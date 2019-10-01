North Carolina apologizes to Clemson over scoreboard jabs

Clemson (barely) claimed the metaphorical scoreboard on North Carolina Saturday afternoon, but it was the physical scoreboard that was one of the main talking points in the days after.
During the Tigers’ 21-20 win over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, an individual with keys to the Kenan Memorial Stadium video board decided to have a little fun at the expense of their guests.
First, whoever was responsible for that shouldn’t be fired on principle; rather, they should be let go for an utter failure at being funny. Secondly, some Tiger fans in attendance took offense to the not-so-humorous jabs by emailing UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham and expressing their displeasure.
Cunningham took note, saying in response that he has apologized to his counterpart at Clemson, Dan Radakovich, as well as university president James Clements for “the inappropriateness of the spot” and declared “it will not happen again.”
We want everyone who comes to Chapel Hill to have a positive experience on our campus – whether they are our supporters or our opponents’ fans, first-time visitors or long-time guests. The video board spot featuring Clemson fans on Saturday was not in that spirit, we regret that it was produced, and I have apologized to Clemson President James Clements and Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich.
We addressed the inappropriateness of the spot with the responsible staff members immediately after it was shown, and we will continue to address this week the breakdown in process that led to it.
Thank you, again, for your note. We are sorry that this occurred. Rest assured it will not happen again.