Only UConn QB with a touchdown pass this season out six to eight weeks with fractured clavicle

As if things were not already tough enough for UConn football. Now, they will play the next chunk of the season without one of their younger quarterbacks.
UConn head coach Randy Edsall announced, via Twitter, that starting quarterback Steven Krajewski will miss the next six to eight weeks due to a fractured clavicle. Edsall noted Krajewski is scheduled for surgery on Tuesday. With Krajewski out of the mix, Mike Beaudry will be the team’s starter and freshman Jack Zergiotis will be the backup option if needed.
UConn faces UCF on the road this Saturday. The next five weeks include games against USF, Tulane, Houston, UMass, and Navy. If Krajewski is out for a full eight weeks, he would also miss a game at Cincinnati. The eighth week would fall on a bye before UConn wraps up the season with a home game against East Carolina and a road game at Temple.
Krajewski is the only quarterback with a touchdown pass on the UConn roster, and he has three of them (with one interception). Beaudry has completed 14 of 21 passes for 158 yards with an interception. Zergiotis is the team’s leading passer with 373 yards, but he has also been intercepted four times this season.
Having played in just four games this season, Michigan State running back Connor Heyward appears to be taking advantage of the NCAA’s redshirt rule. According to a report from Rainer Sabin of The Detroit Free Press, via Twitter, Heyward has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will begin evaluating his options for a possible exit from East Lansing.
Heyward is third on the Michigan State roster with 79 rushing yards after appearing in four games (Michigan State has played five games). Last season, Heyward rushed for 529 yards and five touchdowns, but his role in the Michigan State offense does not appear to have been changing for the better.
The NCAA redshirt rule allows a player to preserve a year of eligibility if they have played in no more than four games in a season. If the player has a redshirt season to spare, they can use that season and not have the playing time count against them. By entering his name in the transfer portal, Heyward is now eligible to have contact with any other football program who may wish to try recruiting him to their program.
It is not unprecedented for a player to pull his name out of the portal to remain at their current school, but time will tell which way Heyward chooses to go with his future.
Purdue will be without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and wide receiver Rondale Moore against No. 12 Penn State on Saturday, head coach Jeff Brohm confirmed on Monday.
Sindelar suffered a broken collarbone during Saturday’s loss to Minnesota, while Moore suffered an undisclosed leg injury. Brohm said he hoped to provide an update on Moore later in the week.
Sindelar, a fifth-year senior and a first-time starter, underwent surgery to repair the collarbone on Monday.
Adding insult to injury, both players were injured on the same play. Sindelar was injured while being shoved into the ground on a sack, while Moore’s leg bent in an awkward, unnatural direction while running a route.
Purdue is off to a 1-3 start to this season. The Boilers were likely headed for 1-4 regardless of the injury report, but 1-4 could get a whole lot worse if Sindelar and Moore do not return quickly.
Sindelar has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 978 yards with nine touchdowns against three interceptions, while Moore, a pre-season All-American, leads the club with 29 grabs for 387 yards and two touchdowns.
Baylor gave Matt Rhule a 7-year contract upon hiring him away from Temple, a necessary move as the program was near death-penalty low following the implosion of the Art Briles era.
Two years and four games in, the school has committed itself even further to him.
Baylor announced Sunday night it has extended Rhule through the 2027 season.
“Since arriving at Baylor in December 2016, Waco has become our home. My family is very happy here,” Rule said in a statement. “Baylor, its mission, and its people are a tremendous fit for myself and our staff and all the things we believe in. Most importantly, I have grown to love these players and I am proud of the things they are accomplishing on and off the field. Thank you to Mack Rhoades, Dr. Livingstone and the Board of Regents and I look forward to a bright future and continuing to work with our student-athletes for years to come.”
Rhule is 12-17 at Baylor. He went 1-11 in 2017, improved to 7-6 in 2018 and stands at 4-0 in 2019 following an impressive win over Iowa State on Saturday.
As a private institution, Baylor is not required to include financial terms with Rhule’s contract.
Even not knowing how much he’s making, it’s still safe to say the school upped Rhule’s salary as a means of warding off NFL interest. Rhule interviewed with the New York Jets and the Indianapolis Colts last winter, and will continue drawing interest as long as Baylor keeps winning.
Kansas followed up its landmark win over Boston College with a close loss to West Virginia and a blowout loss to TCU. And it seems more of the latter are coming down the pike.
The Jayhawks played Saturday’s 51-14 loss to the Horned Frogs without leading rusher Khalil Herbert, who left the team for personal reasons, and Les Miles said Monday he doesn’t expect Herbert back any time soon.
“I don’t expect Khalil to be with us,” Miles told the Lawrence Journal-World. “And that’s really all I have. And you’re up to date.”
Herbert shredded Boston College, rushing 11 times for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also carried eight times for 88 yards and a score in KU’s loss to Coastal Carolina, and his 384 yards put him atop the Kansas rushing list despite missing last week’s game.
Without Herbert, a senior, Kansas will have to lean further on sophomore Pooka Williams, who is averaging 62 yards per game to date this season, roughly half of his stellar freshman numbers.