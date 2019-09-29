No. 19 Utah shuts down Washington State, rolls to win behind QB Tyler Huntley to keep pace in Pac-12 South

So much about college football nowadays is about how your team responds to a loss, especially in conference play given how tight the standings typically are at the end of the year. That was especially true given the way No. 19 Utah (to USC’s third-string quarterback) and Washington State (collapsing against UCLA) took L’s last week prior to their meeting in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.
Safe to say that the Utes did what Kyle Whittingham was looking for between the lines from his team as they thumped a reeling Cougars squad 38-13 in a rain-soaked outing that proved the two sides were headed in opposite directions in the Pac-12 standings.
Despite adverse conditions of rain, wind and cold, Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley played perhaps his best game of the season given the stage. The senior threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns while utilizing his legs constantly, escaping pressure with ease while rushing for 31 yards and two scores as well. He certainly seemed to put the team on his back and did so without starting tailback Zach Moss, who was injured in that loss to the Trojans and was on the sidelines out of action.
Fellow Floridian Devonta’e Henry-Cole led the Utes in rushing (79 yards) while Samson Nacua had a breakout game with 90 yards and a touchdown reception. Bryan Thompson also put up numbers (111 yards on four catches) as the passing game didn’t seem phased by the loss of injured slot man Britain Covey.
While the defense was feisty as ever in forcing a turnover and limiting Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense well below their season averages, the offense soaking up most of the third quarter and running off 17 unanswered points really salted away the must-win game for the home team.
As for Wazzu, they initially looked like they were going to make this a fun finish but instead wilted in the second half for the second straight week. Anthony Gordon tossed just one touchdown pass (after a school-record nine against the Bruins) and threw for only 252 yards and two interceptions as the offense just couldn’t find the end zone enough to keep things interesting. Max Borghi rushed for 51 and caught nine passes for 70 yards but there otherwise wasn’t much to write home about for the suddenly 3-2 Cougs going into their off week.
While it appears Leach and company will fall further behind Oregon and Washington in the Pac-12 North standings, the victory by Utah allows them to keep pace in the somewhat packed Pac-12 South going into their own idle weekend. They’ll head to lowly Oregon State next before a suddenly huge game against Arizona State at home in mid-October. The slate remains pretty difficult for the Utes and they’ll have to count on USC losing at least once in order to make it to the conference title game again but they proved a lot on Saturday night by bouncing back from their first loss of the year to roll at home.
History was made in the latest AP Poll and it has nothing to do with the new No. 1 team in the land.
There was a new program atop the Week 6 edition of the poll but it was old familiar Alabama, who has now pipped previous No. 1 Clemson in all three of the major polls released on Sunday. The Tigers narrowly avoided losing to North Carolina on Saturday and voters have appropriately punished Dabo Swinney’s team by dropping them across the board. Georgia remained No. 3 while Ohio State moved into the top four after flipping spots with No. 5 LSU. The top 14 was otherwise unchanged aside from No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Florida changing places.
The most interesting team in the top 25 though? That would be none other than No. 24 SMU, which is ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 1986 — an era before the school was given the Death Penalty in football a year later. The Mustangs are 5-0 at the moment after beating USF over the weekend and topped DFW rival TCU the week prior for their best start since 1983.
The full AP Top 25:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Texas
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Washington
- Boise State
- Utah
- UCF
- Michigan
- Arizona State
- Oklahoma State
- Wake Forest
- Virginia
- SMU
- Texas A&M
We have our first head coach fired for the 2019 season and we’re not even into the month of October.
Rutgers confirmed reports on Sunday that the school has let go of head coach Chris Ash, just hours after the team was blown out by Michigan 52-0 in Ann Arbor.
“We appreciate Chris’s dedicated efforts on behalf of our football program, our department and our University,” said AD Pat Hobbs in a release. “This change is especially difficult because of the steadfast commitment that Chris and his family have made to our student-athletes. Progress has been achieved in many areas, but, unfortunately, that progress has not been realized on the field of play. As such, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change.”
Terms of Ash’s buyout were not released but NJ.com says that the school owes roughly $8.47 million as part of the contractual agreement with the now-former head coach.
Ash’s departure was surprising only in its timing as he entered 2019 on one of the hottest seats in the country. Faced with one of the most difficult jobs in the Power Five, he compiled an 8-32 record overall in Piscataway and a 3-26 mark in Big Ten play.
The school also announced that offensive coordinator John McNulty was relieved of his duties as well. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.
Already there’s been speculation that a possible reunion with former head coach Greg Schiano could be in the cards for the Scarlet Knights though it’s still too early to say what direction the upcoming coaching search will take under Hobbs. One thing is for sure, whoever takes over for Ash on a permanent basis will face one of the biggest rebuilding jobs in all of FBS.
The college football coaches that vote in their aptly named poll apparently put more in a close win than a blowout on the road.
That’s one takeaway from the latest Week 6 Coaches Poll from USAToday, which saw Alabama ascend to the No. 1 spot after beating Ole Miss and No. 2 Clemson slide down a spot despite taking home the most first place votes.
No. 5 Ohio State was the other riser in the otherwise unchanged top 15, flipping spots with No. 6 LSU despite a convincing win at Nebraska on Saturday night. The Buckeyes did pick up four first place votes, the most outside of the Tigers and Tide.
Pac-12 programs like Washington and Utah also moved up while Virginia dropped to No. 22 with their first loss of the season at No. 10 Notre Dame. California, Kansas State and USC dropped out of the top 25 thanks to losses while Michigan State, Memphis and Oklahoma State took their spots. Mike Norvell’s Tigers are the third Group of Five program in the poll, joining No. 19 UCF and No. 15 Boise State.
The full top 25 Coaches Poll entering Week 6:
- Alabama (29 first place votes)
- Clemson (30)
- Georgia (1)
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State (4)
- LSU
- Auburn
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Texas
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Boise State
- Washington
- Utah
- Michigan
- UCF
- Wake Forest
- Texas A&M
- Virginia
- Michigan State
- Memphis
- Oklahoma State
To say there is no filter on Washington State head coach Mike Leach’s mouth would be an understatement. One never really seems to know where a conversation is going when it starts with the mercurial figure, which can be both endearing and wearing at the same time.
Well on Saturday night after his team suffered their second straight loss in Pac-12 play, falling to Utah in Salt Lake City, Leach wasn’t having anything and didn’t hold back in his press conference by ripping the Cougars a new one with some rather colorful language.
Per the Associated Press, he described his players as “fat, dumb, happy, and entitled” while remarking that many of them were just free agents (i.e. soon to join the NCAA transfer portal) after facing some adversity this season.
“We’re a very soft team,” Leach said. “We get a lot of good press. We like to read it a lot. We like to pat ourselves on the back and if we get any resistance, we fold.”
But really, how do you truly feel Mike?
Things have been rough on the field for Wazzu, having blown a remarkable 32 point lead against UCLA at home in which they had a QB throw for nine touchdowns and then getting run over at Rice Eccles by the Utes on Saturday. The team currently sits at 3-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play heading into their off week.
While some coaches might throw themselves on the firing line in order to protect their players from criticism in the wake of a slump like this, that certainly isn’t the case with Leach — who is taking motivation and throwing that out the window to throw his own players under the buss in the process.