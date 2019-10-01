Safety Kris McCune becomes second OK State Cowboy to enter transfer portal this season

Oklahoma State safety Kris McCune will enter the transfer portal, head coach Mike Gundy has announced.
A redshirt sophomore from Forney, Texas, McCune has appeared in six games as a Cowboy, recording one tackle. He will finish the season with the Cowboys but plans to leave afterward, Gundy said.
“The conversation I had with him, he’s gonna stay active, he’s gonna practice and play,” Gundy told The Oklahoman. “But he wants to see if there’s other schools out there, from what he told me, that will pursue him.”
McCune will be the second player to enter the portal in the past few weeks and the third Cowboy to pursue a transfer midseason, following linebacker Blake Barronand wide receiver Jalen McCleskeylast season.
According to GoPokes, Oklahoma State has seen 10 players enter the portal while gaining three additions.
Minnesota lawmaker latest to join Pay for Play fray
California’s landmark Fair Pay for Play Act was signed into law yesterday, and since then lawmakers in four states have signaled their interest in following suit. Lawmakers in Nevada and Florida joined the fray on Monday, and on Tuesday lawmakers in Pennsylvania and, now, Minnesota have joined in as well.
“I think there would be a lot of support,” Minnesota state Rep. Nolan West told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “This is a quintessential workplace issue of unpaid labor and that kind of ridiculous situation for a lot of these athletes who could get permanent brain damage and never receive a dime of compensation for hundreds and hundreds of hours of work.”
Like efforts elsewhere, West’s idea is simply an idea.
He told the Star-Tribune he plans to introduce his proposal into the Minnesota House in 2020. It would still need to pass through committee, win votes in the state’s House and Senate and receive a signature from Governor Tim Walz to become law. West said it would likely be at least a year before Minnesota’s college athletes saw the benefit of his bill if it passed.
Even still, the effort to dismantle the NCAA’s business model has now spread to eight states and we’re not even 48 hours from California Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s fateful signature.
The enemies of the NCAA’s status quo aren’t just at the gates. They’ve stormed the castle, and they’re tearing down everything they can get their hands on.
Mississippi State mascot on the mend after run-in with Auburn RB
You can breathe a little easier this afternoon, Bulldog Nation.
Early in the first quarter of what would turn into an Auburn win over Mississippi State, running back Boobee Whitlow scored on a 30-yard run for the first touchdown of the SEC West matchup. As he crossed the goal line, though, he was pushed by a Bulldogs defender, a push that sent him flying into MSU’s live mascot, Jak.
In a “PUPdate” Monday evening, the university stated that “Jak is okay” and “will spend the football bye week making a full recovery from bruising to his chin and right hind leg.” The mascot is expected to be on the sidelines when MSU takes on Tennessee Oct. 12 in Knoxville.
📢 PUPdate: Jak is okay! He will spend the football bye week making a full recovery from bruising to his chin and right hind leg during the MSU vs. Auburn game this past weekend. He’ll be ready to return to all his mascot duties on Oct. 13. pic.twitter.com/49QLA02Zkk
Thanks to injury, it’s next man up under center in Berkeley.
During Saturday night’s loss to Arizona State that knocked it from the ranks of the unbeaten, Cal quarterback Chase Garbers went down in the second quarter with what appeared to be some type of injury to his right (throwing) shoulder. Monday night, head coach Justin Wilcox acknowledged that the redshirt sophomore quarterback will be sidelined indefinitely because of the injury.
Wilcox wouldn’t get into the specifics of the injury, saying only that Garbers is dealing with an upper-body issue.
Garbers, who started 10 games for the Golden Bears last season, set career-highs with 357 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 4 win over Ole Miss in Oxford. Prior to the injury this past Saturday, he had completed 9-of-12-passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in a little over a quarter worth of work versus ASU.
With Garbers out indefinitely, the keys to the offense will be handed over to UCLA transfer Devon Modster.
The California native was a four-star member of the Bruins’ 2016 recruiting class. As the primary backup to Josh Rosen in 2017, Modster went 51-of-79 passing for 671 yards and four touchdowns. In that season’s finale, Modster came off the bench to replace an injured Rosen and led UCLA on a last-minute drive that ended with a game-winning field goal against… Cal.
Prior to announcing his decision to transfer from the Bruins in September of last year, Modster hadn’t thrown a pass in 2018. This season, he’s completed six of his 15 attempts for 39 yards and an interception. He struggled mightily after taking over for Garbers this past weekend, going 5-for-14 for 23 yards and the pick.
Cal, incidentally, will face UCLA in the regular-season finale in late November. Modster may not get the opportunity to face his former team, though, as it’s expected that Garbers will be back before then.
Louisiana extends contract of head coach Billy Napier
Off to its best start since 2012, Louisiana is rewarding the architect of said start.
The Sun Belt Conference football program announced Tuesday afternoon that it has extended the contract of head coach Billy Napier. With the extension, the 40-year-old Napier is now signed through the 2023 season.
Napier is in the midst of his second season with the Ragin’ Cajuns.
“We’re very excited to extend Coach Napier’s contract to serve as our head football coach,” athletic director Bryan Maggard said in a statement. “We are very proud of what Billy and his staff have been able to accomplish in such a short time. We look forward to continued success under his leadership.”
In his first season, Napier led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 7-7 record that included a West Division title and an appearance in the league’s first-ever conference championship game. After losing to Mississippi State in Starkville to open the 2019 campaign, Louisiana has peeled off four straight wins.
Next up for Louisiana? A rematch of last year’s SBC title game as they play host to Appalachian State coming off a Week 6 bye.
“My family and I are extremely excited about the recent contract extension,” Napier said in his statement. “We appreciate the vision and support from President Savoie and Dr. Maggard. This extension will help improve the experience of our student-athletes and solidify the infrastructure of our organization. We will continue building an elite football program. We are so thankful for the many people who have embraced our staff and families in Lafayette and throughout Acadiana. The #cULture is real and grows stronger by the day.”