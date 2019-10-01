Getty Images

Thumb surgery will sideline BYU QB Zach Wilson for 6-8 weeks

By John TaylorOct 1, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Zach Wilson just can’t completely get past this injury bug thing.

Surgery on his right (throwing) shoulder sidelined BYU’s starting quarterback for all of spring practice, but he ultimately returned to 100-percent health for the start of the season.  Late in the Week 5 loss to Toledo, though, Wilson suffered an injury to his right (throwing) hand and didn’t return.

According to one report coming out of the area, it’ll be a while before Wilson can return to the playing field as the sophomore is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair an injured thumb.

The Cougars are on a bye in Week 6 before facing South Florida Oct. 12.  At the short end of the projected timeline, Wilson would be able to return for the Nov. 23 matchup at UMass.  At the long end, he would miss the remainder of the regular season.

Because he has played in five games this season, he won’t be able to take advantage of the recent NCAA rule change that allows players to play in up to four games while still retaining the ability to use a redshirt.

When Wilson started the Oct. 13 Hawaii game this past season, he became the seventh true freshman in Cougars history to start at quarterback. At 19 years, two months, he was also the youngest ever under center for the football independent.

Wilson went on to start a total of six games in 2018, capping off that rookie effort by pitching a perfect game in BYU’s bowl rout of Western Michigan.  This season, he had completed nearly 62 percent of his 175 passes for 1,312 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

With Wilson sidelined for the foreseeable future, redshirt freshman Jaren Hall will take over the Cougars’ offense.  Hall has attempted seven passes during his collegiate career and will make his first start against USF the Saturday after next.

Injury to indefinitely sideline Cal starting QB Chase Garbers

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 1, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Thanks to injury, it’s next man up under center in Berkeley.

During Saturday night’s loss to Arizona State that knocked it from the ranks of the unbeaten, Cal quarterback Chase Garbers went down in the second quarter with what appeared to be some type of injury to his right (throwing) shoulder. Monday night, head coach Justin Wilcox acknowledged that the redshirt sophomore quarterback will be sidelined indefinitely because of the injury.

Wilcox wouldn’t get into the specifics of the injury, saying only that Garbers is dealing with an upper-body issue.

Garbers, who started 10 games for the Golden Bears last season, set career-highs with 357 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 4 win over Ole Miss in Oxford.  Prior to the injury this past Saturday, he had completed 9-of-12-passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in a little over a quarter worth of work versus ASU.

With Garbers out indefinitely, the keys to the offense will be handed over to UCLA transfer Devon Modster.

The California native was a four-star member of the Bruins’ 2016 recruiting class.  As the primary backup to Josh Rosen in 2017, Modster went 51-of-79 passing for 671 yards and four touchdowns.  In that season’s finale, Modster came off the bench to replace an injured Rosen and led UCLA on a last-minute drive that ended with a game-winning field goal against… Cal.

Prior to announcing his decision to transfer from the Bruins in September of last year, Modster hadn’t thrown a pass in 2018.  This season, he’s completed six of his 15 attempts for 39 yards and an interception.  He struggled mightily after taking over for Garbers this past weekend, going 5-for-14 for 23 yards and the pick.

Cal, incidentally, will face UCLA in the regular-season finale in late November.  Modster may not get the opportunity to face his former team, though, as it’s expected that Garbers will be back before then.

Louisiana extends contract of head coach Billy Napier

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 1, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Off to its best start since 2012, Louisiana is rewarding the architect of said start.

The Sun Belt Conference football program announced Tuesday afternoon that it has extended the contract of head coach Billy Napier.  With the extension, the 40-year-old Napier is now signed through the 2023 season.

Napier is in the midst of his second season with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

“We’re very excited to extend Coach Napier’s contract to serve as our head football coach,” athletic director Bryan Maggard said in a statement. “We are very proud of what Billy and his staff have been able to accomplish in such a short time. We look forward to continued success under his leadership.”

In his first season, Napier led the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 7-7 record that included a West Division title and an appearance in the league’s first-ever conference championship game.  After losing to Mississippi State in Starkville to open the 2019 campaign, Louisiana has peeled off four straight wins.

Next up for Louisiana?  A rematch of last year’s SBC title game as they play host to Appalachian State.

“My family and I are extremely excited about the recent contract extension,” Napier said in his statement. “We appreciate the vision and support from President Savoie and Dr. Maggard. This extension will help improve the experience of our student-athletes and solidify the infrastructure of our organization. We will continue building an elite football program. We are so thankful for the many people who have embraced our staff and families in Lafayette and throughout Acadiana. The #cULture is real and grows stronger by the day.”

Front-runner Tua Tagovailoa, five others now have better Heisman odds than Trevor Lawrence

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 1, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
2 Comments

Not that he cares about anything other than his team’s success, but Trevor Lawrence‘s sophomore season hasn’t been the best individually.

Entering the 2019 campaign as one of two heavy Heisman front-runners — and following a 2018 season that had some clamoring in the offseason for the most NFL-ready sophomore quarterback ever to sit out the next two college football seasons to protect his 2021 draft stock — Lawrence has failed to find the form that made him a freshman sensation a year ago as, in five games, he has totaled eight touchdowns and five interceptions (none in the past two games, it should be noted) in completing nearly 60 percent of his passes; a year ago, in 15 games, it was 30 touchdown passes and four picks with a completion percentage of just over 65 percent.

Last week, we noted that the Clemson quarterback’s odds, at 3/1 late in the offseason, had not only lengthened to 12/1 but had put him behind four other players according to one offshore sportsbook’s odds for the 2019 Heisman Trophy.  In the latest set of odds released by the same book, Lawrence is now listed at 22/1.

Six players now have better odds, including Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who remains the slight favorite at 7/4, the same that he was seven days ago.  Three other quarterbacks follow Tagovailoa: Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (9/5, shortened from 7/2 Sept. 23), LSU’s Joe Burrow (4/1, down slightly from 3/1) and Ohio State’s Justin Fields (5/1, shortened considerably from 9/1).  Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is the highest non-quarterback at 10/1 (16/1), while Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm sits at 20/1 (14/1).

At 33/1, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is the only other player listed as a handful of players, six to be exact, have been taken off the board.

It should be noted that, almost exactly a year ago at this time, Tagovailoa was a heavy Heisman favorite with 6/5 odds; the then-sophomore was a “gargantuan” favorite in early November as well.  The player who went on to win the 2018 Heisman, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, was fourth in those late-September set of odds at 8/1 and second at 6/1 a month and a half later.

Just saying, is all.

Pennsylvania looking to join ‘Fair Pay to Play’ fray

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 1, 2019, 12:56 PM EDT
1 Comment

As one of our followers noted on Twitter, the damn is leaking and it won’t be long until it collapses completely.

Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay to Play Act, which, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, guarantees student-athletes in the Golden State will have the right to market their name, image, and likeness (NIL) without fear of recrimination from NCAA member institutions.  Not long after, Florida joined New York, North Carolina and South Carolina as the latest state to start down the NIL path blazed by California.

As it turns out, Florida wasn’t the only state to join the “Fair Pay to Play” fray after California signed its own historic act as, as detailed by TIME Magazine, Pennsylvania state representative Dan Miller got the ball rolling in his commonwealth with the help of former UCLA college football player and National College Players Association executive director Ramogi Huma.

From the magazine’s report:

Miller consulted with Huma on possible next steps for his state. By 2:20 p.m., Miller and Pennsylvania House member Ed Gainey, a fellow Democrat, circulated a bill, the Pennsylvania “Fair Pay to Play Act,” which will “capitalize on recent efforts in California to help balance the scales and allow our college athletes to sign endorsement deals, earn compensation for their name, image, and likeness, and sign licensing contracts that will allow them to earn money,” the lawmakers wrote in a memo. Miller and Gainey are seeking a bipartisan group of legislatures to sign onto the bill before formally introducing it.

“The California success is sort of the ringing of the bell that we need to tilt this conversation into common-sense reality,” Miller told TIME. “The future is starting in California. It’s time to roll. Let’s get Pennsylvania in play.”

Pennsylvania is the latest to join this growing movement but most certainly won’t be the last as the NCAA looks to stay ahead of the NIL train barreling down the tracks.

A working group was formed by The Association in May to deal with the NIL issue, and the group is expected to release its findings later this month. It’s believed that at least a portion of the recommendations will revolve around federal involvement to help facilitate “a fair and level playing field” across the country instead of what it has described as “a patchwork of different laws from different states.”

Already, as explained by SI.com, Congress is taking steps to address the issue.

Congress and the President could also take action before 2023 that renders the Act and laws like it unnecessary or preempted. Several members of Congress, including both Republicans and Democrats, have either proposed legislation or advocated for federal action with regard to college athletes’ identity rights. U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), Congressman Mark Walker (R-NC) and Congressman Cedric Richmond (D-LA) are leading the way on Capitol Hill in questioning why college sports so often mimic professional sports—including through lucrative salaries paid to coaches, negotiations of billion-dollar TV contracts and use of pro-quality stadiums and athletic facilities—except with respect to the athletes themselves.