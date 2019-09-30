Colorado’s Shenault and Johnson are game-time decisions vs. Arizona

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After getting banged up in their most recent game, Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault and defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson will be game-time decisions when Arizona comes to Boulder, Colorado this weekend.

Colorado head coach Mel Tucker confirmed that will be the call for both players on Monday when speaking to the media.

“Those guys will be game-time decisions,” Tucker said, according to The Denver Post. “Hopefully, those guys will continue to progress.”

It would certainly boost Colorado’s chances if their progress does improve. They are two of the top players Colorado has on the roster.

Shenault has 17 receptions for 226 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions along with a rushing touchdown this season. Johnson has just 12 tackles this fall, but three of those have been for a sack. He has also returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Shenault left Colorado’s win against Arizona State with an undisclosed injury and returned to the sideline in street clothes for the second half of the game. Johnson injured his ankle in the same game.

Follow @KevinOnCFB