Kansas expects to lose leading rusher Khalil Herbert for foreseeable future

Kansas followed up its landmark win over Boston College with a close loss to West Virginia and a blowout loss to TCU. And it seems more of the latter are coming down the pike.

The Jayhawks played Saturday’s 51-14 loss to the Horned Frogs without leading rusher Khalil Herbert, who left the team for personal reasons, and Les Miles said Monday he doesn’t expect Herbert back any time soon.

“I don’t expect Khalil to be with us,” Miles told the Lawrence Journal-World. “And that’s really all I have. And you’re up to date.”

Herbert shredded Boston College, rushing 11 times for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also carried eight times for 88 yards and a score in KU’s loss to Coastal Carolina, and his 384 yards put him atop the Kansas rushing list despite missing last week’s game.

Without Herbert, a senior, Kansas will have to lean further on sophomore Pooka Williams, who is averaging 62 yards per game to date this season, roughly half of his stellar freshman numbers.