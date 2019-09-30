Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Michigan State RB Connor Heyward rushes to transfer portal

By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT
Having played in just four games this season, Michigan State running back Connor Heyward appears to be taking advantage of the NCAA’s redshirt rule. According to a report from Rainer Sabin of The Detroit Free Press, via Twitter, Heyward has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will begin evaluating his options for a possible exit from East Lansing.

Heyward is third on the Michigan State roster with 79 rushing yards after appearing in four games (Michigan State has played five games). Last season, Heyward rushed for 529 yards and five touchdowns, but his role in the Michigan State offense does not appear to have been changing for the better.

The NCAA redshirt rule allows a player to preserve a year of eligibility if they have played in no more than four games in a season. If the player has a redshirt season to spare, they can use that season and not have the playing time count against them. By entering his name in the transfer portal, Heyward is now eligible to have contact with any other football program who may wish to try recruiting him to their program.

It is not unprecedented for a player to pull his name out of the portal to remain at their current school, but time will tell which way Heyward chooses to go with his future.

In statement, Scott Frost supports Big Ten’s decision to suspend Nebraska’s leading sacker

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 2, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT
Some in Big Red Nation may have disagreed with it, but the boss of its football team isn’t among the protestors.

Earlier Wednesday, the Big Ten announced that Nebraska’s Khalil Davis has been suspended for one game and issued a public reprimand for an incident during last Saturday’s loss to Ohio State.  The league alleged in its release that Davis violated “the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy after he struck an opposing player near the 9:18 mark of the first quarter against Ohio State on Sept. 28.

The views of the play in question making the rounds on Twitter and such failed to show any egregious action on the part of Davis.  In a statement released a short time ago, however, Scott Frost indicated that he had no problem with the punishment meted out by the conference to one of the Cornhuskers’ best players on the defensive side of the ball.

Below is the head coach’s statement, in its entirety:

We have been in communication with the Big Ten Conference Office over the past day regarding Khalil Davis, and support the Big Ten’s disciplinary action. We do not condone unsportsmanlike play or behavior in our program, and will use this as an educational opportunity with our team on how to play the game the right way. We are moving forward with our preparation for Saturday’s game with Northwestern.

As a result of the suspension, the defensive lineman will miss this weekend’s game against Northwestern.

Davis currently leads the Cornhuskers in sacks (three) and tackles for loss (six).

Ohio State WR-turned-U.S. Congressman looking to craft federal NIL legislation

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 2, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
This specific development in a story that’s threatening to overwhelm the on-field aspect of the 2019 college football season was a matter of when, not if.

As we have written multiple times over the past couple of days, a working group was formed by NCAA in May to deal with the name, image, and likeness (NIL) issue involving student-athletes, and the group is expected to release its findings later this month. It’s believed that at least a portion of the recommendations will revolve around federal involvement to help facilitate “a fair and level playing field” across the country instead of what The Association has described in the past as “a patchwork of different laws from different states.”

A major player in that 19-person working group is Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, who held the job during the last two seasons that Anthony Gonzalez was a wide receiver for the Buckeyes.  Gonzalez, following a five-year NFL career, has gone on to a career in politics that included being elected to the United States House of Representatives from Ohio’s 16th District in 2018.

With California formally enacting a historic NIL legislation at the state level — which, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, guarantees student-athletes in the Golden State will have the right to market their name, image, and likeness without fear of recrimination from NCAA member institutions — and with myriad other schools heading down the same path, Gonzalez has confirmed to ESPN.com that he “is planning to propose a new national law to give college athletes the opportunity to make endorsement money.”

Gonzalez acknowledged that he has held what were described as informal conversations with Smith on the NIL issue, although the substance of those talks wasn’t divulged.  While Gonzalez believes it’s imperative “to do something quickly” at the federal level, he will wait to draft legislation until the working group, of which Smith is the co-chairperson along with Big East commissioner Val Ackerman, releases its recommendations to the NCAA’s board of governors in late October.

Perhaps most importantly, Gonzalez, a Republican, believes the legislation he ultimately crafts, which would supersede any state law on the books, will gain bipartisan support.

“There are a lot of people who are trying to get a piece of the athlete who do not have their best interest in mind and are out for nefarious means,” Gonzalez told ESPN.com when it comes to protecting student-athletes. “You can imagine a world where, if there were no guardrails in place, that it could get out of hand pretty quickly. That’s the lane you’re trying to carve. How do you do this to provide necessary and deserved benefits while not inviting a bigger problem alongside it?”

Leonard Fournette’s brother no longer part of LSU football team

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 2, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
After a six-year run, the Fournette era is over in Baton Rouge.

ESPN.com‘s Edward Aschoff was the first to report that Lanard Fournette has left the LSU football team and withdrawn from classes at the university.  To buttress Aschoff’s report, Fournette’s name no longer appears on the Tigers’ online roster.

As for the reasoning behind Fournette’s decision, the source told Aschoff that the running back “just wants to move on with his life,” which seems to indicate that, at least for now, he’s retiring from the sport.

The development comes four months after Fournette, the younger brother of former LSU running back standout Leonard Fournette, graduated from the university.

Lanard Fournette was a three-star member of the Tigers’ 2015 recruiting class.  During his time at LSU, Fournette ran for 162 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on 31 carries.  His statline this season reads 13-36-1.

Fournette’s older brother was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft following an All-American career at LSU.

Ole Miss’ Montrell Custis now part of transfer portal

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 2, 2019, 1:45 PM EDT
*Checks watch* Yep, it’s portal time.  Again.

The latest FBS program to see a potential personnel move is Ole Miss, with Matt Zenitz of al.com tweeting that Montrell Custis has decided to enter his name into the ever-growing NCAA transfer database.  Thus far, there’s been no public confirmation from either the player or the program.

Custis was a three-star member of the Rebels’ 2015 recruiting class.  After redshirting as a true freshman, the defensive back played in a combined 19 games the next two seasons.  The Georgia native then started the first three games of 2018 before suffering a knee injury that cut short his redshirt junior campaign.

This season, Custis had yet to see action in any of the first five games.

Because of the injury in 2018 plus the redshirt his true freshman year, it’s likely that Custis could receive a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA.  Obviously, he will likely use that additional year somewhere other than Oxford.