Georgia Tech’s leading receiver undergoes season-ending surgery

For the third time this season, Georgia Tech has lost an experienced starter on the offensive side of the ball.
In a tweet late Tuesday morning, Tech revealed that senior wide receiver Jalen Camp underwent surgery earlier in the day that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2019 season. The football program didn’t divulge the specific nature of the injury.
The good news for all involved is that Camp has yet to use his redshirt, which, when coupled with the fact that he’s only played in four games this season, means that he can return to the Yellow Jackets for a fifth season next year.
This season, Camp, who has started three of four games in 2019, leads the team in receiving yards (134) and yards per reception (19.1). His seven receptions and one receiving touchdown are tied for the lead as well.
For his career, Camp has 369 yards and the one touchdown on 19 receptions.
Prior to Camp’s issue, the Yellow Jackets had lost offensive linemen Kenny Cooper and Jahaziel Lee to injuries as well.
Injury to indefinitely sideline Cal starting QB Chase Garbers
Thanks to injury, it’s next man up under center in Berkeley.
During Saturday night’s loss to Arizona State that knocked it from the ranks of the unbeaten, Cal quarterback Chase Garbers went down in the second quarter with what appeared to be some type of injury to his right (throwing) shoulder. Monday night, head coach Justin Wilcox acknowledged that the redshirt sophomore quarterback will be sidelined indefinitely because of the injury.
Wilcox wouldn’t get into the specifics of the injury, saying only that Garbers is dealing with an upper-body issue.
Garbers, who started 10 games for the Golden Bears last season, set career-highs with 357 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 4 win over Ole Miss in Oxford. Prior to the injury this past Saturday, he had completed 9-of-12-passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in a little over a quarter worth of work versus ASU.
With Garbers out indefinitely, the keys to the offense will be handed over to UCLA transfer Devon Modster.
The California native was a four-star member of the Bruins’ 2016 recruiting class. As the primary backup to Josh Rosen in 2017, Modster went 51-of-79 passing for 671 yards and four touchdowns. In that season’s finale, Modster came off the bench to replace an injured Rosen and led UCLA on a last-minute drive that ended with a game-winning field goal against… Cal.
Prior to announcing his decision to transfer from the Bruins in September of last year, Modster hadn’t thrown a pass in 2018. This season, he’s completed six of his 15 attempts for 39 yards and an interception. He struggled mightily after taking over for Garbers this past weekend, going 5-for-14 for 23 yards and the pick.
Cal, incidentally, will face UCLA in the regular-season finale in late November. Modster may not get the opportunity to face his former team, though, as it’s expected that Garbers will be back before then.
Louisiana extends contract of head coach Billy Napier
Off to its best start since 2012, Louisiana is rewarding the architect of said start.
The Sun Belt Conference football program announced Tuesday afternoon that it has extended the contract of head coach Billy Napier. With the extension, the 40-year-old Napier is now signed through the 2023 season.
Napier is in the midst of his second season with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“We’re very excited to extend Coach Napier’s contract to serve as our head football coach,” athletic director Bryan Maggard said in a statement. “We are very proud of what Billy and his staff have been able to accomplish in such a short time. We look forward to continued success under his leadership.”
In his first season, Napier led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 7-7 record that included a West Division title and an appearance in the league’s first-ever conference championship game. After losing to Mississippi State in Starkville to open the 2019 campaign, Louisiana has peeled off four straight wins.
Next up for Louisiana? A rematch of last year’s SBC title game as they play host to Appalachian State.
“My family and I are extremely excited about the recent contract extension,” Napier said in his statement. “We appreciate the vision and support from President Savoie and Dr. Maggard. This extension will help improve the experience of our student-athletes and solidify the infrastructure of our organization. We will continue building an elite football program. We are so thankful for the many people who have embraced our staff and families in Lafayette and throughout Acadiana. The #cULture is real and grows stronger by the day.”
Thumb surgery will sideline BYU QB Zach Wilson for 6-8 weeks
Zach Wilson just can’t completely get past this injury bug thing.
Surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder sidelined BYU’s starting quarterback for all of spring practice, but he ultimately returned to 100-percent health for the start of the season. Late in the Week 5 loss to Toledo, though, Wilson suffered an injury to his right (throwing) hand and didn’t return.
According to one report coming out of the area, it’ll be a while before Wilson can return to the playing field as the sophomore is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair an injured thumb.
SOURCES:
Zach Wilson will need to have an operating procedure performed on his throwing thumb to stabilize a fracture.
The Cougars are on a bye in Week 6 before facing South Florida Oct. 12. At the short end of the projected timeline, Wilson would be able to return for the Nov. 23 matchup at UMass. At the long end, he would miss the remainder of the regular season.
Because he has played in five games this season, he won’t be able to take advantage of the recent NCAA rule change that allows players to play in up to four games while still retaining the ability to use a redshirt.
When Wilson started the Oct. 13 Hawaii game this past season, he became the seventh true freshman in Cougars history to start at quarterback. At 19 years, two months, he was also the youngest ever under center for the football independent.
Wilson went on to start a total of six games in 2018, capping off that rookie effort by pitching a perfect game in BYU’s bowl rout of Western Michigan. This season, he had completed nearly 62 percent of his 175 passes for 1,312 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.
With Wilson sidelined for the foreseeable future, redshirt freshman Jaren Hall will take over the Cougars’ offense. Hall has attempted seven passes during his collegiate career and will make his first start against USF the Saturday after next.
Front-runner Tua Tagovailoa, five others now have better Heisman odds than Trevor Lawrence
Last week, we noted that the Clemson quarterback’s odds, at 3/1 late in the offseason, had not only lengthened to 12/1 but had put him behind four other players according to one offshore sportsbook’s odds for the 2019 Heisman Trophy. In the latest set of odds released by the same book, Lawrence is now listed at 22/1.
Six players now have better odds, including Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who remains the slight favorite at 7/4, the same that he was seven days ago. Three other quarterbacks follow Tagovailoa: Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (9/5, shortened from 7/2 Sept. 23), LSU’s Joe Burrow (4/1, down slightly from 3/1) and Ohio State’s Justin Fields (5/1, shortened considerably from 9/1). Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is the highest non-quarterback at 10/1 (16/1), while Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm sits at 20/1 (14/1).
At 33/1, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is the only other player listed as a handful of players, six to be exact, have been taken off the board.