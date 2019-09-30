Only UConn QB with a touchdown pass this season out six to eight weeks with fractured clavicle

As if things were not already tough enough for UConn football. Now, they will play the next chunk of the season without one of their younger quarterbacks.

UConn head coach Randy Edsall announced, via Twitter, that starting quarterback Steven Krajewski will miss the next six to eight weeks due to a fractured clavicle. Edsall noted Krajewski is scheduled for surgery on Tuesday. With Krajewski out of the mix, Mike Beaudry will be the team’s starter and freshman Jack Zergiotis will be the backup option if needed.

UConn faces UCF on the road this Saturday. The next five weeks include games against USF, Tulane, Houston, UMass, and Navy. If Krajewski is out for a full eight weeks, he would also miss a game at Cincinnati. The eighth week would fall on a bye before UConn wraps up the season with a home game against East Carolina and a road game at Temple.

Krajewski is the only quarterback with a touchdown pass on the UConn roster, and he has three of them (with one interception). Beaudry has completed 14 of 21 passes for 158 yards with an interception. Zergiotis is the team’s leading passer with 373 yards, but he has also been intercepted four times this season.

