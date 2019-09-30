Michigan State RB Connor Heyward rushes his way to the NCAA transfer portal

Having played in just four games this season, Michigan State running back Connor Heyward appears to be taking advantage of the NCAA’s redshirt rule. According to a report from Rainer Sabin of The Detroit Free Press, via Twitter, Heyward has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will begin evaluating his options for a possible exit from East Lansing.

Michigan State junior running back and return specialist Connor Heyward has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, according to a source. As a sophomore, he was named honorable mention All-Big Ten as a kick returner. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) September 30, 2019

Heyward is third on the Michigan State roster with 79 rushing yards after appearing in four games (Michigan State has played five games). Last season, Heyward rushed for 529 yards and five touchdowns, but his role in the Michigan State offense does not appear to have been changing for the better.

The NCAA redshirt rule allows a player to preserve a year of eligibility if they have played in no more than four games in a season. If the player has a redshirt season to spare, they can use that season and not have the playing time count against them. By entering his name in the transfer portal, Heyward is now eligible to have contact with any other football program who may wish to try recruiting him to their program.

It is not unprecedented for a player to pull his name out of the portal to remain at their current school, but time will tell which way Heyward chooses to go with his future.

Follow @KevinOnCFB