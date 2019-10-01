Georgia Tech’s leading receiver undergoes season-ending surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the third time this season, Georgia Tech has lost an experienced starter on the offensive side of the ball.

In a tweet late Tuesday morning, Tech revealed that senior wide receiver Jalen Camp underwent surgery earlier in the day that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2019 season. The football program didn’t divulge the specific nature of the injury.

.@CoachCollins announced that senior receiver @JalenCamp_98 underwent surgery this morning and will miss the remainder of the season #FAMILYoverEVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/xipFImMv9Q — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 1, 2019

The good news for all involved is that Camp has yet to use his redshirt, which, when coupled with the fact that he’s only played in four games this season, means that he can return to the Yellow Jackets for a fifth season next year.

This season, Camp, who has started three of four games in 2019, leads the team in receiving yards (134) and yards per reception (19.1). His seven receptions and one receiving touchdown are tied for the lead as well.

For his career, Camp has 369 yards and the one touchdown on 19 receptions.

Prior to Camp’s issue, the Yellow Jackets had lost offensive linemen Kenny Cooper and Jahaziel Lee to injuries as well.