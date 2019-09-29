Notre Dame DE Daelin Hayes done for the season, DB Shaun Crawford out several weeks

No. 9 Notre Dame’s victory over Virginia on Saturday was a big win for the Irish on the field but a costly one longterm for the team.

According to head coach Brian Kelly at his Sunday press conference, defensive end Daelin Hayes is out for the rest of his season (as a senior, ending his time in South Bend) with a torn labrum. Defensive back Shaun Crawford was also ruled out for almost a month after suffering a terrible arm injury that was determined to be a dislocated elbow.

Brian Kelly says Daelin Hayes lost for the season with a torn labrum. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) September 29, 2019

Shaun Crawford suffered a dislocated elbow in the game yesterday, out 3-4 weeks, which would likely mean out for USC and Michigan. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) September 29, 2019

Hayes was a former five-star recruit who played a lot for the Irish but never did consistently crack the starting lineup. His absence is softened somewhat by the strength of the front seven but no doubt is a blow to the team’s depth after recording three TFLs and a sack this season plus a fumble recovery.

As for Crawford, his elbow was stuck in an awful position after making a play against the Cavaliers and continues an injury-plagued career for the defensive back. He tore his ACL in 2015, tore his Achilles in 2016 and tore his ACL again in 2018. Crawford had seemed to settle in as one of the top corners on the team this season prior to this latest setback but Notre Dame’s secondary will have to go with an underclassman to fill the void until he recovers.

The Irish are probably okay in the short term without either guy as Bowling Green comes to Notre Dame Stadium for a 3:30 pm. ET kickoff Saturday on NBC. It’s after that where things get a little interesting, with intersectional rival USC coming to town and then the big game against Michigan coming off an idle week following that.