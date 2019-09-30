Baylor extends Matt Rhule through 2027

Baylor gave Matt Rhule a 7-year contract upon hiring him away from Temple, a necessary move as the program was near death-penalty low following the implosion of the Art Briles era.

Two years and four games in, the school has committed itself even further to him.

Baylor announced Sunday night it has extended Rhule through the 2027 season.

“Since arriving at Baylor in December 2016, Waco has become our home. My family is very happy here,” Rule said in a statement. “Baylor, its mission, and its people are a tremendous fit for myself and our staff and all the things we believe in. Most importantly, I have grown to love these players and I am proud of the things they are accomplishing on and off the field. Thank you to Mack Rhoades, Dr. Livingstone and the Board of Regents and I look forward to a bright future and continuing to work with our student-athletes for years to come.”

Rhule is 12-17 at Baylor. He went 1-11 in 2017, improved to 7-6 in 2018 and stands at 4-0 in 2019 following an impressive win over Iowa State on Saturday.

As a private institution, Baylor is not required to include financial terms with Rhule’s contract.

Even not knowing how much he’s making, it’s still safe to say the school upped Rhule’s salary as a means of warding off NFL interest. Rhule interviewed with the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts last winter, and will continue drawing interest as long as Baylor keeps winning.