UNLV AD not thinking of making a coaching change just yet, still supportive of Tony Sanchez after Rebels fall to 1-3

While most of the hot seat talk West of the Mississippi this season has focused on the job security (or lack thereof) of USC’s Clay Helton, there’s another coach feeling the heat in 2019 as well.
That would be UNLV’s Tony Sanchez, whose tenure since being elevated running a Las Vegas high school has gone rather predictably at a Mountain West program that already struggles to stay above board in football. The Rebels were blown off the field on Saturday by Wyoming and naturally those kinds of losses to open conference play will prompt a fresh round of questions about the fate of the head coach.
The Las Vegas Sun caught up with UNLV AD Desiree Reed-Francois to ask that very question and it seems like the Rebels brass is being supportive of their embattled coach for now, remarking no changes will happen during the season.
“Come on,” she told the paper. “It’s our first conference game. We’ve got a lot of football left to play. We’re going to keep supporting this football team.”
UNLV currently sits at 1-3 on the year with their next four games consisting of Boise State, Vanderbilt, Fresno State and San Diego State. Sanchez is under contract until 2021 and has a 17-35 overall record with the Rebels since being hired in 2015.
We’ve seen any number of reasons for college football games to be moved or cancelled over the years, most having to do with the weather. Well we can add a rather unique addition to the least this week thanks to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.
According to a release from UConn, the Huskies upcoming game on Saturday against USF is being moved from a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Rentschler Field in East Hartford up to noon. The reason given for the sudden change? The state’s Department of Public Health issued a warning about mosquitos in the region and the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus.
“Though the risk is low, as a precaution, we want to take any reasonable steps we can to help reduce the exposure of student-athletes, staff and the public to this illness,” UConn President Thomas Katsouleas said in a statement. “I want to thank the conference, USF and our own division of athletics for their flexibility.”
The game was set to be televised on CBS Sports Network though such plans have obviously changed with relation to this news.
Per the school, mosquitos are most active after dusk and the recommendation was made to reschedule any activities to occur prior to that (and after dawn) so as to minimize any potential exposure to the virus.
It has been a long, strange year for UConn given all the news related to their departure from the AAC and general uncompetitiveness on the field but something says moving a game due to mosquitos might take the cake.
Florida is going retro this weekend for their upcoming mega-matchup against SEC rival Auburn at the Swamp.
The school announced on Sunday that they would be donning throwback 1960’s era uniforms when the Tigers visit Gainesville, a look that is a nod to when the Head Ball Coach himself was wearing the threats many decades ago.
Of course there are a few notable changes from back in the day, with the updated uniforms being some of Nike’s latest technology and not anywhere near the materials that were once used. There’s Jordan Brand logos too and a CFB150 decal on the front of the helmet instead of the usual patch that teams have been wearing this season honoring the sports 150th anniversary.
According to the school, the full look includes blue jerseys, white pants, black shoes and white helmets with the more strait-laced “F” on them instead of the script version that’s been common in recent years. The uniform tops and bottoms haven’t been worn as a throwback by the Gators since 2006 and the cleats involved will be the first time UF has worn black with white laces in decades (though these do have a big Jordan logo on them as a modern touch).
It sure seems like Florida is breaking out all the stops in their top 10 battle against Auburn, which is the Tigers first trip to the Swamp since, remarkably, 2007 and the two SEC rivals first meeting since 2011.
Look good, feel good, play good? That seems to be the thinking at UF this week based on this pretty slick throwback uniform setup for the Gators.
No. 9 Notre Dame’s victory over Virginia on Saturday was a big win for the Irish on the field but a costly one longterm for the team.
According to head coach Brian Kelly at his Sunday press conference, defensive end Daelin Hayes is out for the rest of his season (as a senior, ending his time in South Bend) with a torn labrum. Defensive back Shaun Crawford was also ruled out for almost a month after suffering a terrible arm injury that was determined to be a dislocated elbow.
Hayes was a former five-star recruit who played a lot for the Irish but never did consistently crack the starting lineup. His absence is softened somewhat by the strength of the front seven but no doubt is a blow to the team’s depth after recording three TFLs and a sack this season plus a fumble recovery.
As for Crawford, his elbow was stuck in an awful position after making a play against the Cavaliers and continues an injury-plagued career for the defensive back. He tore his ACL in 2015, tore his Achilles in 2016 and tore his ACL again in 2018. Crawford had seemed to settle in as one of the top corners on the team this season prior to this latest setback but Notre Dame’s secondary will have to go with an underclassman to fill the void until he recovers.
The Irish are probably okay in the short term without either guy as Bowling Green comes to Notre Dame Stadium for a 3:30 pm. ET kickoff Saturday on NBC. It’s after that where things get a little interesting, with intersectional rival USC coming to town and then the big game against Michigan coming off an idle week following that.
History was made in the latest AP Poll and it has nothing to do with the new No. 1 team in the land.
There was a new program atop the Week 6 edition of the poll but it was old familiar Alabama, who has now pipped previous No. 1 Clemson in all three of the major polls released on Sunday. The Tigers narrowly avoided losing to North Carolina on Saturday and voters have appropriately punished Dabo Swinney’s team by dropping them across the board. Georgia remained No. 3 while Ohio State moved into the top four after flipping spots with No. 5 LSU. The top 14 was otherwise unchanged aside from No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Florida changing places.
The most interesting team in the top 25 though? That would be none other than No. 24 SMU, which is ranked in the top 25 for the first time since 1986 — an era before the school was given the Death Penalty in football a year later. The Mustangs are 5-0 at the moment after beating USF over the weekend and topped DFW rival TCU the week prior for their best start since 1983.
The full AP Top 25:
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Texas
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Washington
- Boise State
- Utah
- UCF
- Michigan
- Arizona State
- Oklahoma State
- Wake Forest
- Virginia
- SMU
- Texas A&M