Kansas expects to lose leading rusher Khalil Herbert for foreseeable future

Sep 30, 2019
Kansas followed up its landmark win over Boston College with a close loss to West Virginia and a blowout loss to TCU. And it seems more of the latter are coming down the pike.

The Jayhawks played Saturday’s 51-14 loss to the Horned Frogs without leading rusher Khalil Herbert, who left the team for personal reasons, and Les Miles said Monday he doesn’t expect Herbert back any time soon.

“I don’t expect Khalil to be with us,” Miles told the Lawrence Journal-World. “And that’s really all I have. And you’re up to date.”

Herbert shredded Boston College, rushing 11 times for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also carried eight times for 88 yards and a score in KU’s loss to Coastal Carolina, and his 384 yards put him atop the Kansas rushing list despite missing last week’s game.

Without Herbert, a senior, Kansas will have to lean further on sophomore Pooka Williams, who is averaging 62 yards per game to date this season, roughly half of his stellar freshman numbers.

Baylor extends Matt Rhule through 2027

Sep 30, 2019
Baylor gave Matt Rhule a 7-year contract upon hiring him away from Temple, a necessary move as the program was near death-penalty low following the implosion of the Art Briles era.

Two years and four games in, the school has committed itself even further to him.

Baylor announced Sunday night it has extended Rhule through the 2027 season.

“Since arriving at Baylor in December 2016, Waco has become our home. My family is very happy here,” Rule said in a statement. “Baylor, its mission, and its people are a tremendous fit for myself and our staff and all the things we believe in. Most importantly, I have grown to love these players and I am proud of the things they are accomplishing on and off the field. Thank you to Mack Rhoades, Dr. Livingstone and the Board of Regents and I look forward to a bright future and continuing to work with our student-athletes for years to come.”

Rhule is 12-17 at Baylor. He went 1-11 in 2017, improved to 7-6 in 2018 and stands at 4-0 in 2019 following an impressive win over Iowa State on Saturday.

As a private institution, Baylor is not required to include financial terms with Rhule’s contract.

Even not knowing how much he’s making, it’s still safe to say the school upped Rhule’s salary as a means of warding off NFL interest. Rhule interviewed with the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts last winter, and will continue drawing interest as long as Baylor keeps winning.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs Fair Pay to Play Act

Sep 30, 2019
On Monday, the California state bill that NCAA president Mark Emmert calls an “existential threat” to the organization he heads officially became a law.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which will guarantee the state’s college athletes the right to market their name, image and likeness, while appearing on LeBron James‘ HBO show, Uninterrupted.

“Senate Bill 206 addresses an injustice in our higher education system,” Newsom wrote to the California State Senate announcing his decision to sign the bill into law. “Other college students with a talent, whether it be literature, music or technological innovation, can monetize their skill and hard work. Student-athletes, however, are prohibited from being compensated while their respective colleges and universities make millions, often at great risk to athletes’ health, academics and professional careers.

“Moreover, due to their demanding academic and athletic schedules, student-athletes are typically unable to work a part-time job to help make ends meet. This bill simply and rightfully allows student-athletes to benefit from the multi-billion dollar enterprise of which they are the backbone.”

SB 206 will not come into effect until Jan. 1, 2023, but it has already inspired copycat efforts in South Carolina, New York and another coming in Florida, not to mention bipartisan efforts in Washington to guarantee athletes their NLI rights.

The NCAA responded to the news with this statement: “We will consider next steps in California while our members move forward with ongoing efforts to make adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education.”

The NCAA has already formed a working group to study this issue, but seems customarily dismayed that the California bill and others like it will push the organization off its preferred timeline. Which is entirely the point.

UNLV AD not thinking of making a coaching change just yet, still supportive of Tony Sanchez after Rebels fall to 1-3

Sep 29, 2019
While most of the hot seat talk West of the Mississippi this season has focused on the job security (or lack thereof) of USC’s Clay Helton, there’s another coach feeling the heat in 2019 as well.

That would be UNLV’s Tony Sanchez, whose tenure since being elevated running a Las Vegas high school has gone rather predictably at a Mountain West program that already struggles to stay above board in football. The Rebels were blown off the field on Saturday by Wyoming and naturally those kinds of losses to open conference play will prompt a fresh round of questions about the fate of the head coach.

The Las Vegas Sun caught up with UNLV AD Desiree Reed-Francois to ask that very question and it seems like the Rebels brass is being supportive of their embattled coach for now, remarking no changes will happen during the season.

“Come on,” she told the paper. “It’s our first conference game. We’ve got a lot of football left to play. We’re going to keep supporting this football team.”

UNLV currently sits at 1-3 on the year with their next four games consisting of Boise State, Vanderbilt, Fresno State and San Diego State. Sanchez is under contract until 2021 and has a 17-35 overall record with the Rebels since being hired in 2015.

Health warning about mosquitos prompts UConn to move football game vs. USF to noon

Sep 29, 2019
We’ve seen any number of reasons for college football games to be moved or cancelled over the years, most having to do with the weather. Well we can add a rather unique addition to the least this week thanks to the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

According to a release from UConn, the Huskies upcoming game on Saturday against USF is being moved from a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Rentschler Field in East Hartford up to noon. The reason given for the sudden change? The state’s Department of Public Health issued a warning about mosquitos in the region and the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus.

“Though the risk is low, as a precaution, we want to take any reasonable steps we can to help reduce the exposure of student-athletes, staff and the public to this illness,” UConn President Thomas Katsouleas said in a statement. “I want to thank the conference, USF and our own division of athletics for their flexibility.”

The game was set to be televised on CBS Sports Network though such plans have obviously changed with relation to this news.

Per the school, mosquitos are most active after dusk and the recommendation was made to reschedule any activities to occur prior to that (and after dawn) so as to minimize any potential exposure to the virus.

It has been a long, strange year for UConn given all the news related to their departure from the AAC and general uncompetitiveness on the field but something says moving a game due to mosquitos might take the cake.