K-State trading silver lids, pants for white vs. Baylor

It may not seem like a big change to you, but you’re not a Kansas State fan.
K-State announced Tuesday it will trade its traditional silver lids for white ones for this Saturday’s game with Baylor (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2). The trusty Powercat logo, though, is staying.
According to the database at NationalChamps.net, Kansas State has worn its silver helmets with the purple Powercat logo nearly exclusively since its inception in 1989. The ‘Cats also wore white helmets for their 2016 game with Oklahoma State and a 2017 home game with West Virginia.
In both of those games, though, K-State kept its traditional silver pants under the white helmets, a uniform combination that both looked and played poorly. The Wildcats went 0-2 in those games.
The white-purple-white combination will look much better than white-purple-silver and, hopefully for Chris Klieman and company, will lead to the Wildcats playing better as well.
They’re coming so fast and furious that it’s becoming almost impossible to keep up.
It’s been one day since California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the landmark Fair Pay to Play Act into law, state lawmakers from Nevada, Pennsylvania, Florida, Minnesota and now Kentucky have announced plays to write copycat bills in their respective states.
Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Kentucky joined the fray today. Kentucky Sports Radio‘s Matt Jones reports that “a Kentucky stat legislator” is working on a bill similar to California’s, though Jones does not name the legislator.
Again, news that a single legislator is cooking up a bill is a long, long way from that bill becoming law and that law surviving an inevitable court challenge from the NCAA.
But it is a sign that the NCAA’s defenses are weakening.
Seriously, try to imagine the NCAA giving Kentucky the boot and then asking CBS and TNT to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to televise an NCAA Tournament that does not include Kentucky or Louisville.
Oklahoma State safety Kris McCune will enter the transfer portal, head coach Mike Gundy has announced.
A redshirt sophomore from Forney, Texas, McCune has appeared in six games as a Cowboy, recording one tackle. He will finish the season with the Cowboys but plans to leave afterward, Gundy said.
“The conversation I had with him, he’s gonna stay active, he’s gonna practice and play,” Gundy told The Oklahoman. “But he wants to see if there’s other schools out there, from what he told me, that will pursue him.”
McCune will be the second player to enter the portal in the past few weeks and the third Cowboy to pursue a transfer midseason, following linebacker Blake Barron and wide receiver Jalen McCleskey last season.
According to GoPokes, Oklahoma State has seen 10 players enter the portal while gaining three additions.
California’s landmark Fair Pay for Play Act was signed into law yesterday, and since then lawmakers in four states have signaled their interest in following suit. Lawmakers in Nevada and Florida joined the fray on Monday, and on Tuesday lawmakers in Pennsylvania and, now, Minnesota have joined in as well.
“I think there would be a lot of support,” Minnesota state Rep. Nolan West told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “This is a quintessential workplace issue of unpaid labor and that kind of ridiculous situation for a lot of these athletes who could get permanent brain damage and never receive a dime of compensation for hundreds and hundreds of hours of work.”
Like efforts elsewhere, West’s idea is simply an idea.
He told the Star-Tribune he plans to introduce his proposal into the Minnesota House in 2020. It would still need to pass through committee, win votes in the state’s House and Senate and receive a signature from Governor Tim Walz to become law. West said it would likely be at least a year before Minnesota’s college athletes saw the benefit of his bill if it passed.
Even still, the effort to dismantle the NCAA’s business model has now spread to eight states and we’re not even 48 hours from California Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s fateful signature.
The enemies of the NCAA’s status quo aren’t just at the gates. They’ve stormed the castle, and they’re tearing down everything they can get their hands on.
You can breathe a little easier this afternoon, Bulldog Nation.
Early in the first quarter of what would turn into an Auburn win over Mississippi State, running back Boobee Whitlow scored on a 30-yard run for the first touchdown of the SEC West matchup. As he crossed the goal line, though, he was pushed by a Bulldogs defender, a push that sent him flying into MSU’s live mascot, Jak.
The mascot was taken off the sidelines following the collision, although a tweet from Jak’s Twitter account Saturday night — yes, the mascot has its own Twitter account — indicated that the dog was headed back out onto the field.
In a “PUPdate” Monday evening, the university stated that “Jak is okay” and “will spend the football bye week making a full recovery from bruising to his chin and right hind leg.” The mascot is expected to be on the sidelines when MSU takes on Tennessee Oct. 12 in Knoxville.