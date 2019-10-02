Baylor gives AD Mack Rhoades a contract extension

It must be extension season in Waco, Texas. Just a few days after Baylor announced a contract extension for football head coach Matt Rhule, Baylor has announced yet another contract extension. This time it was athletics director Mack Rhoades getting a new contract.

As announced by Baylor, Rhoades has a new 10-year contract that runs through July 31, 2029. The contract includes two one-year extensions that will kick in automatically as well, providing a good amount of job security for an athletics director that has done yeoman’s work to change the image of the Baylor athletics department.

“As I’ve stated on many occasions, Amy and I feel called to be at Baylor University. I am blessed to work with an incredible leader in President Livingstone and alongside the most talented and committed coaches, staff and student-athletes in the country,” Rhoades said in a released statement. “There is tremendous alignment in our University leadership from the Board of Regents, the President and President’s Council, to our athletics staff and coaches in support of our institutional goal of Preparing Champions for Life. I appreciate the confidence reflected in me from the Board of Regents and Dr. Livingstone. Great things are happening at Baylor, and we have an incredibly bright future ahead.”

As far as football is concerned, Rhoades and Rhule appear to be in this for the long haul with each of their recent contracts, and that appears to be a good thing moving forward. After a rough 1-11 season for Rhule in 2017 as the work on picking up the program from the fallout of the Art Briles era, Baylor won seven games in 2018 and capped the season with a victory in the Texas Bowl. Baylor is now off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2016. Of course, time will tell if Rhule ultimately stays at Baylor. The more success he continues to have, the more interest he will continue to receive from potential suitors, including from the NFL.

