UNLV AD not thinking of making a coaching change just yet, still supportive of Tony Sanchez after Rebels fall to 1-3

While most of the hot seat talk West of the Mississippi this season has focused on the job security (or lack thereof) of USC’s Clay Helton, there’s another coach feeling the heat in 2019 as well.

That would be UNLV’s Tony Sanchez, whose tenure since being elevated running a Las Vegas high school has gone rather predictably at a Mountain West program that already struggles to stay above board in football. The Rebels were blown off the field on Saturday by Wyoming and naturally those kinds of losses to open conference play will prompt a fresh round of questions about the fate of the head coach.

The Las Vegas Sun caught up with UNLV AD Desiree Reed-Francois to ask that very question and it seems like the Rebels brass is being supportive of their embattled coach for now, remarking no changes will happen during the season.

“Come on,” she told the paper. “It’s our first conference game. We’ve got a lot of football left to play. We’re going to keep supporting this football team.”

UNLV currently sits at 1-3 on the year with their next four games consisting of Boise State, Vanderbilt, Fresno State and San Diego State. Sanchez is under contract until 2021 and has a 17-35 overall record with the Rebels since being hired in 2015.