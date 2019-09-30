Purdue to be without QB Elijah Sindelar, WR Rondale Moore vs. No. 12 Penn State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Purdue will be without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and wide receiver Rondale Moore against No. 12 Penn State on Saturday, head coach Jeff Brohm confirmed on Monday.

Sindelar suffered a broken collarbone during Saturday’s loss to Minnesota, while Moore suffered an undisclosed leg injury. Brohm said he hoped to provide an update on Moore later in the week.

Sindelar, a fifth-year senior and a first-time starter, underwent surgery to repair the collarbone on Monday.

Adding insult to injury, both players were injured on the same play. Sindelar was injured while being shoved into the ground on a sack, while Moore’s leg bent in an awkward, unnatural direction while running a route.

Purdue is off to a 1-3 start to this season. The Boilers were likely headed for 1-4 regardless of the injury report, but 1-4 could get a whole lot worse if Sindelar and Moore do not return quickly.

Sindelar has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 978 yards with nine touchdowns against three interceptions, while Moore, a pre-season All-American, leads the club with 29 grabs for 387 yards and two touchdowns.