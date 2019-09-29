Notre Dame DE Daelin Hayes done for the season, DB Shaun Crawford out several weeks

No. 9 Notre Dame’s victory over Virginia on Saturday was a big win for the Irish on the field but a costly one longterm for the team.
According to head coach Brian Kelly at his Sunday press conference, defensive end Daelin Hayes is out for the rest of his season (as a senior, ending his time in South Bend) with a torn labrum. Defensive back Shaun Crawford was also ruled out for almost a month after suffering a terrible arm injury that was determined to be a dislocated elbow.
Hayes was a former five-star recruit who played a lot for the Irish but never did consistently crack the starting lineup. His absence is softened somewhat by the strength of the front seven but no doubt is a blow to the team’s depth after recording three TFLs and a sack this season plus a fumble recovery.
As for Crawford, his elbow was stuck in an awful position after making a play against the Cavaliers and continues an injury-plagued career for the defensive back. He tore his ACL in 2015, tore his Achilles in 2016 and tore his ACL again in 2018. Crawford had seemed to settle in as one of the top corners on the team this season prior to this latest setback but Notre Dame’s secondary will have to go with an underclassman to fill the void until he recovers.
The Irish are probably okay in the short term without either guy as Bowling Green comes to Notre Dame Stadium for a 3:30 pm. ET kickoff Saturday on NBC. It’s after that where things get a little interesting, with intersectional rival USC coming to town and then the big game against Michigan coming off an idle week following that.
Florida is going retro this weekend for their upcoming mega-matchup against SEC rival Auburn at the Swamp.
The school announced on Sunday that they would be donning throwback 1960’s era uniforms when the Tigers visit Gainesville, a look that is a nod to when the Head Ball Coach himself was wearing the threats many decades ago.
Of course there are a few notable changes from back in the day, with the updated uniforms being some of Nike’s latest technology and not anywhere near the materials that were once used. There’s Jordan Brand logos too and a CFB150 decal on the front of the helmet instead of the usual patch that teams have been wearing this season honoring the sports 150th anniversary.
According to the school, the full look includes blue jerseys, white pants, black shoes and white helmets with the more strait-laced “F” on them instead of the script version that’s been common in recent years. The uniform tops and bottoms haven’t been worn as a throwback by the Gators since 2006 and the cleats involved will be the first time UF has worn black with white laces in decades (though these do have a big Jordan logo on them as a modern touch).
It sure seems like Florida is breaking out all the stops in their top 10 battle against Auburn, which is the Tigers first trip to the Swamp since, remarkably, 2007 and the two SEC rivals first meeting since 2011.
Look good, feel good, play good? That seems to be the thinking at UF this week based on this pretty slick throwback uniform setup for the Gators.
History was made in the latest AP Poll and it has nothing to do with the new No. 1 team in the land.
There was a new program atop the Week 6 edition of the poll but it was old familiar Alabama, who has now pipped previous No. 1 Clemson in all three of the major polls released on Sunday. The Tigers narrowly avoided losing to North Carolina on Saturday and voters have appropriately punished Dabo Swinney’s team by dropping them across the board. Georgia remained No. 3 while Ohio State moved into the top four after flipping spots with No. 5 LSU. The top 14 was otherwise unchanged aside from No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Florida changing places.
The most interesting team in the top 25 though? That would be none other than No. 24 SMU, which is ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 1986 — an era before the school was given the Death Penalty in football a year later. The Mustangs are 5-0 at the moment after beating USF over the weekend and topped DFW rival TCU the week prior for their best start since 1983.
The full AP Top 25:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Texas
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Washington
- Boise State
- Utah
- UCF
- Michigan
- Arizona State
- Oklahoma State
- Wake Forest
- Virginia
- SMU
- Texas A&M
We have our first head coach fired for the 2019 season and we’re not even into the month of October.
Rutgers confirmed reports on Sunday that the school has let go of head coach Chris Ash, just hours after the team was blown out by Michigan 52-0 in Ann Arbor.
“We appreciate Chris’s dedicated efforts on behalf of our football program, our department and our University,” said AD Pat Hobbs in a release. “This change is especially difficult because of the steadfast commitment that Chris and his family have made to our student-athletes. Progress has been achieved in many areas, but, unfortunately, that progress has not been realized on the field of play. As such, it is in the best interest of the program to make a change.”
Terms of Ash’s buyout were not released but NJ.com says that the school owes roughly $8.47 million as part of the contractual agreement with the now-former head coach.
Ash’s departure was surprising only in its timing as he entered 2019 on one of the hottest seats in the country. Faced with one of the most difficult jobs in the Power Five, he compiled an 8-32 record overall in Piscataway and a 3-26 mark in Big Ten play.
The school also announced that offensive coordinator John McNulty was relieved of his duties as well. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.
Already there’s been speculation that a possible reunion with former head coach Greg Schiano could be in the cards for the Scarlet Knights though it’s still too early to say what direction the upcoming coaching search will take under Hobbs. One thing is for sure, whoever takes over for Ash on a permanent basis will face one of the biggest rebuilding jobs in all of FBS.
The college football coaches that vote in their aptly named poll apparently put more in a close win than a blowout on the road.
That’s one takeaway from the latest Week 6 Coaches Poll from USAToday, which saw Alabama ascend to the No. 1 spot after beating Ole Miss and No. 2 Clemson slide down a spot despite taking home the most first place votes.
No. 5 Ohio State was the other riser in the otherwise unchanged top 15, flipping spots with No. 6 LSU despite a convincing win at Nebraska on Saturday night. The Buckeyes did pick up four first place votes, the most outside of the Tigers and Tide.
Pac-12 programs like Washington and Utah also moved up while Virginia dropped to No. 22 with their first loss of the season at No. 10 Notre Dame. California, Kansas State and USC dropped out of the top 25 thanks to losses while Michigan State, Memphis and Oklahoma State took their spots. Mike Norvell’s Tigers are the third Group of Five program in the poll, joining No. 19 UCF and No. 15 Boise State.
The full top 25 Coaches Poll entering Week 6:
- Alabama (29 first place votes)
- Clemson (30)
- Georgia (1)
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State (4)
- LSU
- Auburn
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Texas
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Boise State
- Washington
- Utah
- Michigan
- UCF
- Wake Forest
- Texas A&M
- Virginia
- Michigan State
- Memphis
- Oklahoma State