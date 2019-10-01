Thumb surgery will sideline BYU QB Zach Wilson for 6-8 weeks

Zach Wilson just can’t completely get past this injury bug thing.

Surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder sidelined BYU’s starting quarterback for all of spring practice, but he ultimately returned to 100-percent health for the start of the season. Late in the Week 5 loss to Toledo, though, Wilson suffered an injury to his right (throwing) hand and didn’t return.

According to one report coming out of the area, it’ll be a while before Wilson can return to the playing field as the sophomore is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair an injured thumb.

SOURCES: Zach Wilson will need to have an operating procedure performed on his throwing thumb to stabilize a fracture. Surgery will be performed locally. Recovery timetable estimated at 6-8 weeks. Huge loss for the Cougars. Photo: @espn pic.twitter.com/93jvMYVKzV — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) October 1, 2019

The Cougars are on a bye in Week 6 before facing South Florida Oct. 12. At the short end of the projected timeline, Wilson would be able to return for the Nov. 23 matchup at UMass. At the long end, he would miss the remainder of the regular season.

Because he has played in five games this season, he won’t be able to take advantage of the recent NCAA rule change that allows players to play in up to four games while still retaining the ability to use a redshirt.

When Wilson started the Oct. 13 Hawaii game this past season, he became the seventh true freshman in Cougars history to start at quarterback. At 19 years, two months, he was also the youngest ever under center for the football independent.

Wilson went on to start a total of six games in 2018, capping off that rookie effort by pitching a perfect game in BYU’s bowl rout of Western Michigan. This season, he had completed nearly 62 percent of his 175 passes for 1,312 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

With Wilson sidelined for the foreseeable future, redshirt freshman Jaren Hall will take over the Cougars’ offense. Hall has attempted seven passes during his collegiate career and will make his first start against USF the Saturday after next.