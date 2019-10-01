K-State trading silver lids, pants for white vs. Baylor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It may not seem like a big change to you, but you’re not a Kansas State fan.

K-State announced Tuesday it will trade its traditional silver lids for white ones for this Saturday’s game with Baylor (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2). The trusty Powercat logo, though, is staying.

For the purple and the white#KStateFB ⚒ Game 5 pic.twitter.com/y7AkFtM7wW — K-State Football (@KStateFB) September 30, 2019

According to the database at NationalChamps.net, Kansas State has worn its silver helmets with the purple Powercat logo nearly exclusively since its inception in 1989. The ‘Cats also wore white helmets for their 2016 game with Oklahoma State and a 2017 home game with West Virginia.

In both of those games, though, K-State kept its traditional silver pants under the white helmets, a uniform combination that both looked and played poorly. The Wildcats went 0-2 in those games.

The white-purple-white combination will look much better than white-purple-silver and, hopefully for Chris Klieman and company, will lead to the Wildcats playing better as well.