Mike Gundy: ‘If the players get a chance to make a little money, pay ‘em a little money’

As a former college football player himself, Mike Gundy is for student-athletes getting theirs, albeit with one caveat.

Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, guarantees student-athletes in the Golden State will have the right to market their name, image, and likeness (NIL) without fear of recrimination from NCAA member institutions. Not long after, Florida joined New York and South Carolina as the latest state to start down the NIL path blazed by California.

According to The Oklahoman, Gundy, who made $5 million in guaranteed compensation as Oklahoma State’s head coach in 2018, came out Monday in favor of players profiting off of their NILs…

I say pay ‘em. If they’ve earned it, pay ‘em. … “If the players get a chance to make a little money, pay ‘em a little money. I don’t see a big deal in that.

… while also pushing for a level playing field, especially when it comes to recruiting.

“If somebody’s making a bunch of money (using the likeness of players), and they want to reward the athlete some, I don’t see a problem with that,” the coach said. “The issue you have is, what if one state does it and a different state doesn’t, then what does the NCAA do?”

California’s law won’t go into effect for over three years; the states who have already begun the process of following suit will probably see a similar timeline, as will other states that will undoubtedly follow. The NCAA has already formed a working group to study this issue; all California did was potentially help speed up the process, although any such gain will likely get bogged down in the courts in the coming months and years.

Ultimately, and after The Association has exhausted all legal recourses, the sport of college football will go on despite players being afforded the opportunity to (gasp!) profit off themselves, the protestations of the Chicken Little doomsayers notwithstanding. In the end, it’ll still be as level of a playing field as it is now — the big-time recruits will still, for the most part, flock to big-time programs en masse. Only this time, they’ll have the opportunity to take a slice of the golden goose for themselves, a slice that will still pale in comparison to the billions the conferences and their member institutions make off the backs of the student-athletes who play the sport.