Daelin Hayes says he’s returning to Notre Dame for fifth year

By John TaylorOct 1, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
At least for now, there was a bit of a silver lining to the injury cloud that cast a pall over South Bend Monday.

Brian Kelly announced yesterday that Daelin Hayes would miss the remainder of the 2019 season because of a torn labrum in his right shoulder.  The defensive end suffered the injury early on in the win over Virginia Saturday.

As a fourth-year senior, Hayes would be eligible to make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.  On his Instagram account, however, the lineman indicated that he will be returning to South Bend for another season at the collegiate level.

Hayes will have another year of eligibility to use because he only played in four games this season, the threshold for the NCAA redshirt rule that was put into place last year.

While Hayes is stating now that he will return to the Fighting Irish in 2020, he could also change his mind between now and the mid-January deadline for declaring for the draft.

The Michigan native was a four-star 2016 signee.  Entering this season, Hayes had played in 37 games, starting a dozen of those appearances in 2017.

North Carolina apologizes to Clemson over scoreboard jabs

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 1, 2019, 11:05 AM EDT
Clemson (barely) claimed the metaphorical scoreboard on North Carolina Saturday afternoon, but it was the physical scoreboard that was one of the main talking points in the days after.

During the Tigers’ 21-20 win over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, an individual with keys to the Kenan Memorial Stadium video board decided to have a little fun at the expense of their guests.

First, whoever was responsible for that shouldn’t be fired on principle; rather, they should be let go for an utter failure at being funny.  Secondly, some Tiger fans in attendance took offense to the not-so-humorous jabs by emailing UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham and expressing their displeasure.

Cunningham took note, saying in response that he has apologized to his counterpart at Clemson, Dan Radakovich, as well as university president James Clements for “the inappropriateness of the spot” and declared “it will not happen again.”

We want everyone who comes to Chapel Hill to have a positive experience on our campus – whether they are our supporters or our opponents’ fans, first-time visitors or long-time guests. The video board spot featuring Clemson fans on Saturday was not in that spirit, we regret that it was produced, and I have apologized to Clemson President James Clements and Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich.

We addressed the inappropriateness of the spot with the responsible staff members immediately after it was shown, and we will continue to address this week the breakdown in process that led to it.

Thank you, again, for your note. We are sorry that this occurred. Rest assured it will not happen again.

Mike Gundy: ‘If the players get a chance to make a little money, pay ‘em a little money’

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 1, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
As a former college football player himself, Mike Gundy is for student-athletes getting theirs, albeit with one caveat.

Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, guarantees student-athletes in the Golden State will have the right to market their name, image, and likeness (NIL) without fear of recrimination from NCAA member institutions.  Not long after, Florida joined New York and South Carolina as the latest state to start down the NIL path blazed by California.

According to The Oklahoman, Gundy, who made $5 million in guaranteed compensation as Oklahoma State’s head coach in 2018, came out Monday in favor of players profiting off of their NILs…

I say pay ‘em. If they’ve earned it, pay ‘em. …

“If the players get a chance to make a little money, pay ‘em a little money. I don’t see a big deal in that.

… while also pushing for a level playing field, especially when it comes to recruiting.

“If somebody’s making a bunch of money (using the likeness of players), and they want to reward the athlete some, I don’t see a problem with that,” the coach said. “The issue you have is, what if one state does it and a different state doesn’t, then what does the NCAA do?”

California’s law won’t go into effect for over three years; the states who have already begun the process of following suit will probably see a similar timeline, as will other states that will undoubtedly follow. The NCAA has already formed a working group to study this issue; all California did was potentially help speed up the process, although any such gain will likely get bogged down in the courts in the coming months and years.

Ultimately, and after The Association has exhausted all legal recourses, the sport of college football will go on despite players being afforded the opportunity to (gasp!) profit off themselves, the protestations of the Chicken Little doomsayers notwithstanding.  In the end, it’ll still be as level of a playing field as it is now — the big-time recruits will still, for the most part, flock to big-time programs en masse.  Only this time, they’ll have the opportunity to take a slice of the golden goose for themselves, a slice that will still pale in comparison to the billions the conferences and their member institutions make off the backs of the student-athletes who play the sport.

Is Greg Schiano in the mix for Rutgers job? ‘Anybody who can help Rutgers football be competitive and win conference championships is a candidate for this position’

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 1, 2019, 7:47 AM EDT
Early Sunday afternoon, Rutgers mercifully pulled the plug on the Chris Ash era in Piscataway after three-plus seasons and just eight wins.  Almost immediately, speculation turned to Greg Schiano, the head coach who made Scarlet Knights football relatively relevant earlier this century, as a potentially attractive successor.

Monday, in his first public comments since Ash’s firing, athletic director Pat Hobbs was asked directly by nj.com if Schiano is a candidate for the job.  Hobbs’ response?

Anybody who can help Rutgers football be competitive and win conference championships is a candidate for this position,” Hobbs said.

The Rutgers AD declined to say Schiano’s name, but added: “I’m looking for the very best coach who will make Rutgers football competitive and compete for Big Ten championships. That’s why I came here. I want to go to a Rose Bowl. I want a coach who I believe is capable of making us competitive on the field and competing ultimately for Big Ten Conference championships.

In addition to Schiano, Butch Jones and Jim Leavitt were mentioned as potential replacements. “No,” Hobbs stated when asked if he had contacted anyone regarding the opening, before tackling that topic with a bit more depth.

“And I’ll repeat that because I know there’s been reports out there of agreements and other things,” the AD started. “I have had no conversations with anyone about the permanent position of being the head football coach at Rutgers University.”

In 11 seasons from 2001-11, Schiano went 68-67 as the head coach at Rutgers.  In the seven-plus seasons since Schiano left for the NFL, the Scarlet Knights have gone 35-56; in the 17 years prior to his arrival in Piscataway, they went 67-114-2.

After leaving Rutgers, Schiano spent two decidedly unsuccessful seasons (7-9 in 2012, 4-12 in 2913) as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  Schiano served as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2016-18 before being replaced as part of the post-Urban Meyer staff shakeup by new OSU head coach Ryan Day.

Cristobal confirms redshirt freshman receiver is away from team with no guarantee he’ll return

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 30, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT
After four games, there has been no sight of Oregon redshirt freshman wide receiver JJ Tucker. On Monday, Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal addressed the absence and said there is no guarantee he will be back with the program. Sounds ominous enough, right?

According to Cristobal, Tucker is dealing with some personal issues off the football field. What those personal issues remain unknown.

“JJ Tucker is handling some personal issues, there is no guarantee he’ll be on the team or off the team yet, and I’ll keep you posted with any information regarding that,” Cristobal said on Monday when speaking with the media, according to Duck Territory.

Tucker sat out the entire 2018 season as a redshirt player during his freshman season on campus. He has four years of eligibility remaining. There has been no word of any possible entry to the transfer portal for Tucker. For now, he remains a Duck but as Cristobal mentioned, time will tell if that remains the case for whatever reason.