s offense, probably did aside from three lost fumbles that had zero impact on the final score.
As outclassed as Mississippi State seemed to be throughout the game, the team never could catch even the slightest of breaks to get back into the action. Quarterback Tommy Stevens exited yet again (lower leg injury) and was replaced by Garrett Shrader, who provided an early spark (209 yards, two touchdowns while rushing for 82 yards and a score) but couldn’t keep up with the pace set by the Tigers against a much better defense on the other side. The result sets up a long off week for the Bulldogs before their trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee.
As for Auburn, they also hit the road for their next game and will head to the Swamp for what will be a huge battle against Florida next Saturday. That test should prove much tougher than the one they just passed against MSU as it’s the first of (as many as four) top 10 battles the Tigers have left on the docket. Based on how they played on the Plains, they’ll have a pretty good shot at doing some damage the rest of the way in those games to cause the College Football Playoff Selection Committee to take note.
If, that is, they haven’t already given the way Malzahn’s group is playing right now.
A week after Nebraska joined the 900-win club, the elite fraternity of college football programs is adding two more. Oklahoma and Notre Dame each won their 900th game on Saturday, becoming the sixth and seventh FBS programs to join the 900-win club.
Oklahoma and Notre Dame join a group that includes Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama, and Nebraska. Yale is the only non-FBS program with 900 all-time wins.
Oklahoma’s 55-16 win over Texas Tech saw the Sooners join the club in easy fashion, with Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb putting up big numbers in their Big 12 opener. Oklahoma is now the second Big 12 team with 900 all-time wins, with the rival Texas Longhorns already there. The next Big 12 team in line will likely be West Virginia, but the Mountaineers are still a few seasons away from joining the 800-win club first. West Virginia has 755 all-time wins according to Winsipedia.
For Notre Dame, this is the second time in the 900-win club. The Irish were stripped of 21 wins by the NCAA in Feb. 2018. but they’re back now, and they intend on staying there after a strong second-half performance to top Virginia in South Bend.
That may be all for the new additions to the 900-win club this season, although Penn State is now nine wins away from joining the party. Penn State would have to get to 13 wins in order to reach the 900-win milestone. The way things are going, that is not quite entirely out of the realm of possibility, although the odds are Penn State will climb to the 900th win early next season. After Penn State, it should a while before another school reaches 900 wins. Harvard would be the next school in line after the Nittany Lions, but the next FBS program on the all-time win list is USC at (842) and Tennessee (839).